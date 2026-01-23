ADVERTISEMENT

The refrigerator is supposed to be a place of nourishment. The heart of the heart of the home. A safe space for your leftovers and your sad, single yogurt. But sometimes, it becomes something else entirely: a portal to a dimension of pure, chaotic horror.

It is a petri dish for new, terrifying life forms and a graveyard for good intentions. An online community of "fridge detectives" is sharing their most horrifying case files. These are the culinary crime scenes they've uncovered in their own homes and offices. Get ready to ask “why?” more than a few times.

More info: Reddit