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Anyone who lives with both dogs and cats knows they can experience the same house in completely different ways.

I'm John Yuskaitis, the creator of Saved & Spoiled, a series about Wilson, a dog who always wants to be part of the action, and Dewey, a cat who was perfectly happy before Wilson arrived. Wilson sees every moment as an opportunity to bother his new brother. Dewey sees Wilson as the reason the house is no longer peaceful. The cat may have a point.

Many of the ideas come from watching my own pets. In this latest collection, Wilson and Dewey take on squirrels, missing balls, interrupted naps, and the all-important job of guarding the front door. Their personalities couldn't be more different, but somehow they're slowly becoming a family.

Several of these cartoons are appearing on Bored Panda for the very first time. I hope you enjoy them and recognize a little of your own pets in Wilson and Dewey.

I'll be exhibiting at San Diego Comic-Con from July 22 through July 26 in the Small Press Pavilion at Booth O-13. I'll also be bringing a limited-edition Saved & Spoiled Comic-Con Exclusive book featuring more than 170 strips, including the complete story of how Wilson and Dewey first met. The book will only be available at the convention while supplies last.

More info: savedspoiled.com | Instagram | Facebook | x.com