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Restaurant Uses Potential Employees For A Scam, Regrets It Dearly
Man looking at his phone, alongside a text message refusing to participate in a restaurant scam.
Entitled People, Social Issues

Restaurant Uses Potential Employees For A Scam, Regrets It Dearly

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Scammers are always innovating so one really has to be aware. Typically, when we spot a scam, most of us are just relieved that we escaped it, but some folks have a vindictive streak to them and are willing to strike back.

A netizen realized part of the way through a job interview that the entire setup was a way for a restaurant to get fake Google reviews. So they decided that enough was enough and proceeded to get every review taken down. Their story ended up going viral as a wonderful example of patience and vengeance.

RELATED:

    Some restaurants really do use fake Google reviews

    Image credits: Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    So one netizen decided to flip the tables

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    Image credits: AndrewGrayCreations

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    Image credits: AndrewGrayCreations

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    Image credits: Ayşe / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: anonymous

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    The netizen answered some comments as well

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    Readers enjoyed them going the extra mile for revenge

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    A handful did think the whole thing was a waste of time

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    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

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    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
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