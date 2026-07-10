Hair salon fails hit different because hair is not furniture. You cannot return it. You cannot cover it with a throw pillow. It just lives there, on your head, in public, every single day, while you wait for time to fix what scissors destroyed. These poor people know the feeling intimately. Welcome to the support group.

Your Pinterest board might have been perfect and your reference photo perfectly clear. You even turned your phone screen up to maximum brightness and held it directly in front of their face to remove all possible ambiguity. You said the words slowly. You used hand gestures. And somehow, somehow, you left having to cancel all your plans for the next 4-6 weeks.

#1 I Can't Use Youtube After This

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#2 Grew My Hair Out For 4 Years. It Was At The Healthiest It Had Been In My Entire Adult Life.. This Is What I Asked For vs. What I Got

#3 Original Video Was Captioned “POV: You Cut 8 Inches Off Your Hair And Become A New Person”

Before we dive into the carnage, a public service announcement about how often you should actually be in that chair. Short styles and pixie cuts need a trim every two to six weeks, which sounds like a lot until you've seen what a neglected pixie looks like at week seven. ADVERTISEMENT Medium-length cuts need attention every six to eight weeks to keep ends clean and layers doing what layers are supposed to do. Long hair can stretch to every eight to twelve weeks, or up to four months if it's healthy and strong, and you are the kind of person who takes their vitamins and uses heat protectant, and the rest of us strongly dislike you. None of the people in this list followed these guidelines. It shows.

#4 An Attempt At “Deer Spots” Which Look Stupid Even When Done Right

#5 Posting Another Pic Of My Local Newsman In The Hopes That He Sees This And Gets A Better Haircut

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#6 Haircut Doesn’t Look Good

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The fear of getting a haircut is called tonsurephobia, and after scrolling through this list, frankly, it starts to look less like an anxiety disorder and more like a reasonable risk assessment. When the fear extends specifically to the salon environment or the stylist themselves, it graduates into coiffeurphobia, which sounds made up but is very much documented. It typically stems from a fear of sharp objects, sensory overload, or, and this is the important one, past bad experiences. This is the psychological equivalent of your brain seeing these photos and updating its files accordingly. Completely valid. Medically recognised. We support you.

#7 LEGO Hair Before It Clicks Into Place

#8 I Would Hide Too

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#9 “It’s Not A Phase Mom”

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Approximately 68% of women report being unhappy with their hair, and nearly half of all adults admit to being stuck in a hairstyle rut and desperately wanting a change. And 66% of people consider past hairstyles like bad colour jobs, ill-advised bangs, the thing that happened in 2009 to be their single biggest cringeworthy physical regret. Not the Juicy Couture tracksuit in hot pink or the overly contoured cheekbones. The hair. Because everything else can be changed immediately. Hair keeps the receipts for months and won't let you live it down even after that.

#10 Tried Going To A New Stylist... Crying Now

#11 I Immediately Took It Out

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#12 I Think My Barber Had A Few Cocktails Before Shaving My Neckline

If you are currently sitting on a high-contrast balayage, a sheet of long straight flat hair, or a feathered seventies cut that you have been quietly nurturing for the past year and a half, She Finds has some difficult news to deliver. All three are on the official going-out-of-style list, which means the window for retiring them gracefully is open right now and closing. ADVERTISEMENT The feathered seventies cut, in particular, has had a surprisingly long second life and is being asked to wrap it up. This is not a judgment, though. This is an opportunity to book the appointment. Tell them you saw something on the internet, we dare you.

#13 Bro What Is That On Top Of His Head??

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#14 It Looks Like If You Cut Off Someone's Arms And Put A Bunch Of Hair On The Stump

#15 I Was Told By 50 People My Cut Belongs Here

Some haircuts transcend their original owner and become cultural monuments, living in infamy. The "Karen" cut was a choppy, inverted bob with aggressively spiked layers at the back and was immortalised by Kate Gosselin on TLC's Jon & Kate Plus 8 in the late 2000s and early 2010s. What began as a television personality's signature style quietly became the universal visual shorthand for "I would like to speak to your manager and I have already decided how this conversation is going to go." Kate Gosselin did not invent entitlement, she just accidentally gave it a hairstyle. The cut lives on in meme history, which is arguably more lasting than the Louvre. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

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#16 Stupid Chud Uncle Messed Up My Style

#17 Japanese Exchange Student In Birmingham Asks For A Peaky Blinders Style Haircut

#18 What I Wanted And What I Got

Every generation has been saddled with at least one defining bad haircut that future generations will use as evidence against them, and Upworthy has done the important work of cataloguing them all. The Silent Generation had the Bouffant, an enormous, gravity-defying, hairspray as a structural material. Baby Boomers owned the Shag, which sounds like an insult and looked like one, too. ADVERTISEMENT Gen X gave us the Mullet and the rat tail, which remain the most aggressively confident bad haircut decisions in recorded history. Millennials were handed the Bowl Cut, and Gen Z, not to be outdone, invented the Broccoli Cut, also known as the Zoomer Perm. Every generation thinks they got it right. Every generation is wrong.

