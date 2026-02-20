Rosamund Pike has recorded what she described as some sort of “creepy home p*rn movie” with Neil Patrick Harris. Or something like that.



The actress spoke about filming intimate scenes with Harris for their hit thriller Gone Girl.



“It’s a very odd experience,” she said on the Late Night with Seth Meyers show in 2014.



She said the film’s director, David Fincher, asked them to rehearse the scene, all by themselves, for two hours before actually getting in front of the camera.



“When you’re actually sho*ting it, and you’ve got a whole crew around you, it’s remarkably normal. However, the odd thing that David asked us to do was rehearse this scene for two hours alone on an empty soundstage, just Neil and myself,” she told the talk show host. “And that is when it feels highly inappropriate.”



“You are alone with a man who’s not your husband, who also has a husband,” she joked. “He’s in his underwear. You’re in your underwear. And you’re sort of dry-h*mping on a bed. And no one’s there.”



Pike said that at some point during their between-the-sheets endeavor, they said they should be “profesh” about this and “probably film it on an iPhone and sort of see how it looks.”



Then “we watched this thing back and it looks like we’re making some sort of super creepy home p*rn movie,” she said with a laugh.



Director David Fincher spoke about filming the violent scene where Pike’s character (Amy Dunne) seductively lures Harris’ character (Desi Collings) into bed and then slashes his throat.



Fincher noted that they filmed the scene 36 times and had “36 sheets, 450 gallons of blood and 36 pairs of underpants” on hand.



“I told them to rehearse it for three days,” he told Variety in 2015, “as we're pumping five gallons of blood out of Desi's throat.”



Pike said it was challenging to film the scenes because Fincher was recording “five to six hours of footage of footage a day, and over a hundred days sho*ting.”



“I spent more time in front of the camera on that film than in my entire career to date,” she told the outlet.

