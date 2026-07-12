Who Is Steve Howey? Steven Michael Robert Howey is an American actor known for his charismatic portrayals. He has established a versatile career across television and film genres. He first gained widespread recognition playing Van Montgomery on the sitcom Reba. His comedic timing and engaging screen presence quickly made him a fan favorite throughout its run.

Full Name Steven Michael Robert Howey Gender Male Height 6 feet 4 inches (193 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Green Mountain High School, Northeastern Junior College Father Bill Howey Mother Carla Howey Kids William Wolf Howey, Violet Moon Howey, Kennedy Grace Howey

Early Life and Education Steve Howey was born in San Antonio, Texas, spending early childhood on boats with his parents, Bill and Carla Howey. This nomadic upbringing eventually led to settling in Los Angeles. He later attended Green Mountain High School in Lakewood, Colorado, and Northeastern Junior College on a basketball scholarship before dedicating himself to acting under his father’s guidance.

Notable Relationships Steve Howey was married to actress Sarah Shahi; they became engaged in 2007 and wed in February 2009 in Las Vegas. Their relationship was a public aspect of their shared careers. The couple had three children, William Wolf Howey, and twins Violet Moon Howey and Kennedy Grace Howey, with whom they co-parent following their January 2021 divorce.

Career Highlights Steve Howey cemented his place in television with his defining role as Kevin Ball on the acclaimed Showtime series Shameless, appearing in 134 episodes. He brought warmth and humor to the long-running dramedy. Earlier, he gained considerable fame portraying the lovable Van Montgomery on the popular sitcom Reba, starring in the series for six seasons. Howey also led the CBS action series True Lies.