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Everyone knows the full-body clench that hits right before a colleague mispronounces a word during a big meeting, or the phantom urge to disappear when someone tells a joke at a party that just doesn't land.

So we’ve gathered sad and cringy posts from this dedicated X page for your daily dose of secondhand embarrassment. Get as comfortable as you can, it’s gonna be a rough ride, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

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#1

A screenshot of a text message conversation, featuring an image of a cuttlefish, exemplifying sad cringy content.

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    #2

    A screenshot showing a Reddit post about the sun, an example of incredibly sad cringy content.

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    purnelltheresa avatar
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Omg, was this asked by a 3 year old?

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    #3

    A screenshot of a cringy online question: How did dinosaurs live 250 million years ago if the Earth is only 2017 years old?

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    Embarrassment strikes fast, without warning, and it doesn't particularly care whether you actually did anything wrong. Imagining a mistake is often enough. What follows is a familiar chain of bodily protests: flushed cheeks, a stammer, a sudden deep interest in your own shoes. These are not just side effects. They're the whole point.

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    One of the more remarkable things about embarrassment is that a blush simply cannot be faked or consciously controlled. That involuntary flush is essentially the body's sincerity signal. It broadcasts to everyone watching that your shame is genuine, that you know you stumbled, and that you actually care about the social rules involved.

    #4

    A cringy situation where airport staff remove coins from an airplane engine after a passenger threw them in for luck.

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    #5

    A cringy bathroom stall with transparent glass doors, offering no privacy to the user. An incredibly sad design choice.

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    #6

    A cringy birthday celebration where family members ignore the birthday person to focus on a laptop. Incredibly sad.

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    This is probably why, when someone blushes after an awkward moment, the people around them tend to soften rather than pile on. The embarrassed person has already convicted themselves, and the jury takes mercy. That social function matters more than most people realize. Researchers have found that the fear of embarrassment can be powerful enough to stop bystanders from intervening in genuine emergencies.
    #7

    A young man in a tuxedo posing with an Overwatch game box next to him, representing something cringy posted.

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    #8

    A tweet questioning why July 4th falls on a Tuesday, an incredibly sad and cringy lack of calendar understanding.

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    #9

    A man next to a large Rubiks cube mosaic. This cringy effort to win over a girl was incredibly sad as she said no.

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    The onlooker who sees someone struggling but doesn't step in isn't necessarily unfeeling. They may simply be frozen by the prospect of looking foolish if the situation turns out to be less urgent than it seemed. Embarrassment, in other words, doesn't just live in the individual. It quietly shapes how entire groups of people behave in public spaces.
    #10

    Someone wearing shoes with the word aids written on them, a cringy and incredibly sad fashion choice.

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    #11

    A newspaper article with a cringy anonymous quote where the name Tom McEldroon is accidentally revealed.

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    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nathaniel who wishes to remain anonymous said he was amused by this post.

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    #12

    A man smiling and giving a thumbs up in a divorce selfie, with a cringy facial expression from the woman in the background.

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    Now enter cringe, which is what happens when embarrassment stops being about you at all. Vicarious embarrassment, known as fremdscham in German, is that specific misery you feel watching someone else do something toe-curlingly awkward. The wild part is that you don't need to know the person, and the person doesn't even need to realize they're in an embarrassing situation, for you to feel every second of it on their behalf.

    #13

    A sad cringe text message exchange showing repeated unanswered messages from an ignored person.

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    #14

    A store sign with blue letters asking ARE FEET SHOES, a question that is incredibly sad cringe.

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    #15

    Pink graphic with text about kissing a photo for International Kissing Day, a post that is incredibly sad cringe.

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    Anyone who has ever paused a TV show because the cringe got too intense knows exactly what this feels like. The brain science behind it is genuinely fascinating. When people are exposed to embarrassing scenarios, fMRI scans reveal activity in the anterior cingulate cortex and the left anterior insula, brain regions closely associated with pain processing.

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    #16

    A cringe conversation of text messages with someone swiping and not getting a reply, incredibly sad cringe.

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    #17

    A man wearing a VR headset getting married in a cringy ceremony, making people incredibly sad.

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    #18

    A person looking at a billboard with a drawing of a person asking a celebrity out on a date, an example of cringy content.

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    Some researchers actually classify secondhand embarrassment as a form of vicarious social pain. How intensely you cringe depends quite a bit on your individual makeup. People who score higher on empathy and perspective-taking tend to experience secondhand embarrassment more acutely, and proximity to the person involved amplifies the effect further.

    #19

    A cringy Reddit post from r/Incels about height as a disability. Sad, incredibly sad.

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    #20

    A person with a straight PC setup at Applebees, incredibly sad and cringy.

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    #21

    A man holding a sign that says, My wife said if I get 1 million likes we could discuss having a baby!, which is incredibly sad.

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    Interestingly, researchers now think vicarious embarrassment is its own emotional trait rather than simply a byproduct of being empathetic. You can be a deeply caring person and still scroll calmly through cringe content without batting an eye.
    #22

    Three people holding an oversized check for $50 from a credit union, a cringy award ceremony.

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    #23

    A Tinder profile picture showing a woman holding a newborn baby, shared on Twitter as incredibly cringy and sad.

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    #24

    Before and after photos of a bad haircut, posted with a caption offering family discount fade, called incredibly cringy and sad.

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    This is also part of why cringe humor works so well. It merges the seemingly opposite experiences of amusement and embarrassment into something strangely irresistible. We enjoy watching people navigate social disasters in real time because it activates our empathy circuits while also placing us safely outside the blast radius. You get to feel everything without paying for any of it. For a nervous social animal like a human being, that is a very hard deal to turn down.

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    #25

    A blue rubber glove inflated and drawn to look like a face, held in a hand, shared on Twitter as incredibly cringy and sad.

