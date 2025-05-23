ADVERTISEMENT

Steve McGinn makes minimalist comics using a Flair pen and a scanner. His drawings are simple but sharp, often diving into the weird, funny, and oddly relatable moments of everyday life. From awkward social situations to pop culture references, tech woes, and more, his cartoons land somewhere between absurd and totally spot-on.

You might’ve seen his work in Funny Times, Weekly Humorist, The American Bystander, Alta Journal, Freaky Magazine, and Words & Sports Quarterly. His cartoons also show up on Nelson Line greeting cards, and he's been featured in two anthologies from the “Ultimate Cartoon Book by The World’s Greatest Cartoonists” series — Everyone’s A Critic, and All’s Fair in Love & War, both edited by Bob Eckstein.

More info: Instagram | cartoonstock.com