Who Is Sofía Vergara? Sofía Vergara is a vivacious Colombian American actress and entrepreneur, known for her magnetic screen presence and sharp comedic timing. Her energetic performances have charmed global audiences. She rose to prominence co-hosting Spanish-language television shows in the late 1990s, with her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the hit Modern Family series cementing her as a household name. This role earned her multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

Full Name Sofía Margarita Vergara Vergara Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Dating Justin Saliman Net Worth $180 million Nationality Colombian American Ethnicity Colombian Education Private Bilingual School and University in Colombia Father Julio Enrique Vergara Robayo Mother Margarita Vergara de Vergara Siblings Sandra Vergara Kids Manolo Gonzalez Vergara

Early Life and Education Born into a Roman Catholic family in Barranquilla, Colombia, Sofía Vergara was nicknamed “Toti” by her five siblings and many cousins. Her father, Julio Enrique Vergara Robayo, was a cattle rancher. She attended a private bilingual Spanish/English school and later briefly pursued dentistry at a university in Colombia before turning to modeling and television opportunities.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile relationships has marked Sofía Vergara’s public life, including her first marriage to high school sweetheart Joe Gonzalez and a subsequent engagement to Nick Loeb. Most recently, she was married to Joe Manganiello from 2015 to 2024. Vergara shares her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez, with whom she maintains a close friendship. She is currently dating orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman.

Career Highlights Sofía Vergara’s role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on the Modern Family series became her defining work, earning her four Primetime Emmy Award nominations. The show ran for eleven successful seasons and solidified her place in Hollywood. Beyond acting, Vergara has launched successful business ventures, including a Kmart clothing line and her beauty brand Toty. She also became a judge on America’s Got Talent. Her versatility was further showcased with the dramatic lead in the Netflix miniseries Griselda, securing additional critical acclaim.