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Animals have a remarkable ability to make us laugh without even trying. A poorly timed expression, an overly ambitious jump, or a moment of food greed can quickly turn into the kind of scene pet owners know they will be talking about for years.

“The Pet Collective” brings together plenty of these entertaining moments from across the internet and its community of animal lovers. Active on both Facebook and Instagram, the page shares amusing photos and videos, heartwarming stories, helpful advice, and user-submitted glimpses into the unpredictable lives of pets. Although dogs take center stage in much of this collection, a few other animals also make memorable appearances. Some look deeply confused by their own decisions, while others appear completely unbothered by the chaos unfolding around them. Either way, their distinctive personalities are what make the pictures so enjoyable.

Scroll down to see the cute, funny, and occasionally baffling animals featured below, and let us know which one made you laugh the most.

More info: Facebook | Instagram