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Stephanie Guo finds plenty of comedy in the small interactions that fill an ordinary day. Her “Little Note Comics” revolve around relationship habits, household negotiations, affectionate teasing, and the wonderfully confusing behavior of dogs. The strips are simple and direct, with expressive characters and dialogue that gets to the joke quickly. Even when a comic leans toward something sweet, there is usually a playful observation waiting at the end to keep it from becoming overly sentimental.

“Little Note Comics” originally grew from doodles Guo left as love notes for her partner, Julie. As readers may remember from our previous feature of her work here on Bored Panda, their relationship and the contrasting personalities within their household continue to provide much of the inspiration. That personal foundation gives the comics their warmth, while the situations remain recognizable to anyone who has shared a home with a partner, a pet, or both.

Scroll down to see the latest “Little Note Comics,” and let us know which relationship or pet moment felt the most familiar.

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#1

A comic featuring relationship quirks illustrating the transformation of someone working from home over time.

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    #2

    A cute comic depicting relationship quirks as a dog stares intently at its owners while they eat, hinting at food or a walk.

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    #3

    A comic illustrating relationship quirks, showing a dog shedding a lot of fur, surprising its owner.

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    #4

    A dog wakes its owner by nudging and smacking, showcasing relatable relationship quirks in comics.

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    #5

    A comic featuring relationship quirks as two people play with a dog on a couch, showing relatable interaction.

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    #6

    An artist illustrates cute comics featuring relationship quirks, contrasting sleeping alone in a hotel with sleeping at home with a partner and dog.

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    #7

    A comic featuring relationship quirks where one person blames the other for developing a sweet tooth while eating cookies.

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    #8

    A black dog bans Airdrop, egg cracking, and bubble wrap, showcasing cute comics about pet relationship quirks.

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    #9

    A comic featuring relationship quirks where one person almost pranked the other in the shower but decided not to.

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    #10

    Relatable relationship comics depicting a couple discussing 'would you rather' scenarios, prioritizing sleep in.

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    #11

    A comic illustrating relationship quirks, where one partner gives unsolicited advice to just be happy.

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    #12

    A comic illustrating relationship quirks where a dog continuously wants to go outside, frustrating its owner.

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    #13

    A woman attributes her leg pain to a dream, only to find a dog sleeping on her, illustrating relationship quirks.

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    #14

    Two women and a dog enjoying a well-spent weekend, depicting cute comics about relationship quirks.

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    #15

    A woman is surprised by a dog, then pets him, illustrating relatable relationship quirks with a pet.

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    #16

    An artist illustrates relatable comics about relationship quirks, showing a dog wanting to be pet, but being picky about how and when.

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    #17

    An artist illustrates a comic about relatable relationship quirks, showing a person studying intensely while another asks what's happening.

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    #18

    An artist illustrates cute comics about relationship quirks, depicting two people meeting, having coffee, and planning to do it forever.

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    #19

    A comic featuring relationship quirks about showing someone many plants they would like, but the recipient is not amused.

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    #20

    Cute relationship comics featuring two people baking, showing an artist's take on relationship quirks.

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    #21

    A comic illustrating relatable relationship quirks, with one partner enjoying a fresh loaf and the other quickly wrapping it.

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    #22

    Relationship comics featuring a person inside an oven for faster baking, highlighting cute relationship quirks.

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    4points
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    #23

    Funny relationship comics about impatience while waiting for food to cool, illustrating relationship quirks.

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    4points
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    #24

    Relationship comics about a partner's morning and night energy levels, showing cute relationship quirks.

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    4points
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    #25

    A comic illustrating relationship quirks, depicting someone singing loudly in the morning, annoying another.

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    #26

    A comic illustrating relatable relationship quirks, showing a person obsessed with checking on their plants throughout the day and night.

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    #27

    A comic illustrating relatable relationship quirks, depicting one person lending their orange Crocs to another to take out the garbage.

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    #28

    Artist illustrates cute comics featuring relationship quirks, depicting two characters on a road trip with a dog.

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    #29

    Artist illustrates relatable comics about relationship quirks, featuring a character in a bath and another person.

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    #30

    Artist illustrates relationship quirks in comics about squeezing your partner and improving health.

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    #31

    A comic featuring relationship quirks about watching The Lord of the Rings extended editions no matter the mood.

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    #32

    An artist illustrates comics featuring relationship quirks, with a person looking at a shelf of books and another person confronting them.

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    #33

    A comic illustrating relatable relationship quirks, showing a couple searching for a lost TV controller in a series of panels.

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    #34

    A comic depicting relatable relationship quirks, with two partners trying to convince their dog not to go out in bad weather.

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    #35

    A comic showing relatable relationship quirks, with one partner asking for space and the other immediately respecting it.

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    #36

    A comic featuring relatable relationship quirks, where one partner attempts to bake to de-stress but has a series of mishaps.

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    3points
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    #37

    A comic illustrating relationship quirks, showing an adult enjoying donuts and wine when alone for dinner.

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    3points
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    #38

    A comic illustrating relationship quirks, where one partner is sleepy but the other wants to stay up late.

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    3points
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    #39

    Artist illustrates relatable comics about relationship quirks, showing someone struggling with many bags from a car.

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    3points
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    #40

    A comic illustrating relatable relationship quirks, with a couple aligned on wanting dinner early and not leaving earth in an apocalypse.

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    #41

    A comic illustrating relatable relationship quirks, featuring a person asking their partner not to spoil a book they are both reading.

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    3points
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    #42

    Artist illustrates cute comics featuring relationship quirks, showing a character running on a rainbow path.

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    3points
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    #43

    A comic illustrating relatable relationship quirks, showing one person falling after enthusiastically trying to catch a frog.

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