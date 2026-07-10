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Your Pinterest board might have been perfect and your reference photo perfectly clear. You even turned your phone screen up to maximum brightness and held it directly in front of their face to remove all possible ambiguity. You said the words slowly. You used hand gestures. And somehow, somehow, you left having to cancel all your plans for the next 4-6 weeks.

Hair salon fails hit different because hair is not furniture. You cannot return it. You cannot cover it with a throw pillow. It just lives there, on your head, in public, every single day, while you wait for time to fix what scissors destroyed. These poor people know the feeling intimately. Welcome to the support group.

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#1

I Can't Use Youtube After This

Hair Salon Disasters: A person with a poorly executed hair tattoo designed to look like a fade, highlighting a salon disaster.

purritothecoolcat Report

12points
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erikmeyenberg avatar
Phaiax
Phaiax
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm impressed. How does that even work?

1
1point
reply
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RELATED:
    #2

    Grew My Hair Out For 4 Years. It Was At The Healthiest It Had Been In My Entire Adult Life.. This Is What I Asked For vs. What I Got

    A split image showing a beautiful dark brown wavy hairstyle with highlights on the left and a hair salon disaster result on the right.

    nxncyy Report

    11points
    POST
    binurithenabadu avatar
    Tempest
    Tempest
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Need a before pic of her hair. For all we know her hair wasn’t properly maintained before she went in to the stylist. I mean it doesn’t look good on the untouched bits on top either…

    1
    1point
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    #3

    Original Video Was Captioned “POV: You Cut 8 Inches Off Your Hair And Become A New Person”

    Hair Salon Disasters: A woman with frizzy, uneven hair and an outgrown dye job, exemplifying a hair disaster.

    uiucfreshalt Report

    11points
    POST

    Before we dive into the carnage, a public service announcement about how often you should actually be in that chair. Short styles and pixie cuts need a trim every two to six weeks, which sounds like a lot until you've seen what a neglected pixie looks like at week seven.

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    Medium-length cuts need attention every six to eight weeks to keep ends clean and layers doing what layers are supposed to do. Long hair can stretch to every eight to twelve weeks, or up to four months if it's healthy and strong, and you are the kind of person who takes their vitamins and uses heat protectant, and the rest of us strongly dislike you. None of the people in this list followed these guidelines. It shows.
    #4

    An Attempt At “Deer Spots” Which Look Stupid Even When Done Right

    A person with a bob haircut featuring uneven blonde patches, showcasing a hair salon disaster.

    redhotpepperflakes Report

    11points
    POST
    binurithenabadu avatar
    Tempest
    Tempest
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s like my cat’s fur lol. It’s banded like this in black, brown, and tan.

    0
    0points
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    #5

    Posting Another Pic Of My Local Newsman In The Hopes That He Sees This And Gets A Better Haircut

    A man with a very tall hairstyle, appearing to be a hair salon disaster, wearing a suit and striped tie.

    Community_Standard Report

    10points
    POST
    maryzurlinden avatar
    Purple Gurl
    Purple Gurl
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Megamind went Corporate

    2
    2points
    reply
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    #6

    Haircut Doesn’t Look Good

    Hair Salon Disasters: The back of a person's neck with very uneven, poorly trimmed hair, illustrating a hair disaster.

    random_user208 Report

    10points
    POST
    erikmeyenberg avatar
    Phaiax
    Phaiax
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's neither hair, nor a cut.

    1
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    The fear of getting a haircut is called tonsurephobia, and after scrolling through this list, frankly, it starts to look less like an anxiety disorder and more like a reasonable risk assessment. When the fear extends specifically to the salon environment or the stylist themselves, it graduates into coiffeurphobia, which sounds made up but is very much documented.

