Who Is Phil Lord? Philip Anderson Lord is an American filmmaker recognized for his inventive storytelling and genre-subverting projects. He consistently delivers critically acclaimed and commercially successful animated and live-action films. His breakout moment came with the animated hit Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, which showcased his distinctive visual style. This success cemented his reputation for crafting intelligent and humorous cinema.

Full Name Philip Anderson Lord Gender Male Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Ethnicity White, Cuban American Education Dartmouth College, Ransom Everglades School

Early Life and Education A family focus shaped Phil Lord’s early life in Miami, Florida. His mother worked as a Cuban-born psychologist, and his father was involved in the aviation business and directed a dance company. Lord attended Ransom Everglades School before matriculating at Dartmouth College, where he majored in art history and cultivated his passion for animation, eventually meeting his frequent creative partner.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile collaborations has marked Phil Lord’s professional life with Christopher Miller, forming one of Hollywood’s most successful filmmaking duos. Details of his personal romantic relationships are not publicly available. He has no publicly known children, with information regarding his family life generally kept private from the media. His professional partnership remains a central public focus.

Career Highlights Phil Lord’s career is highlighted by his acclaimed animated features, including co-writing and producing Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which earned him an Academy Award. He also co-directed The Lego Movie, a global box office success with nearly $470 million worldwide. His production company, Lord Miller Productions, actively develops a range of film and television projects. This venture allows him to champion innovative narratives and support emerging talent across various platforms. Lord has collected multiple accolades, including a BAFTA Award, cementing his status as a leading voice in contemporary cinema.