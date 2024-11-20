ADVERTISEMENT

Little Note Comics” is a heartwarming comic series born from cartoonist Steph’s love for her partner, Julie. It all started when Steph began leaving doodles as cute love notes, capturing moments of their shared life. Over time, these short sketches evolved into cute stories featuring this couple’s daily adventures.

Steph and Julie’s lives would not be complete without their dog Nutmeg, who is also occasionally featured in the comic. As Steph previously shared, she finds both Julie and Nutmeg endlessly interesting, noting how their personalities differ from her own, which inspires her to keep going. Steph’s keen observations are what make her comics so adorable and charming, and, quite frankly, relatable—especially for those who find themselves in relationships with complete opposites.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

From Sticky Notes To A Webcomic: 20 Illustrations Of An Artist’s Relationship With Her Partner (New Pics)

littlenotecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Bored Panda once again reached out to Steph, who kindly shared more about the creative process.

“I have an ongoing list of comic ideas, so first things first, I will choose the one I want to draw. Sometimes it’s something that JUST happened and I’m immediately inspired; other times I take an old idea that I’ve had written down for a few weeks. I take time to think about how to tell the story in four frames (usually four, sometimes 2-3 can work too!). I’ll be making a cup of tea, or cooking dinner and will get all the frames and copy more or less planned out in my head! Julie, the other star of the comic, reads a lot, so in the evening time she is typically reading a book and I’ll have my plan of attack for the latest comic!” wrote Steph.
#2

From Sticky Notes To A Webcomic: 20 Illustrations Of An Artist’s Relationship With Her Partner (New Pics)

littlenotecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

From Sticky Notes To A Webcomic: 20 Illustrations Of An Artist’s Relationship With Her Partner (New Pics)

littlenotecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

We were wondering whether all of the ideas are an instant win, or if Steph has had to scrap some of them.

She responded: “Absolutely I have scrapped a few comics after starting! The most common ones I end up scrapping are moments where Julie has done something that I find SO funny or so charming… but then I start drawing it and I’m thinking, ‘This will absolutely make no sense to anybody else.’ Either it’s too specific, too random, or I just can’t capture the tone of voice or the quirky essence of that specific moment. I always leave those ones unfinished in my files—I often think if I get better at storytelling, or I choose to draw longer stories, those might still come in handy one day!”
#4

From Sticky Notes To A Webcomic: 20 Illustrations Of An Artist’s Relationship With Her Partner (New Pics)

littlenotecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

From Sticky Notes To A Webcomic: 20 Illustrations Of An Artist’s Relationship With Her Partner (New Pics)

littlenotecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Steph also shared a time when a reader’s response really made her feel good about her work.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It still amazes me that there’s even one stranger reading these comics. Having people say ‘I’m Team Julie!’ or ‘I’m Team Steph!’ about silly couple things makes me laugh every time.

But I have received some really touching messages over the years. The most amazing ones are people who say that my comics share a lot of joy and when they read them, it reminds them that being a part of the LGBTQ+ community can be full of happiness and hopefulness. I think there’s a sense of hope that it brings to some readers, and that’s what I want to share. Everyday life is special, and it’s REALLY special when you’re a part of a community that has to overcome and fight to exist happily.”
#6

From Sticky Notes To A Webcomic: 20 Illustrations Of An Artist’s Relationship With Her Partner (New Pics)

littlenotecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

From Sticky Notes To A Webcomic: 20 Illustrations Of An Artist’s Relationship With Her Partner (New Pics)

littlenotecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

As for the influences on her art or storytelling style, Steph feels that most of it comes from her background in advertising. She wrote: “We make (and watch!) a lot of short commercials. Part of thinking in a video format really influences these short comics—how can I tell a story in a short amount of ‘time,’ what angles look good, etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently I would say the biggest influence on my art style and storytelling has come from cartoons or kid-oriented content—I guess I am a kid at heart! There’s something really wholesome, charming, and simple about cartoons like Steven Universe and Hilda. They tackle big topics but make it approachable.”

Lastly, Steph added: “I really appreciate everyone’s time! Have a great day.”
#8

From Sticky Notes To A Webcomic: 20 Illustrations Of An Artist’s Relationship With Her Partner (New Pics)

littlenotecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

From Sticky Notes To A Webcomic: 20 Illustrations Of An Artist’s Relationship With Her Partner (New Pics)

littlenotecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

From Sticky Notes To A Webcomic: 20 Illustrations Of An Artist’s Relationship With Her Partner (New Pics)

littlenotecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

From Sticky Notes To A Webcomic: 20 Illustrations Of An Artist’s Relationship With Her Partner (New Pics)

littlenotecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

From Sticky Notes To A Webcomic: 20 Illustrations Of An Artist’s Relationship With Her Partner (New Pics)

littlenotecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#13

From Sticky Notes To A Webcomic: 20 Illustrations Of An Artist’s Relationship With Her Partner (New Pics)

littlenotecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

From Sticky Notes To A Webcomic: 20 Illustrations Of An Artist’s Relationship With Her Partner (New Pics)

littlenotecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

From Sticky Notes To A Webcomic: 20 Illustrations Of An Artist’s Relationship With Her Partner (New Pics)

littlenotecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

From Sticky Notes To A Webcomic: 20 Illustrations Of An Artist’s Relationship With Her Partner (New Pics)

littlenotecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

From Sticky Notes To A Webcomic: 20 Illustrations Of An Artist’s Relationship With Her Partner (New Pics)

littlenotecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

From Sticky Notes To A Webcomic: 20 Illustrations Of An Artist’s Relationship With Her Partner (New Pics)

littlenotecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

From Sticky Notes To A Webcomic: 20 Illustrations Of An Artist’s Relationship With Her Partner (New Pics)

littlenotecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

From Sticky Notes To A Webcomic: 20 Illustrations Of An Artist’s Relationship With Her Partner (New Pics)

littlenotecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

From Sticky Notes To A Webcomic: 20 Illustrations Of An Artist’s Relationship With Her Partner (New Pics)

littlenotecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

From Sticky Notes To A Webcomic: 20 Illustrations Of An Artist’s Relationship With Her Partner (New Pics)

littlenotecomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!