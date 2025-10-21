ADVERTISEMENT

Cartoonist Steph never planned to start a comic series – she just wanted to leave her partner Julie a few cute doodles as love notes. But what began as a simple, personal gesture soon grew into “Little Note Comics,” a charming collection that captures the everyday quirks, laughter, and warmth of their relationship.

Of course, their dog, Nutmeg, occasionally steals the spotlight, adding a playful touch to their stories showcased in the comic series. During our last interview, Steph shared that both Julie and Nutmeg constantly inspire her, especially because their personalities contrast with her own. That balance of differences – and the love that bridges them – shines through every panel, making her comics feel tender, funny, and completely relatable to anyone who’s ever loved their opposite.

Scroll down to see the latest cartoons created by Julie, and let us know in the comments which situation you find the most relatable.

#1

Artist captures sweet and funny moments of her relationship in a heartwarming comic about waking up before alarm.

    #2

    Comic panels showing an artist capturing sweet and funny relationship moments with heartwarming cultural gifts and LEGO set.

    #3

    Comic illustrating sweet and funny moments of a couple’s relationship with lighthearted, heartwarming scenes on a couch.

    #4

    Couple sharing sweet and funny moments in a heartwarming comic about love and creative goals.

    #5

    Comic panels depicting a person humorously refusing to wear a winter jacket, capturing sweet and funny relationship moments.

    #6

    Comic strip showing an artist capturing sweet and funny moments of her relationship with playful and heartwarming scenes.

    #7

    Comic panels showing a couple humorously discussing relationship moments in heartwarming and funny comics.

    #8

    Cartoon panels showing sweet and funny relationship moments with a couple decorating a colorful Christmas tree.

    #9

    Couple sharing sweet and funny moments in a heartwarming relationship comic strip by the artist.

    #10

    Comic panels showing a woman humorously capturing sweet and funny moments of her relationship in a heartwarming scene.

    #11

    Sweet and funny relationship moments captured in a heartwarming comic series by the artist.

    #12

    Couple sharing sweet and funny moments as one is sick and they decide to sleep separately in heartwarming comic panels.

    #13

    Artist captures sweet and funny moments of her relationship in heartwarming comics showing love and everyday life.

    #14

    Comic panels showing a squirrel stealing lip balm and a couple sharing funny, heartwarming relationship moments in comics.

    #15

    Comic strip showing sweet and funny moments in a relationship, capturing heartwarming interactions between a couple.

    #16

    Comic strip showing an artist capturing sweet and funny relationship moments with her dog in heartwarming illustrations.

    #17

    Couple sharing a funny and sweet moment in a heartwarming comic strip about relationship quirks and takeout orders.

    #18

    Couple sharing sweet and funny moments in a heartwarming comic capturing their loving relationship at night.

    #19

    Comic panels showing sweet and funny relationship moments illustrated by the artist in heartwarming style.

    #20

    Couple sharing a sweet and funny moment in bed, illustrating a heartfelt comic about relationship closeness and love.

    #21

    Comic panels showing sweet and funny moments of a relationship with coffee, dog, cooking, and walking in snow.