#19 Went To A New Barber. Asked For My Part To Be Cut In. She Mowed A Fucking 1/2” Stripe Out Of My Head!

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#20 Should I Request A Refund From My Barber Shop?

#21 The Brows, The Hair, The Whole Thing

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If you are sitting in your car outside the salon right now, barely holding it together, wondering if you have any legal recourse for what just happened to your head, the answer is technically yes, but practically complicated. You can sue a hairdresser, but a bad haircut alone is not enough. To have a viable case you need demonstrable negligence resulting in actual physical damage. Things like chemical scalp burns, permanent bald patches, ear lacerations, or better yet, significant financial loss. Simply leaving with something that was not discussed and cannot be fixed until spring, unfortunately, does not meet the legal threshold, which is a gap in the justice system that many people have discovered at exactly the wrong moment, sitting in a car park, hat on, dignity somewhere on the salon floor.

#22 This One Polarized The Comments Section

#23 Asked For Layers To Remove Dead Hair, Honest Opinion?

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#24 This Is What I Asked For vs. What I Got, Is This A Bad Haircut Or My Thick Hair ?

Hair grows back. This is the sentence that everyone offers and nobody wants to hear in the immediate aftermath of a salon disaster, but it is true and it is the only thing standing between the bad haircut and a complete existential crisis. It grows back. The balayage fades. The layers eventually even out. The thing that is currently making you wear a ponytail every single day will, in time, become the story you tell at dinner parties that gets the biggest laugh. Every person in this list is living proof that survival is not only possible but inevitable. Book a better stylist next time. Bring the reference photo. Turn up the screen brightness. And maybe, just to be safe, bring a backup photo as well.

#25 I Asked To Have It Edged Up So My Bangs Would Be Straight. Proceeded To Cut All My Bangs Off And My Entire Widows Peak. White Guy At A Black Barbershop Problems

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#26 Wanted My Hair Blended All The Way Around And Got This Instead

#27 Got Charged A Huge Amount For This. Was Very Specific About Wanting Some Dimension, Gave A Photo For Reference. First Pic Is My Normal Hair, Second Pic Was What I Showed The Stylist, Third Pic Is What I Got!!!!!

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#28 Went To A New Barber Who Ignored My Instructions And Gave Me A Bald Spot. Lesson Learned!

#29 Am I A Novice Barber And Cut My Friend's Hair For Symbolic $33? Is It Good For This Price?

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#30 Bad Or Good Barber

#31 Did My Barber Screw Me Over?

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#32 Tell Me How Bad This Haircut Is I obviously didn’t see how bad this was until after I got home from the salon. It’s safe to say I’m very disappointed. Give me your opinions and the courage to demand my money back.



#33 Can We All Agree This Is A Bad Haircut? Last week I cut my hair to my shoulders and feel like I did a great job and loved it. I went to a salon to make sure it was even and to slightly thin the bottom. I specifically asked for no layers and a little thinning. She hacked my hair. She cut it shorter, made it more uneven, cut layers, and did way too much thinning.



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#34 I Got My Hair Done Last Week, The Photo On The Left Is What I Asked For And The Photo On The Right Is What I Got. I’m Going To A Different Salon To Get This Fixed

#35 This Is Not Fake. He Really Has That Haircut

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#36 Somebody Said That I Should Post My Haircut Here What I Wanted And What I Got

#37 Paid $42 For A Haircut And It’s Uneven

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#38 Barber Did This To My Mustache

#39 Not Another Wolf Cut Victim

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#40 Do I Sue My Barber?

#41 Got A Haircut From Friends And Now I Feel Really Insecure. What Do I Tell The Barber To Fix Me

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#42 What I Want vs. What I Get

#43 Barber Messed Up My Hair Before 3 Months Of My Wedding. Will It Grow Back..?

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#44 The Stylist Would See Me In Court

#45 I Look Like I’m About To Ask For The Manager :(

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#46 Bad Haircut My mother just got her haircut and asked for a longish bob. This is what she came out with; she said that the lady took a lot of layers off and used a razor. Is there any way of saving this? Or a good way to style. Shes at bit of a loss, as usually will just tie her hair up or straighten it.



#47 Hair Salon Fail, What I've Wanted vs. What I've Got It took her 4 hours just for that. She said that she can't bleach my hair lighter because it will look trashy lol. But I requested it as light as possible. She was even toning it with grey. It turned out very warm. I went to the salon because I was afraid of ruining my own hair at home; sure, they know what they are doing in the hair salon. This was a 200 € haircut.



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#48 I Asked For Long Layers And I Feel Like These Are So Choppy And Uneven

#49 Got My First Haircut Since Finding Out I Have Curly Hair. Now It's Ruined

#50 My Friends Called It My "Harry Potter" Phase. I Was 19, Awkward, And Had Let A Salon Student Cut My Hair Because It Was Cheaper. Took 2 Years To Grow Out

#51 What I Asked For V What I Got

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#52 I Think This Belongs Here

#53 Me. Just Barely

#54 Did My Barber Do Me Wrong Again?

#55 Is My Mullet Screwed? I Think My Barber Cut Too Much On The Side

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