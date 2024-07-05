Adventures Of A Dork, A Nerd, And A Dog Named Nutmeg: 40 Cute Comics By This ArtistInterview With Artist
Steph and Julie are a couple living with their dog Nutmeg, in Toronto, Canada. While Julie is a librarian, Steph is an art director and cartoonist who creates fun and cute comics about their life's adventures.
"Little note comics" started as silly drawings on sticky notes left for Julie as a surprise for when she wakes up. According to Steph, "Julie thought they were special and framed some of them," which made the artist inspired to keep going. "I took a week-long course at the Centre for Cartoon Studies as well to help develop the craft and just fell in love with all the cartoon artists out there. It’s such a fun way to express yourself and tell stories," added Steph.
So, without further ado, we invite you into the very cute, dorky, and filled-with-love world of these two women illustrated by this artist.
Bored Panda interviewed Steph, who kindly shared more about herself.
“I’m a creative director by day, based in Toronto, Canada, working in marketing & content. I also teach art direction and design courses at a Toronto college (Humber College)! I grew up absolutely in love with art and design and I’m so grateful I get to do it for work and as a hobby, especially since I initially took a business degree undergrad not knowing what creative jobs were out there! I live with my partner Julie and our dog Nutmeg (both seen on my comics, of course!)”
Steph recounted what initially drew her to the world of cartooning and artistry.
“I loved reading graphic novels but cartooning wasn’t an art form I knew much about or practiced before.” When Julie framed some of her sticky notes, the artist wrote that she “would occasionally pull out the iPad and draw digitally as well”.
We were curious to learn more about the creative process behind the comics. Steph wrote: “All my comic ideas are 100% based on real-life moments and conversations. It all started with me meeting Julie and so the inspiration really mostly comes from our relationship. Relationships are infinitely funny and interesting! Julie (and Nutmeg) are so interesting to me because they’re so different from me. Julie says the craziest stuff! I have to draw it and record it for prosperity, and it turns out many other people and couples are the same.
Every time something funny happens, I try and write it down on an ongoing Note on my phone. When I have the time, I’ll pick one and draw the comic!”
The artist also discussed a bit about what she would like for her audience to take away from her artwork.
“I’ve been touched by the people who read my comics and tell me how much they see themselves in them, or how they’re 'team Julie' or 'team Steph'. I want the audience to appreciate and laugh at all of life’s little moments. I also want to draw and show more queer JOY! I hope queer audiences can see these silly comics and feel loved and seen by our queer relationship.”
Lastly, Steph added: “Hope these comics bring a little smile or chuckle to your day!”