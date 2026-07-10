Who Is Vivek Murthy? Vivek Hallegere Murthy is an American physician and public health advocate, renowned for his compassionate leadership and commitment to national well-being. His work often emphasizes the profound impact of human connection on health. He first rose to widespread public attention when appointed the 19th US Surgeon General, becoming the youngest person to hold the office. This landmark role propelled him into a critical national spotlight, where he addressed major health challenges.

Full Name Vivek Hallegere Murthy Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married to Alice Chen Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity Indian American Education Harvard University, Yale University Father Hallegere Narayana Lakshminarasimha Murthy Mother Myetraie Murthy Siblings Rashmi Murthy Kids 2 children

Early Life and Education Born in Huddersfield, England, Vivek Murthy’s parents, Hallegere and Myetraie Murthy, were Indian immigrants who later settled in Miami, Florida, establishing a medical practice. His early exposure to their compassionate patient care profoundly shaped his future in medicine. He excelled academically, graduating valedictorian from Miami Palmetto Senior High School before earning his Bachelor of Arts in biochemical sciences from Harvard University. Murthy later completed both his Doctor of Medicine and Master of Business Administration degrees from Yale University, merging his clinical passion with a broader understanding of healthcare systems.

Notable Relationships Vivek Murthy is married to Alice Chen, a physician and founding member of Doctors for America, whom he wed in 2015. Their shared dedication to public health initiatives has often seen them collaborate on various advocacy efforts. Murthy and Chen are parents to two young children, a son and a daughter, and frequently emphasize the importance of family and human connection in their public discussions.

Career Highlights Vivek Murthy’s distinguished career is highlighted by his two terms as the US Surgeon General, serving as both the 19th and 21st incumbent. In this role, he led national responses to public health crises like the opioid epidemic and mental health challenges. Beyond his government service, Murthy authored the New York Times bestselling book Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World. He also co-founded Doctors for America, advocating for accessible, high-quality healthcare nationwide.