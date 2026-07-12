Amy Schumer Breaks Silence On Her Most-Talked-About Intimate Scene With John Cena

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More than a decade after Trainwreck hit theaters, Amy Schumer has finally set the record straight about one of the movie’s most talked-about intimate scenes.

In the 2015 romantic comedy, Schumer played commitment-phobic magazine writer Amy Townsend, while John Cena appeared as her overly confident, fitness-obsessed boyfriend Steven.

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Highlights Amy Schumer revealed that a wooden prop was used during her widely discussed intimate scene with John Cena in “Trainwreck.”

Cena previously admitted filming the scene was awkward.

Schumer’s comments came shortly after she shared a personal update about her health and recovery on social media.

Image credits: Phillip Massey/Getty Images

Their awkward and wildly exaggerated bedroom scene quickly became one of the film’s biggest talking points, with many viewers wondering just how real it was.

Now, after years of joking about the scene during interviews, Schumer has explained what actually happened behind the cameras.

Amy Schumer addressed one of the most-talked-about intimate scenes of her with John Cena

Image credits: Opie Radio/YouTube

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While promoting Trainwreck in 2015, Schumer often joked about filming with the former WWE champion.

During a 2025 interview with MTV Australia, she famously quipped that Cena was “actually inside me” while they filmed the scene.

“Who am I to stop him? It’s a whole universe, that b*tt. It’s not even human. It felt like having a refrigerator on top of me.”

She continued the joke by sharing that the scene was probably harder for Cena than for her.

“He had to, like, do something. I just did what I usually do when I have s*x. Just lay there.”

Schumer even joked that she had one regret from filming.

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“You know what? I didn’t get to feel his b*lls. It’s a major regret of mine.”

Her comments quickly spread online, leading some people to believe the intimate scene had been far more real than it actually was.

Now, Schumer addressed those rumors during an appearance on Opie Radio, where she confirmed that the production had used a prop during filming.

Image credits: Universal Pictures

She recalled walking past the props department and asking prop master Jimmy Mizola what he was working on.

“What are you doing?”

According to Schumer, he replied, “I’m making John’s d*ck.”

Laughing about the moment, Schumer said she simply responded, “Carry on.”

When asked what the prop was made from, she confirmed it was carved from wood.

Directed by Judd Apatow, Trainwreck followed Amy Townsend as she slowly reconsidered her fear of commitment after meeting sports doctor Aaron Conners, played by Bill Hader.

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Besides Schumer, John Cena admitted filming the scene was awkward

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Although Schumer looked back on the scene with humor, Cena has admitted it was one of the most uncomfortable experiences of his acting career.

Speaking to Fox News in 2015, he said he never expected to land the role and suddenly found himself filming a n*de comedy scene.

“Yeah, it was uncomfortable.”

“I never thought I would get the part in the first place. Then I got the part and was thinking I have to be n*ked. It was nerve-racking.”

The movie also created problems in his personal life.

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Turned out Cena was engaged to WWE star Nikki Bella at the time and admitted he never properly explained the scene to her before filming.

“Nicole had every right to be mad because I should have told her from the beginning.”

Bella later spoke about watching the scene on her reality show and shared it affected her more than she expected.

“Imagine watching your man do a s*x scene and have the whole world see his big b*tt. You know, you get visuals. I swear, I couldn’t mas***bate for like forever because I just think of the s*x scene.”

Image credits: Mike Pont/Getty Images

In 2024, Cena reflected on the experience again during an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast.

“It’s real embarrassing.”

He explained that filming a comedic intimate scene meant intentionally making fun of himself, which only made the experience more awkward.

Schumer’s comments about the intimate scene came after she opened up about her own health and recovery

Image credits: www.instagram.com

The comedian posted a photo of herself wearing a yellow bikini and proudly showed her C-section scar on Instagram on July 11.

Writing across the picture, she joked, “C-section peaking out saying, ‘Yeah, I’m a warrior.'”

Schumer welcomed her son, Gene, in 2019 with her now-estranged husband, chef Chris Fischer.

Earlier this year, she filed for divorce after announcing that the couple had decided to end their seven-year marriage.

Image credits: amyschumer/Instagram

“Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years,” she wrote on Instagram.

“We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son.”

“Poor guy”, netizens joked about Amy Schumer’s confession