A close-up of actor Lee Byung-hun on a dark background showcasing his career highlights and bio.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Lee Byung-hun

Born

July 12, 1970

Died
Birthplace

Seoul, South Korea

Age

56 Years Old

Horoscope

Cancer

Who Is Lee Byung-hun?

South Korean actor Lee Byung-hun is celebrated for his compelling intensity and remarkable versatility across genres. He moves seamlessly between blockbuster action and nuanced dramatic roles, making him a prominent global figure.

His breakout performance came in the acclaimed 2000 film Joint Security Area, where his layered portrayal of a border-guard soldier earned significant critical praise and box office success.

Full NameLee Byung-hun
GenderMale
Height5 feet 10 inches (178 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried
Net Worth$20 million
NationalitySouth Korean
EthnicityKorean
EducationHanyang University, Chung-Ang University
FatherLee Jongun
MotherPark Jun son
SiblingsLee Eun-hee
KidsLee Joon-hoo, daughter

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in Seoul, South Korea, Lee Byung-hun experienced early financial challenges after his businessman father’s passing in 2000. He grew up alongside his younger sister, Lee Eun-hee, who later became Miss Korea in 1996.

Although initially unsure of his path, he pursued higher education at Hanyang University, majoring in French Literature. Lee later honed his craft, completing a graduate degree in Theater and Cinematography at Chung-Ang University.

Notable Relationships

A long-term arc in Lee Byung-hun’s personal life is his marriage to actress Lee Min-jung. They briefly dated in 2006 before resuming their relationship and marrying on August 10, 2013, in Seoul.

Lee Byung-hun and Lee Min-jung share two children: a son, Lee Joon-hoo, born on March 31, 2015, and a daughter, welcomed on December 21, 2023.

Career Highlights

Lee Byung-hun achieved global stardom through impactful roles in Hollywood, notably as Storm Shadow in the G.I. Joe franchise and the menacing Front Man in Netflix’s Squid Game series. He demonstrated versatility across various international projects.

Beyond his acting, Lee founded BH Entertainment in 2006, expanding his influence in the industry. He has also collected numerous accolades, including Best Actor prizes at the Baeksang Arts Awards, Blue Dragon Awards, and Grand Bell Awards for his work in films like Inside Men.

Signature Quote

“The more I act, the harder it gets, since I feel like I still have so much to learn.”

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