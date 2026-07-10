It's council grass, but we all use it. Kids play on it in the summer, another neighbour plays fetch with his dog, people sit on it in the sun, and this dude who has lived there for years has suddenly, in the last week or so, decided he's going to drive on it and muck up the grass. He's never had a problem using the road like a normal person before. You can't talk to him; he's one of those super grumpy hermit types who avoids everybody (I did eventually catch him outside, see update 3). It's just incredibly odd and so selfish.



I have reported the driving on the grass to the council and have written an email to our local councillor. I have not mentioned the kerb. I will laugh if he gets in trouble for it as a result of my complaining about the grass, but I'm not going to bring it to their attention.



I've been cackling at the replies.



I had a look at Google Street View. He's had his dropped kerb concrete ramp since at least 2009; that's the oldest pic available, and it's shown there. The Councillor is investigating the correct council department to report the grass damage to. The highways department said it's not them, it's the green spaces department. I await a reply from the green spaces department. I bet it's not them either. The Councillor has asked me to get a video of him doing it too. Since a couple of people have asked, I'll update if anything interesting happens.



Update 3: he went out again today. Unbelievably, my cameras, which were on, failed to catch him driving on the grass. I'm super annoyed about that. But I'd just come home when I saw him arrive, so I went and caught him before he could get inside and asked why he was driving on the grass. His answer was "so I can get in my drive". There were no cars parked near his drive; he could have easily gotten in from the road. He then asked why I wasn't asking "all the other cars on the grass". It's rare for other cars to drive on the grass, and they certainly don't drive on it repeatedly to cause damage. So I'm going to report him for anything and everything, to everyone. If there was a reasonable reason for it, I'd have been happy if he just stopped driving on the grass, but apparently, he's literally just a really horrible and entitled old man. And I'm revising my previous estimate of him being in his 70s upwards; I think he's in his 80s. He's properly old.



Challenging him yesterday may have worked. He went out and came back today, and didn't drive on the grass. He can easily get into his drive from the road.

