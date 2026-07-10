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Heading into the weekend, we're sharing another collection of Steve McGinn's witty cartoons. With nothing more than a black Flair pen, a scanner, and a sharp sense of humor, the artist has developed an instantly recognizable style. His minimalist strips find comedy in everyday situations, from awkward social interactions and technology mishaps to absurd observations that are equal parts clever and relatable.

Steve has contributed cartoons to publications including Funny Times, Weekly Humorist, The American Bystander, and Alta Journal, while his work has also appeared on greeting cards and in The Ultimate Cartoon Book by The World's Greatest Cartoonists anthologies.

As McGinn previously told Bored Panda, ideas often come to him almost fully formed. "If I don't jot them down immediately, they're likely gone," he shared, explaining that every idea eventually makes its way from his notebook to paper. Scroll down to enjoy another collection of his funny comics that we prepared for you today.

More info: Instagram | cartoonstock.com