    It typically stems from a fear of sharp objects, sensory overload, or, and this is the important one, past bad experiences. This is the psychological equivalent of your brain seeing these photos and updating its files accordingly. Completely valid. Medically recognised. We support you.
    #7

    LEGO Hair Before It Clicks Into Place

    A man with a hair salon disaster, a bizarre haircut resembling a Lego hairstyle, with a beard fade.

    jacksepthicceye Report

    10points
    POST
    #8

    I Would Hide Too

    Hair Salon Disasters: A man with an extremely high and stark hair part, showcasing a significant hair disaster.

    EpicNub845 Report

    9points
    POST
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    #9

    “It’s Not A Phase Mom”

    Hair Salon Disasters: A young person with purple and black hair in a courtroom setting, illustrating a hair disaster.

    Arbi-ES Report

    8points
    POST
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    Approximately 68% of women report being unhappy with their hair, and nearly half of all adults admit to being stuck in a hairstyle rut and desperately wanting a change. And 66% of people consider past hairstyles like bad colour jobs, ill-advised bangs, the thing that happened in 2009 to be their single biggest cringeworthy physical regret.

    Not the Juicy Couture tracksuit in hot pink or the overly contoured cheekbones. The hair. Because everything else can be changed immediately. Hair keeps the receipts for months and won't let you live it down even after that.
    #10

    Tried Going To A New Stylist... Crying Now

    Rear view of a short layered brown hairstyle with a noticeable cut line, a hair salon disaster.

    rubysmith2 Report

    7points
    POST
    seberga avatar
    A girl
    A girl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A jazz stylist? The person who did this certainly never attended any training for hair.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #11

    I Immediately Took It Out

    A collage contrasting elegant wedding updos with two examples of disastrous, messy updos, highlighting hair salon disasters.

    sunshinezx6r Report

    7points
    POST
    deedeem2010 avatar
    Deeelite
    Deeelite
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a lot of hair product

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #12

    I Think My Barber Had A Few Cocktails Before Shaving My Neckline

    The back of a man's head, revealing a terrible hair salon disaster with an uneven and poorly executed haircut.

    jdg8 Report

    7points
    POST

    If you are currently sitting on a high-contrast balayage, a sheet of long straight flat hair, or a feathered seventies cut that you have been quietly nurturing for the past year and a half, She Finds has some difficult news to deliver. All three are on the official going-out-of-style list, which means the window for retiring them gracefully is open right now and closing.

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    The feathered seventies cut, in particular, has had a surprisingly long second life and is being asked to wrap it up. This is not a judgment, though. This is an opportunity to book the appointment. Tell them you saw something on the internet, we dare you.
    #13

    Bro What Is That On Top Of His Head??

    A man with a hair salon disaster, a bad haircut, with a YouTube comment about hats being invented for such hair.

    Billy_Bob2332 Report

    7points
    POST
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    #14

    It Looks Like If You Cut Off Someone's Arms And Put A Bunch Of Hair On The Stump

    A screenshot of a tweet showing a very poorly done haircut, a hair salon disaster.

    fhxefj Report

    7points
    POST
    binurithenabadu avatar
    Tempest
    Tempest
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s not a head..? Where are the ears if it’s a head.

    2
    2points
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    #15

    I Was Told By 50 People My Cut Belongs Here

    A young man with a hair salon disaster, a poorly executed mullet haircut, looking sideways.

    Klewkwa Report

    7points
    POST

    Some haircuts transcend their original owner and become cultural monuments, living in infamy. The "Karen" cut was a choppy, inverted bob with aggressively spiked layers at the back and was immortalised by Kate Gosselin on TLC's Jon & Kate Plus 8 in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

    What began as a television personality's signature style quietly became the universal visual shorthand for "I would like to speak to your manager and I have already decided how this conversation is going to go." Kate Gosselin did not invent entitlement, she just accidentally gave it a hairstyle. The cut lives on in meme history, which is arguably more lasting than the Louvre.

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    #16

    Stupid Chud Uncle Messed Up My Style

    A side-by-side comparison showing a man with long, flowing hair and another man with a bowl cut, a hair salon disaster.

