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Heading into the weekend, we're sharing another collection of Steve McGinn's witty cartoons. With nothing more than a black Flair pen, a scanner, and a sharp sense of humor, the artist has developed an instantly recognizable style. His minimalist strips find comedy in everyday situations, from awkward social interactions and technology mishaps to absurd observations that are equal parts clever and relatable.

Steve has contributed cartoons to publications including Funny Times, Weekly Humorist, The American Bystander, and Alta Journal, while his work has also appeared on greeting cards and in The Ultimate Cartoon Book by The World's Greatest Cartoonists anthologies.

As McGinn previously told Bored Panda, ideas often come to him almost fully formed. "If I don't jot them down immediately, they're likely gone," he shared, explaining that every idea eventually makes its way from his notebook to paper. Scroll down to enjoy another collection of his funny comics that we prepared for you today.

More info: Instagram | cartoonstock.com

This post may include affiliate links.

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43 Clever Comics By Steve Mcginn That Find Humor In Life’s Everyday Absurdities (New Pics)

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Lotekguy
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Premium 30 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That would be funny if it didn't seem so descriptive of the way we're plunging headlong into absurdities.(This comment was written by a "person of girth".)

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    43 Clever Comics By Steve Mcginn That Find Humor In Life’s Everyday Absurdities (New Pics)

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    Lotekguy
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    Premium     32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They might be an improvement over what we have.

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    43 Clever Comics By Steve Mcginn That Find Humor In Life’s Everyday Absurdities (New Pics)

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    CloPotato
    CloPotato
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    Premium     45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Incredible self burn from s.mcginn here

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    43 Clever Comics By Steve Mcginn That Find Humor In Life’s Everyday Absurdities (New Pics)

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    Lotekguy
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    Premium     27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When the various AI bots form gangs and start fighting with each other, we'll know our replacement is complete. The main question is will they call their conflicts having beef with each other, or having bolts with each other?

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    43 Clever Comics By Steve Mcginn That Find Humor In Life’s Everyday Absurdities (New Pics)

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    43 Clever Comics By Steve Mcginn That Find Humor In Life’s Everyday Absurdities (New Pics)

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    43 Clever Comics By Steve Mcginn That Find Humor In Life’s Everyday Absurdities (New Pics)

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    Senjo Krane
    Senjo Krane
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    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah and no one will be able to afford the sh1t they market.

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    43 Clever Comics By Steve Mcginn That Find Humor In Life’s Everyday Absurdities (New Pics)

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    43 Clever Comics By Steve Mcginn That Find Humor In Life’s Everyday Absurdities (New Pics)

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    CloPotato
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    Premium     41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think this one is the only original and dare I say entertaining drawing of the whole bunch

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    43 Clever Comics By Steve Mcginn That Find Humor In Life’s Everyday Absurdities (New Pics)

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    43 Clever Comics By Steve Mcginn That Find Humor In Life’s Everyday Absurdities (New Pics)

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    43 Clever Comics By Steve Mcginn That Find Humor In Life’s Everyday Absurdities (New Pics)

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    Lotekguy
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    Premium     25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The main difference is the limitless size of the rink.

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    43 Clever Comics By Steve Mcginn That Find Humor In Life’s Everyday Absurdities (New Pics)

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

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    Lotekguy
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    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If only he actually had that level of self-awareness.

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    43 Clever Comics By Steve Mcginn That Find Humor In Life’s Everyday Absurdities (New Pics)

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