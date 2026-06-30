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John Cena Shocks With Hair Transplant Reveal After Being Caught Having Trouble Walking
John Cena hair transplant reveal, smiling with a clean-shaven head and wearing a black shirt against a wooden and blue background.
Celebrities, Entertainment

John Cena Shocks With Hair Transplant Reveal After Being Caught Having Trouble Walking

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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Actor and retired pro wrestler John Cena was open and honest about undergoing a cosmetic procedure for the second time.

The 49-year-old star, who has been in the spotlight since the late 1990s, took to social media to reveal that he had another hair transplant.

The move comes after John sparked concern over a video of him walking following numerous WWE injuries.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • John Cena underwent a hair transplant for the second time, two years after his first procedure.
    • The actor and retired wrestler shaved his head this time after admitting the procedure would increase his work opportunities.
    • He previously spoke about being mocked by WWE fans for his baldness and criticized "for a genetic problem that I can't control."

    John Cena has revealed he’s undergone a second hair transplant, proudly showing off his freshly shaved head
    John Cena with new hair, waving in a purple pinstripe suit after a hair transplant.

    Image credits: Raymond Hall/GC Images

    A photo posted on Facebook shows the Peacemaker actor rocking a shaved head as he shakes hands with hair restoration surgeon Dr. Ken Anderson.

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    He said he was going for “Round 2” against his balding hairline and that he “went all in” this time by shaving his head, explaining that he wanted to ensure he got the “best possible results.”

    John has been open about his hair transplant journey, which dates back to 2024.

    John Cena shaking hands with a doctor, revealing his hair transplant results.

    Image credits: John Cena

    Screenshot of a social media comment about a doctor pointing at a logo after John Cena's hair transplant.

    The 17-time world champion told Entertainment Tonight last year that he decided to undergo the surgery after seeing jokes from WWE fans about his bald spot.

    He said that the procedure “completely changed the course of my life” and gave him more range as an actor.

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    “I see your signs. The ones that say ‘Bald John Cena.’ I get it. I don’t want to use the term ‘bullying’ because they’re honest,” John told the outlet.

    The 49-year-old decided to undergo the procedure after WWE fans mocked his balding head
    John Cena in the wrestling ring, looking at a fallen opponent, before his hair transplant reveal.

    Image credits: Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images

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    After undergoing the surgery, the Little Brother actor fired back at the WWE fans who mocked him over his hair loss.

    “You chant and you make me feel small and you embarrass me,” he said on the Pat McAfee Show last year. “Thank you for being so aware of my needs and emotions, because you guys ripped me to shreds for a genetic problem that I can’t control.”

    He added in a separate interview when asked about the procedure, “I’m not ashamed of it. I did it. I’m happy with it. It has given me confidence. It’s maybe giving me more work, so I’m happy about it.”

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    Screenshot of a comment praising John Cena for admitting his hair transplant and discussing its impact.

    John also sent a message to those who feel insecure about their hair loss and don’t want to shave their heads, “To anybody out there: you’re not alone. There are options. Check out any good place you want.

    “There’s definitely a lot of folks out there that are wearing that blanket of shame. And if this resonates with anybody out there and they’re like, ‘Man, I’d like to research that too,’ then cool.”

    John said he had a post-op “alien head” after his first hair transplant in 2024
    John Cena exiting a car, showing trouble walking, sparking speculation about a potential hair transplant.

    Image credits: LaTwitchance

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    In a hair transplant, the healthcare provider takes grafts, or small pieces of skin, from areas of the body that contain healthy hair, known as the donor site. The grafts are then implanted into the hairless areas of the scalp. 

    According to the Cleveland Clinic, hair loss affects an estimated 80 million people in the United States.

    A social media comment discusses wrestlers damaging their bodies, alluding to John Cena's trouble walking and past physique.

    Image credits: CaseyF0504

    The WWE star told TMZ Sports that he had an “alien head” after undergoing the procedure in November 2024.

    “It is a surgery. First 14 days are the most important, can’t get [the surgical site] wet, it’s an open wound. Your head swells, [then] the swelling comes down, your skull looks different for a little bit.

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    “But I didn’t care,” he added. “I literally got the transplant and went right to pre-prep for a movie in Budapest. I was walking around Christmas markets in Budapest with, like, an alien head.”

