Steph and Julie are a couple living with their dog Nutmeg, in Toronto, Canada. While Julie is a librarian, Steph is an art director and cartoonist who creates fun and cute comics about their life's adventures.

"Little note comics" started as silly drawings on sticky notes left for Julie as a surprise for when she wakes up. According to Steph, "Julie thought they were special and framed some of them," which made the artist inspired to keep going. "I took a week-long course at the Centre for Cartoon Studies as well to help develop the craft and just fell in love with all the cartoon artists out there. It’s such a fun way to express yourself and tell stories," added Steph.

So, without further ado, we invite you into the very cute, dorky, and filled-with-love world of these two women illustrated by this artist.

More info: Instagram