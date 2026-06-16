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Wilson is a rescue dog. Dewey is a pedigreed cat who was perfectly happy before Wilson showed up. Saved & Spoiled is my comic about the two of them learning to live under one roof – a mix of rivalry, reluctant friendship, and the everyday chaos anyone with both a dog and a cat will recognize.

I’m the creator of the comic, John Yuskaitis, and the strip started the day Wilson arrived to find Dewey had zero interest in welcoming a dog into his carefully managed world. These 25 comics follow them through the ordinary stuff: food, barking, walks, and whatever’s happening on the other side of a closed door – Wilson anxious about all of it, and Dewey watching like the only sensible one in the house.

It’s all inspired by my own life with rescue dogs. Some of the comics are debuting exclusively here on Bored Panda. I hope you enjoy them!

More info: savedspoiled.com | Instagram | Facebook | x.com