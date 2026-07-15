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Anyone who lives with both dogs and cats knows they can experience the same house in completely different ways.

I'm John Yuskaitis, the creator of Saved & Spoiled, a series about Wilson, a dog who always wants to be part of the action, and Dewey, a cat who was perfectly happy before Wilson arrived. Wilson sees every moment as an opportunity to bother his new brother. Dewey sees Wilson as the reason the house is no longer peaceful. The cat may have a point.

Many of the ideas come from watching my own pets. In this latest collection, Wilson and Dewey take on squirrels, missing balls, interrupted naps, and the all-important job of guarding the front door. Their personalities couldn't be more different, but somehow they're slowly becoming a family.

Several of these cartoons are appearing on Bored Panda for the very first time. I hope you enjoy them and recognize a little of your own pets in Wilson and Dewey.

I'll be exhibiting at San Diego Comic-Con from July 22 through July 26 in the Small Press Pavilion at Booth O-13. I'll also be bringing a limited-edition Saved & Spoiled Comic-Con Exclusive book featuring more than 170 strips, including the complete story of how Wilson and Dewey first met. The book will only be available at the convention while supplies last.

More info: savedspoiled.com | Instagram | Facebook | x.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Just Checking

A comic of a dog and a cat figuring out how to coexist. The cat hisses at the dog.

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    #2

    Neighborhood Judgment

    A comic of a dog and a cat looking out a window, discussing judging the neighborhood.

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    11points
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    #3

    More Hobbies

    A comic of a dog and a cat figuring out how to coexist. A dog watches a sleeping cat.

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    9points
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    #4

    We Are Doing It

    A comic of a dog and a cat figuring out how to coexist. A cat plays with a red ball.

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    8points
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    #5

    Lawn Enforcement

    A comic showing a dog and a cat sleeping, then the dog barking wildly at landscapers, startling the cat.

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    7points
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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My dog Stilgar barks at the gardeners every week. Stilly turned 4 years old in January. I have had him since he was 11 weeks old. Yet every time the gardeners arrive, it's like he's seeing these "yard invaders" for the first time XD My other dog, Fenring, who is 3 years old (have had him since he was 9 weeks old) couldn't care less about the gardeners, except for him wishing they'd stop the yardwork to pet him!

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    #6

    That Tone

    A comic of a dog and a cat figuring out how to coexist, with the dog playing with a red ball.

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    6points
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    #7

    The Waiting Game

    A comic with a dog and a cat waiting by the door, the dog telling the cat watching won't make mom come home faster.

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    5points
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    #8

    Nature Works

    A comic of a cat observing a squirrel outside a window, with the cat reacting to the squirrel running away, highlighting how a dog and cat coexist.

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    4points
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    #9

    Dog Logic

    A comic of a cat sleeping on a chair, a dog sneaking up and sharing the chair, and the cat looking confused at the dog, illustrating how a dog and cat coexist.

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    4points
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    #10

    Obsessive-Cat-Pulsive

    A comic of a dog and a cat figuring out how to coexist. A dog watches a cat licking itself.

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    4points
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    #11

    Cold Comfort

    A comic of a dog and a cat trying to coexist as the dog pulls the blanket off the cat.

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    4points
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    #12

    Close Quarters

    A comic featuring a sleeping cat on a couch, with a dog trying to coexist with the cat.

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    4points
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    #13

    Automatic Fetch

    A comic of a cat and a dog figuring out how to coexist, with the cat dropping a ball on the dog.

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    3points
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    #14

    Caught In The Act

    A comic of a cat and a dog figuring out how to coexist, with the cat reacting to the sleeping dog.

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    3points
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    #15

    Flattery, Dewey

    A comic of a dog and a cat figuring out how to coexist. A dog returns a ball to the cat.

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    3points
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    #16

    Screen Time

    A comic of a dog and cat figuring out how to coexist as the cat tells the dog to move.

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    3points
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    #17

    Another One Goes Yoink

    A comic featuring a dog and a cat, with the cat playing with a toy mouse and the dog playfully pouncing.

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    3points
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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One time, my older dog Stilgar stole one of the cats' mouse toys. He ran into the backyard with it and gave me the serious stink-eye when I tried to yoink it back. Photo in comment below XD

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    #18

    Mr. Squeakers Goes Yoink

    A comic of a cat and a dog figuring out how to coexist, with the dog playing pranks on the cat.

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    2points
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    #19

    Tempering Expectations

    A comic of a cat and a dog figuring out how to coexist, with the dog waiting by the door with a toy.

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    2points
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    #20

    Under There

    A comic of a dog and cat discussing a lost ball under a bed, illustrating how a dog and cat coexist.

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    2points
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    #21

    Hide

    A comic of a squirrel looking surprised as a dog hides behind a bush, showing a funny interaction between a dog and cat.

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    2points
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    #22

    Chasing Squirrels

    A comic of a dog and cat discussing chasing squirrels and birds through a window, illustrating how a dog and cat coexist.

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    2points
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    #23

    Finding His Voice

    A comic of a dog and a cat figuring out how to coexist, with the dog barking Woo-woo!

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    2points
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    #24

    Not Quite On Schedule

    A comic where a dog and a cat discuss an old lady's walking schedule, the cat questioning the dog's time perception.

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    2points
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    #25

    Dumb Questions

    A comic of a cat and a dog figuring out how to coexist, with the dog asking the cat about outside news.

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    1point
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