    The_Daily_Pootis Report

    6points
    POST
    mikekaterberg11 avatar
    Mike K
    Mike K
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Decided to go with the "Will from Stranger Things" cut.

    1
    1point
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    #17

    Japanese Exchange Student In Birmingham Asks For A Peaky Blinders Style Haircut

    A man with a super short, uneven fringe hairstyle, a clear hair salon disaster.

    doubtfuljoee Report

    6points
    POST
    beccatheqt avatar
    Becca not Becky
    Becca not Becky
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've heard stylists explain that unless you are Cillian Murphy, the cut won't look good on you, no matter how expertly it is done

    0
    0points
    reply
    #18

    What I Wanted And What I Got

    Side-by-side comparison of a woman with a curly bob hairstyle and a person with a frizzy hair salon disaster.

    generixnam Report

    6points
    POST
    seberga avatar
    A girl
    A girl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Perms are not your friend.

    0
    0points
    reply

    Every generation has been saddled with at least one defining bad haircut that future generations will use as evidence against them, and Upworthy has done the important work of cataloguing them all. The Silent Generation had the Bouffant, an enormous, gravity-defying, hairspray as a structural material. Baby Boomers owned the Shag, which sounds like an insult and looked like one, too.

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    Gen X gave us the Mullet and the rat tail, which remain the most aggressively confident bad haircut decisions in recorded history. Millennials were handed the Bowl Cut, and Gen Z, not to be outdone, invented the Broccoli Cut, also known as the Zoomer Perm. Every generation thinks they got it right. Every generation is wrong.
    #19

    Went To A New Barber. Asked For My Part To Be Cut In. She Mowed A Fucking 1/2” Stripe Out Of My Head!

    A man with an uneven hair part, illustrating a hair salon disaster.

    Seandouglasmcardle Report

    6points
    POST
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    #20

    Should I Request A Refund From My Barber Shop?

    A man with a poorly blended haircut and beard, highlighting a hair salon disaster.

    pinetreesarecool7 Report

    6points
    POST
    seberga avatar
    A girl
    A girl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Eh, couple days and it'll be fine. I'd never contact the "barber" again. A Google review with pic would be a huge public service.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #21

    The Brows, The Hair, The Whole Thing

    A woman with an extreme, short-bang hairstyle and bold makeup at a hair salon, portraying a hair salon disaster.

    Andee_land Report

    6points
    POST
    binurithenabadu avatar
    Tempest
    Tempest
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The brows. The hair. The ears!! What is happening ?! 😬😬

    2
    2points
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    If you are sitting in your car outside the salon right now, barely holding it together, wondering if you have any legal recourse for what just happened to your head, the answer is technically yes, but practically complicated. You can sue a hairdresser, but a bad haircut alone is not enough. To have a viable case you need demonstrable negligence resulting in actual physical damage.

    Things like chemical scalp burns, permanent bald patches, ear lacerations, or better yet, significant financial loss. Simply leaving with something that was not discussed and cannot be fixed until spring, unfortunately, does not meet the legal threshold, which is a gap in the justice system that many people have discovered at exactly the wrong moment, sitting in a car park, hat on, dignity somewhere on the salon floor.
    #22

    This One Polarized The Comments Section

    A person at a hair salon with a disaster haircut, featuring an extremely short, bowl-cut style with very short bangs.

    Chronjen Report

    6points
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    #23

    Asked For Layers To Remove Dead Hair, Honest Opinion?

    Long brown hair with uneven layers, showing a hair salon disaster.

    TurbulentBiscotti857 Report

    6points
    POST
    katarzynadrozd avatar
    Flat_Alien
    Flat_Alien
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Curl it a little and it's gonna look ok

    2
    2points
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    #24

    This Is What I Asked For vs. What I Got, Is This A Bad Haircut Or My Thick Hair ?

