Who Is Jessica Simpson? Jessica Ann Simpson is an American singer, actress, and fashion designer renowned for her dynamic presence across music and entrepreneurship. She seamlessly transitioned from pop stardom to building a billion-dollar fashion empire, shaping popular culture. Her breakout moment arrived with the MTV reality series Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, which aired from 2003 to 2005. The show’s candid portrayal of her marriage propelled her into mainstream fame, boosting her third album’s sales significantly.

Full Name Jessica Ann Simpson Gender Female Relationship Status Separated from Eric Johnson Net Worth $210 million Nationality American Education J.J. Pearce High School, Texas Tech High School Father Joe Simpson Mother Tina Simpson Siblings Ashlee Simpson Kids Maxwell Drew Johnson, Ace Knute Johnson, Birdie Mae Johnson

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Abilene, Texas, Jessica Ann Simpson was influenced by her father, Joe Simpson, a minister who often had her singing in church choirs from a young age. This early exposure to performing ignited her passion for music. Simpson attended J.J. Pearce High School and later Texas Tech High School, continuing to hone her vocal talents and eventually securing a record deal at seventeen.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Jessica Simpson’s public life, beginning with her marriage to 98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey in 2002. Their relationship gained widespread attention through the MTV reality series Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica. Simpson later married former NFL player Eric Johnson in July 2014, with whom she shares three children: Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie. She separated from Johnson in 2025.

Career Highlights Jessica Simpson’s music career took off with her debut album, Sweet Kisses, which sold two million copies and featured the hit single “I Wanna Love You Forever.” Her third album, In This Skin, further solidified her pop star status, selling three million copies in the US. Beyond music, Simpson launched The Jessica Simpson Collection in 2005, a lifestyle brand that expanded into a billion-dollar enterprise by 2015. She has also made an impact in acting, notably portraying Daisy Duke in The Dukes of Hazzard.