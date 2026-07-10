Who Is Mavis Staples? Mavis Staples is an American singer and civil rights activist, renowned for her powerful, soulful voice that has resonated across multiple genres. She stands as a defining figure in gospel, R&B, and soul music. Her breakout moment came as the lead vocalist of her family’s group, The Staple Singers, with their 1956 hit “Uncloudy Day.” The group later achieved mainstream success with anthems like “I’ll Take You There,” solidifying their place in music and civil rights history.

Full Name Mavis Staples Gender Female Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Paul Robeson High School Father Roebuck Staples Mother Oceola Staples Siblings Cleotha Staples, Pervis Staples, Yvonne Staples

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, Mavis Staples’ early life was deeply rooted in music and faith. Her father, Roebuck “Pops” Staples, a Mississippi Delta transplant, formed The Staple Singers with his children in the late 1940s. Mavis began singing with the family group at just ten years old, performing in local churches. She later attended and graduated from Parker High School, which was subsequently renamed Paul Robeson High School, in 1957.

Notable Relationships Mavis Staples was married to Chicago mortician Spencer Leak in 1964, a union that ended in divorce eight years later in 1972, as she prioritized her musical career. She has no children. Earlier in her career, Staples shared a notable courtship with musician Bob Dylan, who famously proposed marriage, though she ultimately declined.

Career Highlights Mavis Staples’ career flourished as the lead voice of The Staple Singers, propelling them to fame with hits like “I’ll Take You There” and “Respect Yourself.” The group became powerful musical voices of the Civil Rights Movement. Her solo work has earned significant acclaim, including five Grammy Awards, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and a Kennedy Center Honor. Her album *You Are Not Alone* won a Grammy for Best Americana Album in 2011. Staples has also been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Blues Hall of Fame, cementing her legacy as a monumental figure in American music.