    The actor discussed the “shame” surrounding the procedure, admitting he regretted not getting it done sooner
    John Cena looking up with a serious expression, showcasing his muscular physique during his wrestling career.

    Image credits: Heanzey

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    A social media comment on John Cena's condition, stating years of wrestling have left him unable to make a comeback.

    Image credits: redarmyof1

    John further admitted that if there “wasn’t so much shame” around the surgery, he would’ve “gotten it done 10 years ago.”

    He said he complemented his hair transplant with red-light therapy, minoxidil, vitamins, and shampoo and conditioner designed for hair loss.

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    News of his second hair transplant came after the former wrestler sparked concern over videos of him in New York in which he appeared to have “difficulty walking,” as one fan described on X.

    John Cena in the wrestling ring facing The Rock, with a referee between them, before his trouble walking.

    Image credits: WWE

    John appeared to walk slowly and hunched over, with some suggesting it reflected the physical toll of his WWE career.

    He began professional wrestling in 1999 and officially retired last year, concluding a legendary two-decade career.

    In an interview with WWE, the 49-year-old revealed he had promised himself he would step away “when my skills can’t match the product, and they can’t.” 

    Fans expressed concern over videos showing the WWE star walking slowly and appearing hunched overJohn Cena on the cover of People magazine, possibly after a hair transplant.

    Image credits: John Cena

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    The WWE icon endured numerous injuries that required surgery throughout his career. They included a spinal injury that required spinal fusion, a torn pectoral muscle, a herniated disc in his neck, a broken nose, and an Achilles tendon injury.

    Meanwhile, other fans suggested he was simply struggling to walk because he was tired from “leg day” at the gym.

    “There really is a lot of negative stigma about hair loss,” one netizen commentedScreenshot of a comment about John Cena's hair transplant and acting career.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing the accessibility and impact of hair transplants.

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    Screenshot of a comment about John Cena's hair transplant ending years of bullying.

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    Screenshot of a comment questioning the timing and process of John Cena's hair transplant.

    Online comment discussing John Cena's hair transplant recovery and the possibility of multiple procedures.

    Online comment about John Cena's hair transplant timing given his Hollywood ambitions.

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    Online comment addressing the negative stigma surrounding hair loss and hair transplant.

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    Online comment suggesting John Cena's hair transplant likely boosted his self-esteem.

    Online comment from a bald man acknowledging the importance of image related to hair transplant.

    A Reddit user comment about John Cena's hair transplant, praising the incredible results and expressing happiness for him.

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    A Reddit user comment discussing John Cena's hair transplant, lamenting its impact on bald individuals.

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    A Reddit user comment expressing surprise that John Cena waited so long for his hair transplant, considering his wealth.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    eleanne9 avatar
    Leona V.
    Leona V.
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    John Cena is hot af with hair or without it. He is such a great guy and has his head on straight about celebrity and its pros and cons. I just wish people who give anyone w hair loss a hard time would knock it off completely. Who cares. Its the aura of the whole person that’s attractive or not and thankfully there’s someone for every type out there.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ssnx01 avatar
    Chich the witch
    Chich the witch
    Community Member
    Premium     37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I started to develop a 'solar panel' in my 40s. I then decided to shave my head on a whim one day and have never looked back.

    0
    0points
    reply
    joleefrye_1 avatar
    FranSinclair
    FranSinclair
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The only opinion I want to share is bald John Cena is hot af. Fran Cena. Sounds nice!

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    eleanne9 avatar
    Leona V.
    Leona V.
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    John Cena is hot af with hair or without it. He is such a great guy and has his head on straight about celebrity and its pros and cons. I just wish people who give anyone w hair loss a hard time would knock it off completely. Who cares. Its the aura of the whole person that’s attractive or not and thankfully there’s someone for every type out there.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ssnx01 avatar
    Chich the witch
    Chich the witch
    Community Member
    Premium     37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I started to develop a 'solar panel' in my 40s. I then decided to shave my head on a whim one day and have never looked back.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    joleefrye_1 avatar
    FranSinclair
    FranSinclair
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The only opinion I want to share is bald John Cena is hot af. Fran Cena. Sounds nice!

    0
    0points
    reply
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