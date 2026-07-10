Who Is James Rolfe? James Duncan Rolfe is an American YouTuber, filmmaker, and actor, known for pioneering online gaming content with his unique comedic style. His work often blends retro gaming with film criticism, establishing a dedicated global fanbase. He first gained widespread public attention in 2006 when his “Angry Video Game Nerd” series went viral on YouTube, following its initial release on his Cinemassacre website. Rolfe’s foul-mouthed, retro-gaming persona resonated with audiences, making him an influential figure in early online video.

Full Name James Duncan Rolfe Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $1 million Nationality American Ethnicity Italian, English, German, Icelandic Education University Of The Arts Father Scott Rolfe Mother Marlene Rolfe Siblings Gina Rolfe Kids Two daughters

Early Life and Education Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, James Rolfe developed an early passion for filmmaking while growing up in southern New Jersey. His parents, Scott and Marlene Rolfe, fostered this interest by giving him an audio recorder and later a camera, which he used to create adventure stories and short films. Rolfe attended the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, graduating in 2004 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts. During his time there, he honed his craft and conceived the foundation for his iconic Angry Video Game Nerd character.

Notable Relationships James Rolfe married April Chmura in November 2007, with his wife often serving as a cinematographer on his early video projects. Their enduring relationship has been a consistent aspect of his personal life, kept largely out of the public eye. Rolfe and his wife share two daughters; the first was born in April 2013 and their second daughter arrived in September 2017. He has spoken about balancing his career with family responsibilities.

Career Highlights Rolfe’s career took off with the creation of “Angry Video Game Nerd,” a web series that critiques poorly designed retro video games, which gained immense popularity online. The series has accumulated billions of views across platforms, cementing his status as a long-running personality in online gaming culture. He expanded the Cinemassacre brand with projects like “Monster Madness,” an annual horror film review series, and “Board James,” a comedy-horror series about board games. Additionally, Rolfe launched his autobiography, “A Movie Making Nerd,” in 2022. His influence is evident in how he paved the way for independent content creators, turning a homemade web series into a significant entertainment brand without relying on traditional media gatekeepers.