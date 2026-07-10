Who Is Arlo Guthrie? Arlo Davy Guthrie is an American folk singer-songwriter and storyteller, carrying on the legacy of his father, Woody Guthrie, through protest songs and humorous narratives. He is known for his distinctive voice and enduring commitment to social commentary. His breakout moment arrived with the 1967 release of “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree,” an eighteen-minute talking blues song that became an anti-establishment anthem. This debut piece quickly gained widespread popularity and remains a Thanksgiving holiday staple across radio waves.

Full Name Arlo Davy Guthrie Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married to Marti Ladd Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Woodward School, Stockbridge School Father Woody Guthrie Mother Marjorie Mazia Guthrie Siblings Nora Guthrie, Joady Guthrie Kids Abe Guthrie, Annie Guthrie, Sarah Lee Guthrie, Cathy Guthrie

Early Life and Education Born in the Coney Island neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, Arlo Guthrie was surrounded by a rich artistic environment. His father was folk icon Woody Guthrie, and his mother, Marjorie Mazia Guthrie, was a dancer with the Martha Graham Company. Guthrie attended Woodward School in Brooklyn and later graduated from Stockbridge School in Massachusetts. He briefly enrolled at Rocky Mountain College before dedicating himself to music, influenced by his legendary folk roots.

Notable Relationships Arlo Guthrie was married to Jackie Hyde for 43 years, a partnership that began in October 1969 and lasted until her passing in 2012. He later found companionship with Marti Ladd. Guthrie married Marti Ladd in December 2021, marking his second marriage. He shares four children—Abe, Annie, Sarah Lee, and Cathy Guthrie—with his late wife, Jackie Hyde, all of whom have pursued careers in music.

Career Highlights Arlo Guthrie’s career is defined by his influential debut, the 1967 Alice’s Restaurant Massacree album, which achieved platinum status and became a counterculture touchstone. He also secured a top-40 hit with his definitive rendition of Steve Goodman’s “City of New Orleans.” His impact extended to film, starring as himself in the 1969 movie Alice’s Restaurant, and notable appearances at the Woodstock Festival. Guthrie later founded The Guthrie Center, a non-profit dedicated to community service and cultural preservation.