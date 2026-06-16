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Wilson is a rescue dog. Dewey is a pedigreed cat who was perfectly happy before Wilson showed up. Saved & Spoiled is my comic about the two of them learning to live under one roof – a mix of rivalry, reluctant friendship, and the everyday chaos anyone with both a dog and a cat will recognize.

I’m the creator of the comic, John Yuskaitis, and the strip started the day Wilson arrived to find Dewey had zero interest in welcoming a dog into his carefully managed world. These 25 comics follow them through the ordinary stuff: food, barking, walks, and whatever’s happening on the other side of a closed door – Wilson anxious about all of it, and Dewey watching like the only sensible one in the house.

It’s all inspired by my own life with rescue dogs. Some of the comics are debuting exclusively here on Bored Panda. I hope you enjoy them!

More info: savedspoiled.com | Instagram | Facebook | x.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Wilson Asks Serious Cat Questions

Dog questions aloof cat who calls itself mysterious in dog and cat comics

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Andrew Keir
Andrew Keir
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes your family know you almost too well ...

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    #2

    Wilson Guards The Door

    Dog barks at closed door explaining it stops bad decisions in dog comics

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    #3

    Dewey Meets The New Arrival

    Cat at window with loud noises and dog barking in dog and cat comics

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    #4

    Wilson Works The Dinner Table

    Dog and cat argue about waiting for table scraps in dog and cat comic

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    #5

    Wilson Heads Out, Sort Of

    Comic of dog excited about walking with a new toy showing dog and cat humor

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    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Imagine it ... but don't rush it ...

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    #6

    Dewey Suspects Everyone

    Cat suspects dog of mischief in dog and cat comics

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    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That, and being a dog, of course

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    #7

    Wilson Asks About The Cat Life

    Dog and cat discuss family roles in dog and cat comics

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    #8

    Wilson Takes Lookout Duty

    Cat and dog watch through window discussing mail in pet comic strip

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    #9

    Wilson Wants To Borrow A Toy

    Comic dog asking cat to play with toy in funny dog and cat comics

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    #10

    Wilson's Walk Condition

    Comic strip of dog eager to walk but runs after toy dog comics

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    #11

    Someone Surveys The Mess

    Dog and cat sleeping together in messy room in dog and cat comics

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    #12

    Wilson Tries To Settle In For The Night

    Cat wakes sleeping dog on bed claiming dog pulled rank in pet comic

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    #13

    Wilson Hears Something

    Comic showing dog and cat with cat hearing a dog toy being unwrapped in pet comics

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    #14

    Dewey Judges Wilson

    Cartoon dog and cat arguing about chewing bones in dog and cat comics

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    #15

    Wilson Gets The Tour

    Dog being welcomed to new home with cat nearby in dog and cat comics

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    #16

    Wilson Introduces Himself To Dewey

    Dog and cat awkwardly meeting in a humorous dog and cat comic

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    #17

    Wilson's Play Time

    Dog and cat comic illustrating playful interaction in a dog and cat comic strip

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    #18

    Dewey Eyes A Sleeping Dog

    Comic of dog and cat showing their different personalities in a funny dog and cat comic

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    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thanks for my dose! It never goes amiss

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    #19

    Wilson Gets A New Food

    Dog and cat react to new dog food in pet comic

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    #20

    Wilson Claims The Bed

    Dog and cat argue over bed time in dog and cat comic

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    #21

    Wilson Helps Dewey… Maybe

    Dog wishes to see outside the window in pet comic

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    #22

    Wilson Reads The Humans

    Dog and cat discuss bath time with comic dialogue

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    #23

    Wilson Finally Gets His Way

    Dog and cat swap sleeping spots in dog and cat comics

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    #24

    Dewey Waxes Hygiene

    Dog and cat debate cleanliness in dog and cat comics

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    #25

    Wilson Makes A Break For It

    Dog tangled in leash around tree in dog and cat comics

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