Who Is Topher Grace? Christopher John Grace is an American actor known for his nuanced comedic timing and thoughtful dramatic performances. He consistently brings a distinctive blend of earnestness and wit to his roles, earning him a dedicated following in both film and television. Grace first rose to widespread recognition as Eric Forman in the popular sitcom That ’70s Show, which debuted in 1998. His portrayal of the lovable, sarcastic teenager captivated audiences and anchored the ensemble cast for seven successful seasons.

Full Name Christopher John Grace Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married Ashley Hinshaw Net Worth $14 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Brewster Academy, University of Southern California Father John Grace Mother Patricia Grace Siblings Jenny Grace Kids Mabel Jane Grace, two other children

Early Life and Education His early years were shaped in Darien, Connecticut, where Topher Grace grew up with his father, John, a Madison Avenue executive, and his mother, Pat, an assistant to a school headmaster. He developed an interest in acting during high school, appearing in school productions. Grace attended Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, where a performance in a school play led to his discovery by Hollywood producers. He later enrolled at the University of Southern California but left to pursue his acting career after landing the lead role in That ’70s Show.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Topher Grace’s personal life before his marriage, including relationships with Emmy Rossum, Teresa Palmer, and a rumored connection to Ivanka Trump. Grace married actress Ashley Hinshaw in May 2016, and the couple now shares three children: daughter Mabel Jane Grace and two other children.

Career Highlights Topher Grace’s career launched significantly with his starring role as Eric Forman on the Fox sitcom That ’70s Show, which ran from 1998 to 2005. He later transitioned into film, notably playing Eddie Brock / Venom in the 2007 superhero movie Spider-Man 3. Beyond acting, Grace has a passion for film editing, creating fan edits of popular movies and working with Pixar on a retrospective for Toy Story 4. He also played the lead role in the ABC comedy series Home Economics from 2021 to 2023.