Cartoonist Steph never planned to start a comic series – she just wanted to leave her partner Julie a few cute doodles as love notes. But what began as a simple, personal gesture soon grew into “Little Note Comics,” a charming collection that captures the everyday quirks, laughter, and warmth of their relationship.

Of course, their dog, Nutmeg, occasionally steals the spotlight, adding a playful touch to their stories showcased in the comic series. During our last interview, Steph shared that both Julie and Nutmeg constantly inspire her, especially because their personalities contrast with her own. That balance of differences – and the love that bridges them – shines through every panel, making her comics feel tender, funny, and completely relatable to anyone who’s ever loved their opposite.

