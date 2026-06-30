John Cena Shocks With Hair Transplant Reveal After Being Caught Having Trouble Walking

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Actor and retired pro wrestler John Cena was open and honest about undergoing a cosmetic procedure for the second time.

The 49-year-old star, who has been in the spotlight since the late 1990s, took to social media to reveal that he had another hair transplant.

The move comes after John sparked concern over a video of him walking following numerous WWE injuries.

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Highlights John Cena underwent a hair transplant for the second time, two years after his first procedure.

The actor and retired wrestler shaved his head this time after admitting the procedure would increase his work opportunities.

He previously spoke about being mocked by WWE fans for his baldness and criticized "for a genetic problem that I can't control."

John Cena has revealed he’s undergone a second hair transplant, proudly showing off his freshly shaved head



Image credits: Raymond Hall/GC Images

A photo posted on Facebook shows the Peacemaker actor rocking a shaved head as he shakes hands with hair restoration surgeon Dr. Ken Anderson.

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He said he was going for “Round 2” against his balding hairline and that he “went all in” this time by shaving his head, explaining that he wanted to ensure he got the “best possible results.”

John has been open about his hair transplant journey, which dates back to 2024.

Image credits: John Cena

The 17-time world champion told Entertainment Tonight last year that he decided to undergo the surgery after seeing jokes from WWE fans about his bald spot.

He said that the procedure “completely changed the course of my life” and gave him more range as an actor.

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“I see your signs. The ones that say ‘Bald John Cena.’ I get it. I don’t want to use the term ‘bullying’ because they’re honest,” John told the outlet.

The 49-year-old decided to undergo the procedure after WWE fans mocked his balding head



Image credits: Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images

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After undergoing the surgery, the Little Brother actor fired back at the WWE fans who mocked him over his hair loss.

“You chant and you make me feel small and you embarrass me,” he said on the Pat McAfee Show last year. “Thank you for being so aware of my needs and emotions, because you guys ripped me to shreds for a genetic problem that I can’t control.”

He added in a separate interview when asked about the procedure, “I’m not ashamed of it. I did it. I’m happy with it. It has given me confidence. It’s maybe giving me more work, so I’m happy about it.”



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John also sent a message to those who feel insecure about their hair loss and don’t want to shave their heads, “To anybody out there: you’re not alone. There are options. Check out any good place you want.

“There’s definitely a lot of folks out there that are wearing that blanket of shame. And if this resonates with anybody out there and they’re like, ‘Man, I’d like to research that too,’ then cool.”

John said he had a post-op “alien head” after his first hair transplant in 2024



Image credits: LaTwitchance

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In a hair transplant, the healthcare provider takes grafts, or small pieces of skin, from areas of the body that contain healthy hair, known as the donor site. The grafts are then implanted into the hairless areas of the scalp.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, hair loss affects an estimated 80 million people in the United States.



😢 APRÈS 23 ANS DE CATCH PROFESSIONNEL, JOHN CENA A ÉMU LES INTERNAUTES EN APPARAISSANT EN DIFFICULTÉ POUR MARCHER De nombreux fans y voient les lourdes conséquences d’une carrière marquée par les chocs et les blessures. 💔👏 pic.twitter.com/ZLAHYwh6zR — La Twitchance (@LaTwitchance) June 28, 2026

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The WWE star told TMZ Sports that he had an “alien head” after undergoing the procedure in November 2024.

“It is a surgery. First 14 days are the most important, can’t get [the surgical site] wet, it’s an open wound. Your head swells, [then] the swelling comes down, your skull looks different for a little bit.

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“But I didn’t care,” he added. “I literally got the transplant and went right to pre-prep for a movie in Budapest. I was walking around Christmas markets in Budapest with, like, an alien head.”

The actor discussed the “shame” surrounding the procedure, admitting he regretted not getting it done sooner



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John further admitted that if there “wasn’t so much shame” around the surgery, he would’ve “gotten it done 10 years ago.”

He said he complemented his hair transplant with red-light therapy, minoxidil, vitamins, and shampoo and conditioner designed for hair loss.

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News of his second hair transplant came after the former wrestler sparked concern over videos of him in New York in which he appeared to have “difficulty walking,” as one fan described on X.



Image credits: WWE

John appeared to walk slowly and hunched over, with some suggesting it reflected the physical toll of his WWE career.

He began professional wrestling in 1999 and officially retired last year, concluding a legendary two-decade career.

In an interview with WWE, the 49-year-old revealed he had promised himself he would step away “when my skills can’t match the product, and they can’t.”

Fans expressed concern over videos showing the WWE star walking slowly and appearing hunched over

Image credits: John Cena

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The WWE icon endured numerous injuries that required surgery throughout his career. They included a spinal injury that required spinal fusion, a torn pectoral muscle, a herniated disc in his neck, a broken nose, and an Achilles tendon injury.

Meanwhile, other fans suggested he was simply struggling to walk because he was tired from “leg day” at the gym.

“There really is a lot of negative stigma about hair loss,” one netizen commented

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