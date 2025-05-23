ADVERTISEMENT

Steve McGinn makes minimalist comics using a Flair pen and a scanner. His drawings are simple but sharp, often diving into the weird, funny, and oddly relatable moments of everyday life. From awkward social situations to pop culture references, tech woes, and more, his cartoons land somewhere between absurd and totally spot-on.

You might’ve seen his work in Funny Times, Weekly Humorist, The American Bystander, Alta Journal, Freaky Magazine, and Words & Sports Quarterly. His cartoons also show up on Nelson Line greeting cards, and he's been featured in two anthologies from the “Ultimate Cartoon Book by The World’s Greatest Cartoonists” series — Everyone’s A Critic, and All’s Fair in Love & War, both edited by Bob Eckstein.

More info: Instagram | cartoonstock.com

#1

Comic by Steve McGinn showing a ghost on a couch telling a therapist about life’s unresolved struggles in everyday moments.

toonsbystevo Report

Bored Panda reached out to Steve McGinn to learn more about his creative process, inspirations, and the impact of his cartoons in today’s fast-paced media landscape. The artist admitted he might be either cursed or blessed with the habit of jotting down almost fully formed cartoon ideas in words the moment they strike. "To no one's surprise, if I don't jot them down immediately, they're likely gone. From there, they get transferred to a big list of ideas to be drawn out when the time comes. Some ideas are better than others, but they'll all make it from my black Flair pen onto copy paper at some point."
    #2

    Comic by Steve McGinn showing cats with a humorous take on finding purpose, capturing everyday relatable moments.

    toonsbystevo Report

    #3

    Hand-drawn comic by Steve McGinn showing two men discussing social media and continuous applause humorously.

    toonsbystevo Report

    Speaking of inspiration for cartoons, Steve confessed he has no idea where it comes from — but he doesn’t question it. "Just about anything socially human comes from a person's personal take on life unfolding, not that stagnation can't also be funny, and I'm no different in that inherent procession. If, for whatever reason, someone comes from or suppresses their own personal take, let's hope it's only for survival purposes and not from some lack of trusting it or fear of how it'll come across. Learning to trust and be forthcoming about your personal decisions can be tough, though. It also often takes courage. By the way - I'd be remiss to not mention that my wife Julie, our daughter Caroline, and our cat Mazzy are HOF members of this 'life unfolding' bit."
    #4

    Black and white comic illustration of a quirky bagel with a face, capturing funny and weird moments of everyday life.

    toonsbystevo Report

    #5

    Hand-drawn comic by Steve McGinn depicting a biblical scene with a man saying he doesn't have time for all this.

    toonsbystevo Report

    According to Steve, he tries not to dwell too much on reactions, whether they’re good or bad. "I'm happiest when I think a drawing is able to loyally convey whatever idea it's intending to. Maybe even give it a little something extra that makes it better. Reviews can louse all that up. Likewise, what appears to be popularity contests makes me wonder if people forgot such petty things were supposed to end after high school. All that being said, I do appreciate it when someone gets an obscure reference or has a strong appreciation for the absurd. I love the sensation that occurs when one other person chuckles at the same bit as you in a coincidentally silent movie theater. The joy of connecting is wonderful when people find their people."
    #6

    Comic by Steve McGinn showing a person stressed, highlighting weird and funny moments of everyday life.

    toonsbystevo Report

    #7

    Cartoon by Steve McGinn showing a man and his cat each wondering if the other is who they really are.

    toonsbystevo Report

    As our attention spans shrink, we were wondering what role cartoons play in today's culture. Steve told us he doesn’t think he’s very qualified to comment on today’s culture of fast media other than to say it sounds like something he’d spoof. "I guess that'd be my cartoonist role then, adjacent as it is. My brain would probably liken it to the age-old trick of 'fast-talking' as in the vocal equivalent of tenderizing meat so you can do what you want with it. Hey! On the list goes!"

    #8

    Comic by Steve McGinn showing robots discussing neutralizing Homo sapiens with a human standing nearby.

    toonsbystevo Report

    #9

    Three men with beards clinking glasses in a comic by Steve McGinn illustrating relatable everyday life moments.

    toonsbystevo Report

    #10

    Two women in a comic by Steve McGinn discussing being offended, illustrating relatable everyday life moments.

    toonsbystevo Report

    #11

    Black and white comic illustration of a car with a student debt sign, highlighting weird and funny moments of everyday life by Steve McGinn.

    toonsbystevo Report

    #12

    Comic by Steve McGinn showing a lawyer questioning a shark as a witness in a courtroom, capturing funny everyday moments.

    toonsbystevo Report

    #13

    Two people looking at a laptop in a comic by Steve McGinn highlighting funny and relatable everyday moments.

    toonsbystevo Report

    #14

    Comic by Steve McGinn showing a girl holding a stuffed animal saying she wants to raise the cost of living, capturing funny everyday life.

    toonsbystevo Report

    #15

    Comic by Steve McGinn showing a man and woman at a table with humorous dialogue about not trusting the lamb.

    toonsbystevo Report

    #16

    Comic by Steve McGinn featuring a woman humorously listing things she won't do, illustrating relatable everyday moments.

    toonsbystevo Report

    #17

    Black and white comic by Steve McGinn showing two men playing basketball with a humorous caption about getting looked at.

    toonsbystevo Report

    #18

    Black and white comic by Steve McGinn showing three men with one saying preference should be given to those who can pay.

    toonsbystevo Report

    #19

    Black and white comic by Steve McGinn showing a doctor explaining a warped brain scan to a patient.

    toonsbystevo Report

    #20

    Comic by Steve McGinn shows a humorous barber and customer discussing a possible new hairstyle in everyday life.

    toonsbystevo Report

    #21

    Comic by Steve McGinn showing two people on a couch with one saying don't get me started on basically everything.

    toonsbystevo Report

    #22

    Black and white comic-style drawing by Steve McGinn depicting a person with a headscarf in a quirky, relatable moment.

    toonsbystevo Report

    #23

    Cartoon by Steve McGinn showing an elephant playing a band with weird, funny, and relatable everyday moments.

    toonsbystevo Report

    #24

    Comic by Steve McGinn showing a man in robes responding to a burning bush with the caption the internet begs to differ.

    toonsbystevo Report

    #25

    Black and white comic by Steve McGinn showing a therapy session capturing weird and relatable moments of everyday life.

    toonsbystevo Report

    #26

    Black and white comic by Steve McGinn showing a couple humorously discussing their vacation plans.

    toonsbystevo Report

    #27

    Comic by Steve McGinn showing a couple having a casual, funny, and relatable conversation in everyday life.

    toonsbystevo Report

    #28

    These Silly Yet Brilliant Comics By Stevo Are The Laugh Break You Didn’t Know You Needed Today

    toonsbystevo Report

    #29

    Hand-drawn comic by Steve McGinn showing a person wearing a shirt with the text Family Last, depicting relatable everyday life moments.

    toonsbystevo Report

    #30

    Black and white comic by Steve McGinn showing a woman asking a masked man about eating or wearing something humorously.

    toonsbystevo Report

