Restaurant Uses Potential Employees For A Scam, Regrets It Dearly
Scammers are always innovating so one really has to be aware. Typically, when we spot a scam, most of us are just relieved that we escaped it, but some folks have a vindictive streak to them and are willing to strike back.
A netizen realized part of the way through a job interview that the entire setup was a way for a restaurant to get fake Google reviews. So they decided that enough was enough and proceeded to get every review taken down. Their story ended up going viral as a wonderful example of patience and vengeance.
Some restaurants really do use fake Google reviews
Image credits: Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo)
So one netizen decided to flip the tables
Image credits: AndrewGrayCreations
Image credits: AndrewGrayCreations
Image credits: Ayşe / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: anonymous
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