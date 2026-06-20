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Everyone knows the full-body clench that hits right before a colleague mispronounces a word during a big meeting, or the phantom urge to disappear when someone tells a joke at a party that just doesn't land.

So we’ve gathered sad and cringy posts from this dedicated X page for your daily dose of secondhand embarrassment. Get as comfortable as you can, it’s gonna be a rough ride, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

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