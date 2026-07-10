ADVERTISEMENT

Animals have a remarkable ability to make us laugh without even trying. A poorly timed expression, an overly ambitious jump, or a moment of food greed can quickly turn into the kind of scene pet owners know they will be talking about for years.

“The Pet Collective” brings together plenty of these entertaining moments from across the internet and its community of animal lovers. Active on both Facebook and Instagram, the page shares amusing photos and videos, heartwarming stories, helpful advice, and user-submitted glimpses into the unpredictable lives of pets. Although dogs take center stage in much of this collection, a few other animals also make memorable appearances. Some look deeply confused by their own decisions, while others appear completely unbothered by the chaos unfolding around them. Either way, their distinctive personalities are what make the pictures so enjoyable.

Scroll down to see the cute, funny, and occasionally baffling animals featured below, and let us know which one made you laugh the most.

More info: Facebook | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A cute husky dog with blue eyes is covered in mud, looking guilty after a messy adventure.

thepetcollective Report

15points
POST
maryzurlinden avatar
Purple Gurl
Purple Gurl
Community Member
Premium 36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is the face of 'I regret nothing!'

2
2points
reply
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    A small, funny dog looking up at two horses that are nudging its head affectionately. Cute dog pics.

    thepetcollective Report

    14points
    POST
    swade715 avatar
    nomnomborkbork
    nomnomborkbork
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can't wait to see the small pony grow up!

    1
    1point
    reply
    #3

    A man doing push-ups with a cute and funny dog on his back, smiling at the camera. Dog pics.

    thepetcollective Report

    14points
    POST
    #4

    A beautiful black dog with its eyes closed, happily sniffing a bush of vibrant pink roses next to a white brick wall.

    thepetcollective Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Two cute and funny dog pics with a small calf, resting together on a yellow blanket.

    thepetcollective Report

    12points
    POST
    loftussophie avatar
    Eiphos
    Eiphos
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nothing to see here……

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    A large brindle Great Dane dog comically attempts to fit into a tiny red and black plaid dog bed.

    thepetcollective Report

    12points
    POST
    #7

    A large, funny dog sits upright on a brown leather couch next to a man, looking relaxed and human-like.

    thepetcollective Report

    12points
    POST
    #8

    A cute dog pic of a small dog in a jacket and hat walking down a street with a stick.

    thepetcollective Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    A person and a funny dog making exaggerated surprised faces at the camera, side-by-side. Cute dog pics.

    thepetcollective Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    A fluffy grey cat is seen spooning a small brown and white dog, both sleeping soundly.

    thepetcollective Report

    11points
    POST
    #11

    Two funny dog pics show dachshunds: a black one playfully barks at a sleepy brown one.

    thepetcollective Report

    11points
    POST
    #12

    A cute and funny dog dressed as a vampire, sitting next to a matching plush toy.

    thepetcollective Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    A funny dog holds a paper plate with its snout, eyeing an empty takeout container. Cute dog pics.

    thepetcollective Report

    10points
    POST
    #14

    Four panels showing a cute golden doodle dog, initially looking guilty next to a damaged wall, then smiling widely.

    thepetcollective Report

    10points
    POST
    #15

    Funny dog pics showing a man giving a golden retriever ice cream in the car.

    thepetcollective Report

    10points
    POST
    #16

    A cute pug dog sleeps upside down on a gray couch, nestled next to a white tray, looking very comfortable.

    thepetcollective Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Funny dog pics: a horse watches as a tiny puppy tries to pull a heavy rope, determinedly.

    thepetcollective Report

    9points
    POST
    #18

    Cute and funny dog pics of a golden retriever playing gently with a tiny dachshund.

    thepetcollective Report

    9points
    POST
    #19

    Two cute and funny dogs relaxing on mattresses in a store, one lying on its back.

    thepetcollective Report

    8points
    POST
    #20

    A cute dog pic of a woman holding an adorable black puppy with big, round eyes.

    thepetcollective Report

    8points
    POST
    #21

    Cute dog pic of a tiny black and white puppy held in someone's lap, looking adorable.

    thepetcollective Report

    8points
    POST
    #22

    Funny dog pic of a plump pigeon sitting on a towel, then revealing it was covering Bose headphones.

    thepetcollective Report

    8points
    POST
    #23

    A cute and funny dog, a light brown poodle, grins widely with a red bandana around its neck.

    thepetcollective Report

    7points
    POST
    #24

    A golden retriever dog with big eyes stands on its hind legs, paws on a door, looking up playfully.

    thepetcollective Report

    7points
    POST
    #25

    A funny dog pic shows a dog playing a shell game, lifting its paw to point at the correct cup.

    thepetcollective Report

    7points
    POST
    #26

    A cute dog pic of a tiny chihuahua wearing a handmade cardboard sombrero looking adorable.

    thepetcollective Report

    7points
    POST
    #27

    A funny dog pic shows a brown dog taking a bun from a sleeping man, then dropping it on his head.

    thepetcollective Report

    7points
    POST
    Follow