    A split image showing a desired hair style on the left and a hair salon disaster on the right, highlighting hair disasters.

    maeve_xoxo Report

    6points
    POST
    katarzynadrozd avatar
    Flat_Alien
    Flat_Alien
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, bad haircut. Front too long, back too short

    1
    1point
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    Hair grows back. This is the sentence that everyone offers and nobody wants to hear in the immediate aftermath of a salon disaster, but it is true and it is the only thing standing between the bad haircut and a complete existential crisis. It grows back. The balayage fades. The layers eventually even out.

    The thing that is currently making you wear a ponytail every single day will, in time, become the story you tell at dinner parties that gets the biggest laugh. Every person in this list is living proof that survival is not only possible but inevitable. Book a better stylist next time. Bring the reference photo. Turn up the screen brightness. And maybe, just to be safe, bring a backup photo as well.
    #25

    I Asked To Have It Edged Up So My Bangs Would Be Straight. Proceeded To Cut All My Bangs Off And My Entire Widows Peak. White Guy At A Black Barbershop Problems

    A man with a hair salon disaster, showing a very short, straight fringe and a full beard, looking displeased.

    jburna_dnm Report

    6points
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    #26

    Wanted My Hair Blended All The Way Around And Got This Instead

    The back of a head with a very poorly executed fade haircut, a hair salon disaster.

    scochennet Report

    5points
    POST
    #27

    Got Charged A Huge Amount For This. Was Very Specific About Wanting Some Dimension, Gave A Photo For Reference. First Pic Is My Normal Hair, Second Pic Was What I Showed The Stylist, Third Pic Is What I Got!!!!!

    A woman showing a hair salon disaster with uneven blonde ombre hair, covering her face with a sad emoji.

    gnarlycharly22 Report

    5points
    POST
    katarzynadrozd avatar
    Flat_Alien
    Flat_Alien
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where is rest of the photos

    3
    3points
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    #28

    Went To A New Barber Who Ignored My Instructions And Gave Me A Bald Spot. Lesson Learned!

    A man looking in a mirror, revealing unevenly cut hair at the back of his head, a clear hair salon disaster.

    hooahguy Report

    5points
    POST
    seberga avatar
    A girl
    A girl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a cowlick in the same spot. Shaving it off is going to cause chaos for a couple months

    0
    0points
    reply
    #29

    Am I A Novice Barber And Cut My Friend's Hair For Symbolic $33? Is It Good For This Price?

    The back of a head with a hair salon disaster, showing a very short, poorly cut bob with an uneven hairline.

    Bobigceo Report

    5points
    POST
    katarzynadrozd avatar
    Flat_Alien
    Flat_Alien
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you aimed for mushroom look, you nailed it 🍄

    1
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    #30

    Bad Or Good Barber

    A man looking in the mirror, showing a hair salon disaster with an uneven haircut and a noticeable line shaved into his head.

    Safe_Protection_7457 Report

    5points
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    #31

    Did My Barber Screw Me Over?

    Young man with messy, bright pink hair, highlighting a hair salon disaster.

    Straight-Pound-3180 Report

    5points
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    #32

    Tell Me How Bad This Haircut Is

    A woman with long, straight, light brown hair looking at hair salon disasters, showing a slightly uneven trim.

    I obviously didn’t see how bad this was until after I got home from the salon. It’s safe to say I’m very disappointed. Give me your opinions and the courage to demand my money back.

    graceyloohoo9348 Report

    5points
    POST
    binurithenabadu avatar
    Tempest
    Tempest
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did the hairdresser d*e halfway through the haircut?!

    2
    2points
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    #33

    Can We All Agree This Is A Bad Haircut?

    A woman with short, dark brown hair looking at hair salon disasters, showing a poorly cut bob.

    Last week I cut my hair to my shoulders and feel like I did a great job and loved it. I went to a salon to make sure it was even and to slightly thin the bottom. I specifically asked for no layers and a little thinning. She hacked my hair. She cut it shorter, made it more uneven, cut layers, and did way too much thinning.

