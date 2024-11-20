ADVERTISEMENT

“ Little Note Comics ” is a heartwarming comic series born from cartoonist Steph’s love for her partner, Julie. It all started when Steph began leaving doodles as cute love notes, capturing moments of their shared life. Over time, these short sketches evolved into cute stories featuring this couple’s daily adventures.

Steph and Julie’s lives would not be complete without their dog Nutmeg, who is also occasionally featured in the comic. As Steph previously shared, she finds both Julie and Nutmeg endlessly interesting, noting how their personalities differ from her own, which inspires her to keep going. Steph’s keen observations are what make her comics so adorable and charming, and, quite frankly, relatable—especially for those who find themselves in relationships with complete opposites.

