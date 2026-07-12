Who Is Lee Byung-hun? South Korean actor Lee Byung-hun is celebrated for his compelling intensity and remarkable versatility across genres. He moves seamlessly between blockbuster action and nuanced dramatic roles, making him a prominent global figure. His breakout performance came in the acclaimed 2000 film Joint Security Area, where his layered portrayal of a border-guard soldier earned significant critical praise and box office success.

Full Name Lee Byung-hun Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $20 million Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Korean Education Hanyang University, Chung-Ang University Father Lee Jongun Mother Park Jun son Siblings Lee Eun-hee Kids Lee Joon-hoo, daughter

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Seoul, South Korea, Lee Byung-hun experienced early financial challenges after his businessman father’s passing in 2000. He grew up alongside his younger sister, Lee Eun-hee, who later became Miss Korea in 1996. Although initially unsure of his path, he pursued higher education at Hanyang University, majoring in French Literature. Lee later honed his craft, completing a graduate degree in Theater and Cinematography at Chung-Ang University.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc in Lee Byung-hun’s personal life is his marriage to actress Lee Min-jung. They briefly dated in 2006 before resuming their relationship and marrying on August 10, 2013, in Seoul. Lee Byung-hun and Lee Min-jung share two children: a son, Lee Joon-hoo, born on March 31, 2015, and a daughter, welcomed on December 21, 2023.

Career Highlights Lee Byung-hun achieved global stardom through impactful roles in Hollywood, notably as Storm Shadow in the G.I. Joe franchise and the menacing Front Man in Netflix’s Squid Game series. He demonstrated versatility across various international projects. Beyond his acting, Lee founded BH Entertainment in 2006, expanding his influence in the industry. He has also collected numerous accolades, including Best Actor prizes at the Baeksang Arts Awards, Blue Dragon Awards, and Grand Bell Awards for his work in films like Inside Men.