    Least-Radish-7393 Report

    5points
    POST
    seberga avatar
    A girl
    A girl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Ramones called. Joey wants his hair back

    0
    0points
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    #34

    I Got My Hair Done Last Week, The Photo On The Left Is What I Asked For And The Photo On The Right Is What I Got. I’m Going To A Different Salon To Get This Fixed

    Before and after images of a hair salon disaster; a woman's desired wavy blonde hair vs. a straight, yellow-toned result.

    Such_Refrigerator814 Report

    5points
    POST
    katarzynadrozd avatar
    Flat_Alien
    Flat_Alien
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ahh, chicken color from bad bleaching. Raise your hand if you've never been a victim of that 😂

    0
    0points
    reply
    #35

    This Is Not Fake. He Really Has That Haircut

    A political campaign poster featuring Rain Epler with a hair salon disaster, showcasing a bowl cut and a mustache.

    Boundish91 Report

    5points
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    juliettadyer avatar
    Julietta Dyer
    Julietta Dyer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn’t this the kernstons n****e guy lol! (Parks and Rec)

    0
    0points
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    #36

    Somebody Said That I Should Post My Haircut Here What I Wanted And What I Got

    Side-by-side images comparing a clean fade haircut with a poorly executed hair salon disaster fade.

    mr_lone2 Report

    4points
    POST
    binurithenabadu avatar
    Tempest
    Tempest
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The “what I wanted” ain’t no good either!

    1
    1point
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    #37

    Paid $42 For A Haircut And It’s Uneven

    A woman with long dark hair, showing a hair salon disaster where her shirt was stained during the process.

    livesuddenly Report

    4points
    POST
    binurithenabadu avatar
    Tempest
    Tempest
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s so everyone can see the text on your sweater!

    0
    0points
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    #38

    Barber Did This To My Mustache

    A close-up of a person's mouth with bleached upper lip hair, a hair salon disaster.

    Icy-General-9657 Report

    4points
    POST
    mikekaterberg11 avatar
    Mike K
    Mike K
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Best just to shave it off the rest of the way and start over.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #39

    Not Another Wolf Cut Victim

    A woman with a stylish, wavy haircut, looking slightly off-camera.

    Big-Tulsi Report

    4points
    POST
    katarzynadrozd avatar
    Flat_Alien
    Flat_Alien
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But... It's a good wolf cut

    0
    0points
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    #40

    Do I Sue My Barber?

    A young man with a hair salon disaster, showcasing a messy, uneven haircut with bangs that are too long and look unstyled.

    STK_Eagle Report

    4points
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    #41

    Got A Haircut From Friends And Now I Feel Really Insecure. What Do I Tell The Barber To Fix Me

    Man with a very short, round bowl cut, a prime example of a hair salon disaster.

    Any-Ad-7408 Report

    4points
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    #42

    What I Want vs. What I Get

    Person with a poorly executed choppy s**g haircut, a hair salon disaster.

    Lost10kOnGambling Report

    4points
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    #43

    Barber Messed Up My Hair Before 3 Months Of My Wedding. Will It Grow Back..?

    Man with a sharp side part and fade, illustrating a hair salon disaster.

    chrisms91 Report

    4points
    POST
    seberga avatar
    A girl
    A girl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe as much as an inch in three months if you're lucky. I'd be investigating short haircuts for the wedding.

    0
    0points
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    #44

    The Stylist Would See Me In Court

    A woman looking dismayed at her long hair, illustrating a hair salon disaster before her wedding.

    cafeteriastyle Report

    4points
    POST
    deedeem2010 avatar
    Deeelite
    Deeelite
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh my! Click the link for the pics!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #45

    I Look Like I’m About To Ask For The Manager :(

    A person with a short, uneven haircut, covering their mouth in disbelief at a hair salon disaster.

    xx_crunkkitty Report

    4points
    POST
    katarzynadrozd avatar
    Flat_Alien
    Flat_Alien
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You look like young Leonardo DiCaprio

    1
    1point
    reply
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    #46

    Bad Haircut

    A woman with short, wavy, light brown hair looking at hair salon disasters, showing a bad haircut from the side.

