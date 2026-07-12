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Stephanie Guo finds plenty of comedy in the small interactions that fill an ordinary day. Her “Little Note Comics” revolve around relationship habits, household negotiations, affectionate teasing, and the wonderfully confusing behavior of dogs. The strips are simple and direct, with expressive characters and dialogue that gets to the joke quickly. Even when a comic leans toward something sweet, there is usually a playful observation waiting at the end to keep it from becoming overly sentimental.

“Little Note Comics” originally grew from doodles Guo left as love notes for her partner, Julie. As readers may remember from our previous feature of her work here on Bored Panda, their relationship and the contrasting personalities within their household continue to provide much of the inspiration. That personal foundation gives the comics their warmth, while the situations remain recognizable to anyone who has shared a home with a partner, a pet, or both.

Scroll down to see the latest “Little Note Comics,” and let us know which relationship or pet moment felt the most familiar.

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