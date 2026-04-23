Who Is John Cena? John Felix Anthony Cena is an American actor and professional wrestler, widely recognized for his charismatic persona and formidable presence. He consistently captivates audiences with his powerful performances in and out of the ring. Cena’s breakout moment came with his WWE SmackDown! debut in 2002, where he brazenly challenged Kurt Angle. This electrifying confrontation introduced his “ruthless aggression” to a global audience, solidifying his path to superstardom.

Full Name John Felix Anthony Cena Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $80 million Nationality American Ethnicity White American Education Central Catholic High School, Cushing Academy, Springfield College Father John Joseph Cena Sr. Mother Carol Cena Siblings Dan Cena, Matt Cena, Steve Cena, Sean Cena

Early Life and Education A passion for sports emerged early in West Newbury, Massachusetts, for John Felix Anthony Cena, who was the second of five boys born to John Sr. and Carol Cena. His father, known as Johnny Fabulous, was a wrestling announcer. Cena attended Central Catholic High School and Cushing Academy before earning a degree in exercise physiology from Springfield College. He began lifting weights at age twelve to protect himself from bullying.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Shay Shariatzadeh, John Cena previously had a high-profile relationship with fellow WWE star Nikki Bella. He was also married to Elizabeth Huberdeau earlier in his career. Cena and Shariatzadeh married in 2020 after meeting in Vancouver during filming, keeping their union private. He has no children, having publicly stated his choice not to have them due to his demanding career.

Career Highlights In professional wrestling, John Cena achieved unparalleled success, becoming a record 17-time World Champion within WWE. His impressive tally includes fourteen WWE Championship reigns and three World Heavyweight Championship victories. Beyond the ring, Cena has made a significant impact through his philanthropic efforts, most notably holding the record for granting over 650 wishes for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He also expanded into acting, starring in films like Trainwreck and The Suicide Squad. Cena’s career also includes a rap album, You Can’t See Me, which peaked at number 15 on the Billboard 200, showcasing his versatile entertainment career. His influence extends across multiple entertainment mediums.