    My mother just got her haircut and asked for a longish bob. This is what she came out with; she said that the lady took a lot of layers off and used a razor. Is there any way of saving this? Or a good way to style. Shes at bit of a loss, as usually will just tie her hair up or straighten it.

    kmac225 Report

    4points
    POST
    katarzynadrozd avatar
    Flat_Alien
    Flat_Alien
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It depends, is your mom a Karen? If yes, it's perfect

    0
    0points
    reply
    #47

    Hair Salon Fail, What I've Wanted vs. What I've Got

    A split image of hair salon disasters: one side with bright blonde, wavy hair and the other with dull, light brown hair.

    It took her 4 hours just for that. She said that she can't bleach my hair lighter because it will look trashy lol. But I requested it as light as possible. She was even toning it with grey. It turned out very warm. I went to the salon because I was afraid of ruining my own hair at home; sure, they know what they are doing in the hair salon. This was a 200 € haircut.

    Capybarar Report

    4points
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    #48

    I Asked For Long Layers And I Feel Like These Are So Choppy And Uneven

    A woman with long, light brown hair looking at hair salon disasters, showing uneven highlights and dry ends.

    Cactusnchill Report

    4points
    POST
    katarzynadrozd avatar
    Flat_Alien
    Flat_Alien
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did she used an axe to chop it?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #49

    Got My First Haircut Since Finding Out I Have Curly Hair. Now It's Ruined

    Before and after photos of a hair salon disaster, with a man's curly hair before and a less defined, shorter cut after.

    thstephens8789 Report

    4points
    POST
    katarzynadrozd avatar
    Flat_Alien
    Flat_Alien
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, looks better than before

    0
    0points
    reply
    #50

    My Friends Called It My "Harry Potter" Phase. I Was 19, Awkward, And Had Let A Salon Student Cut My Hair Because It Was Cheaper. Took 2 Years To Grow Out

    A person with a hair salon disaster, sporting an uneven short haircut and glasses, looking at the camera.

    Diaprycia Report

    4points
    POST
    #51

    What I Asked For V What I Got

    A woman with a beautiful, modern wavy bob hairstyle featuring face-framing highlights from a hair salon.

    kaycee1610 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #52

    I Think This Belongs Here

    Two women at a hair salon, one excitedly gesturing towards the other, who has a smile, illustrating a hair salon disaster.

    Hey-ItsComplex Report

    3points
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    katarzynadrozd avatar
    Flat_Alien
    Flat_Alien
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hairdresser looks like she took 4 acids and is in different dimension

    0
    0points
    reply
    #53

    Me. Just Barely

    A man with a visibly receding hairline at a hair salon, showcasing a hair salon disaster.

    cornflakesaregross Report

    3points
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    #54

    Did My Barber Do Me Wrong Again?

    A young man with a hair salon disaster, sporting wet, messy hair that appears to be badly cut and styled, with a towel around his neck.

    Straight-Pound-3180 Report

    2points
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    katarzynadrozd avatar
    Flat_Alien
    Flat_Alien
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, great broccoli cut 🥦

    0
    0points
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    #55

    Is My Mullet Screwed? I Think My Barber Cut Too Much On The Side

    A man with a poorly executed mullet haircut, exemplifying a hair salon disaster.

    Signal_Addition1933 Report

    2points
    POST
    seberga avatar
    A girl
    A girl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You really can't f**k up a mullet

    1
    1point
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    #56

    What I Wanted vs. What I Got :(

    A diagram illustrating a diamond and weak jaw mullet haircut, with a man showing his hair salon disaster in the lower image.

    WhereTheSunDontShin1 Report

    1point
    POST
    katarzynadrozd avatar
    Flat_Alien
    Flat_Alien
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's actually quite accurate

    6
    6points
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