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    #26

    A Twitter post showing a Facebook post with a Puerto Rican flag and the caption Happy 4th of July, deemed incredibly cringy and sad.

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    #27

    A newspaper clipping with text about the gay agenda and human race, shared on Twitter as something cringy and sad.

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    nathbp3 avatar
    Nathaniel
    Nathaniel
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Homo Sapiens? Wait until you hear about Homo Erectus.

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    #28

    A cringy social media post about the 22.5-hour Louisiana state bar exam, jokingly saying Never gonna be a bartender there.

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    #29

    A cringy image of a garage door with a makeshift door handle, highlighting a sad situation.

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    #30

    A cringy text message conversation where someone asks personal questions about a relationship.

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    #31

    A cringe social media post showing a girl wishing her gay best friend a happy birthday with pictures.

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    #32

    A cringy screenshot showing multiple removals from a social media group, culminating in a message saying Now its my group.

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    #33

    A cringy photo of a muscular man drinking from a bottle of cooking oil, with several other bottles in the foreground.

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    #34

    A close-up of a cringy handwritten letter on lined paper from a child to mom saying I love you, with an illegible message.

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    #35

    A split image of two cringy people, labeled as mee and my wife, in different outdoor settings.

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    #36

    A screenshot of a cringy social media post about PETA freeing saltwater lobsters into a freshwater river, leading to their sad d***h.

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    #37

    A cardboard cutout of Senator Ratcliffe at a local town hall meeting is incredibly sad cringe.

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    #38

    A cringy flyer listing companies that test on animals, an incredibly sad practice.

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    #39

    Mike Pence touching critical space flight hardware despite a DO NOT TOUCH sign, an incredibly sad cringe moment.

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    #40

    A cringy temporary AC unit fix in an apartment, an incredibly sad and inadequate solution.

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    #41

    A cringy sign in a shopping cart that says Collect Moments Not Things, making people incredibly sad.

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    #42

    A screenshot of a cringy tweet from Taylor Kuykendall discussing economics at a coal plant. People found it incredibly sad.

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    #43

    A screenshot of a cringy YouTube comment section where a user talks to himself, posted by a sad cringe account.

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    #44

    A cringy Facebook official relationship post with text I LOVE US and a woman's profile, shared by a sad cringe account.

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    #45

    A cringy selfie of a man asking for birthday wishes, posted on social media by a sad cringe account.

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    #46

    A cringy text message asking Am i gregnant, shared on social media by a sad cringe account.

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    #47

    A screenshot of a cringy social media post by a depressed, lonely person returning a dog, expressing sadness.

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    #48

    A tweet from the University of Kansas wishing America a happy 2017th birthday, an example of incredibly sad cringy content.

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    #49

    A screenshot of a Facebook post with comments about anti-vaxxers and vaccinations, an example of cringy content.

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    #50

    A wooden sign on a table saying You can't spell Beautiful without Be You, an example of incredibly sad cringy content.

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    #51

    A screenshot showing a tweet questioning if Skype is still a thing, with Skype replying Yes, an example of cringy content.

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    #52

    A road with conflicting speed limit signs, one for 15 mph and another for 35 mph, showcasing a cringy road design.

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    #53

    A roadside flag seller booth displaying both Confederate flags and a rainbow pride flag, a cringy mix of ideologies.

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    #54

    A brown baseball cap with an American flag patch, packaged in a Proud American box, an example of cringy patriotism.

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    #55

    A rear view of a white car with a handwritten sign on the back window claiming Earth is flat, a cringy post.

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    #56

    A cringy message on a display phone in an airport with a man's selfie. Sad, incredibly sad.

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    #57

    Incredibly sad cringy image of a blocky tiger, questioning if it's true or fake.

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    #58

    Cringy incredibly sad post showing a profile is 100% complete with a partially filled circle.

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    #59

    A screenshot of a cringy Tinder conversation about replying quickly. Sad, incredibly sad.

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    #60

    A screenshot of a cringy message chain with multiple unanswered 'Hi' texts. Sad, incredibly sad.

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    #61

    Cringy social media post saying ill be most important to someone, reflecting incredibly sad content.

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    #62

    A cringy social media post saying 'I need a girlfriend' with a sad emoji. Sad, incredibly sad.

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    #63

    Screenshot of Google search for is google down showing it's not, an incredibly sad cringy moment.

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    #64

    Cringy sad DM asking for a paid date, showcasing incredibly sad social media interactions.

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    #65

    A cringy Facebook post about Canada Day, incredibly sad and cringy.

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    #66

    A Comcast store with a No Internet Connection sign, incredibly sad and cringy.

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    #67

    A pregnant woman and man looking at a pregnancy test, incredibly sad and cringy.

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    #68

    A cringy text exchange about someone moving too far, incredibly sad and cringy.

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    #69

    Cringy image of a couple cuddling in a park while a third person sits alone, incredibly sad content.

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    #70

    Sad cringe image of a boy sitting alone between two cuddling couples, showing cringy content.

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    #71

    Newspaper clipping with a cringy suggestion to move deer crossings, highlighting sad content.

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    #72

    Cringy pizza ad claiming they have the best pizza, period, in a post about cringy content.

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    #73

    A cringy text exchange where someone tries to shoot their shot and gets rejected, incredibly sad.

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    #74

    A man kissing a Hatsune Miku figure, a cringy and incredibly sad image.

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    #75

    A cringy image of a family having Thanksgiving dinner with an anime body pillow, incredibly sad.

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    #76

    A cringy selfie with Ronaldo from the stands, where Ronaldo is a tiny figure. The image is incredibly sad.

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    #77

    Cringy dashcam packaging showing a family in a car, an example of incredibly sad content.

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