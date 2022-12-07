How much can the contents of a refrigerator say about a person? Turns out, a lot. At least according to the subreddit 'Fridge Detective'.

There, people share a picture of what's inside their refrigerator and others try to deduce things about them and their life based solely on the image.

Oftentimes, the original poster joins the discussion to congratulate the right guesses or steer them in the right direction if folks are struggling a bit.

Bored Panda won't ask you to replicate this and solve all the cases. We will, however, invite you to see just how colorful and chaotic the interiors of people's refrigerators can be. Who knew that this kitchen appliance is like a reflection of ourselves?

#1

Enlighten Me

SassMasterRecon Report

Full of Giggles
Look at all those cool men!

#2

Missing A Couple Of Things, What Do You Think? First Time Posting Here. Be Kind Pls

phillip357 Report

#3

Fire Away

failed-_-abortion Report

Phoebe Bean
Phoebe Bean
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What on earth (or fridge)??????

#4

Thought You Guys Would Get A Kick Out Of This One

TealTemptress Report

#5

Fridge

krasniimishka Report

#6

This Person... Idw Them But This Person

BangkokQrientalCity Report

#7

No Milk, Only Cat

ThePointlessTimes Report

#8

Who Am I And Why Do I Exist

sausagemilkshake Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is like my moms fridge when she was pregnant lol

#9

Looks Like Our Jobs Might Be In Trouble

BanAllPineapples , beetledrink.tumblr.com Report

Full of Giggles
Full of Giggles
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Put an electric skillet on top and you can make breakfast in bed.

#10

What Can You Deduce

Guido300 Report

#11

Just Got Back To The Country, In Self Isolation. Haven't Had A Chance To Go Shopping Yet

reddit.com Report

#12

Not Debbie’s !!!!!!

cosmosbeyondlimits Report

Phoebe Bean
Phoebe Bean
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Debbie, the roommate from hell!

#13

Woke Up Like This

reddit.com Report

ravina nimje
ravina nimje
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Atleast hangover cure is right there.

#14

Couldn't Make It Up Even If I Wanted To

Ariyverd Report

Full of Giggles
Full of Giggles
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m gonna go with a caterer the night before a big wedding.

#15

Who Is This?

ManInPeas Report

Full of Giggles
Full of Giggles
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me every second week of the month.

#16

Who Am I?

bloody_brit Report

#17

Give It To Me Straight

joeldor Report

#18

Hmmmm

impossible4 Report

#19

This Is What Happens When You Take The Ice Tray Out Of A Freezer With An Automatic Ice Maker

HiddedNinja Report

#20

Here Ya Go Detectives! What Say You?

quiltsohard Report

#21

Hope My Fridge Counts

CouldBeAFurry Report

Chocolate llama
Chocolate llama
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"and here is where I keep my cool stories"

#22

How Crazy Can It Be?

Brief-Resolve-5765 Report

#23

This LEGO Stand Has Been Holding Up My Fridge Stand For 4 Years

AHappyTeddyBear12 Report

#24

My Cheese Fridge Brings All The Boys To The Yard

katiebot5000 Report

#25

Noodle Is #1 Fridge Detective

friendlynoodless Report

gas station cola
gas station cola
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

yay, it's noodle again! hi noodle!

#26

Give Me Your Best Shot

GloomyPitch2219 Report

#27

Just Loaded Up For The Holidays!

cyndeeer Report

#28

We All Want These Snacks

anamatrix24 Report

#29

Why Did The Chicken Cross The Road? Hmmm

chicagodads Report

#30

Nothing Out Of The Ordinary Here. Do Your Best!

fimelovemachine Report

#31

Give It A Go

momzadork Report

Rachknits
Rachknits
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yay! I was waiting for this one...you can freeze yarn to prevent or stop a clothe eating moth infestation

#32

Legit One Of My Best Friend's Refrigerators

crufire Report

Phoebe Bean
Phoebe Bean
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why even bother having one?

#33

Every Time I Clear Some Space In The Fridge, Noodle Thinks It's For Him. What Can You Guess About Us?

friendlynoodless Report

#34

Let Me Know

KP0V0C Report

#35

What Does My Fridge Tell About Me?

Mansikki-Chan Report

ravina nimje
ravina nimje
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Give up, go home .. keep some problem for next day too...

#36

What's The Dealio Boys?

possiple Report

#37

Diabetes - Detective In The Wild

copyrip Report

#38

So This Friend Of Mine Opened His Fridge And I Saw This F**king Monster

He then proceeded to take the milk and put it back while ignoring it and he will probably ignore it for another year. Took a picture afterwards. This is supposed to be potato btw.

theSomberscientist Report

Okasan Willis
Okasan Willis
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This reminds me of an episode of Cowboy Bebop

#39

What Do You Guys Think About Me?

hava_seat_over_there Report

#40

Help Me Guess

femboy_expert Report

#41

Friends Fridge Left Me Puzzled. Tell Me All About His Mind Please

turb0T Report

#42

Well Guys, Let’s Get To It

scruggbug Report

#43

What Does This Fridge Say?

thiefofyourfandom Report

#44

The Pot Contains Vegetarian Chili. I Do Not Plan On Eating The Cat

EmmyDeev Report

#45

What Can You Tell?

lazy_sleeper67 Report

#46

In Soviet Russia, Diet Watches You

itsupforgrabsnow1989 Report

#47

My Girlfriend Has A Diet Coke Problem, She Leaves The Last Bit Of It In Case Of Emergency

montydog01 Report

#48

Just An Ordinary Fridge, Nothing To See Here!

mrspencernorth Report

#49

A Fan Of This Sub Suggested I Post This Here

hanayellocat Report

#50

Guess Who And Guess Why

ladyfuckyou Report

#51

Whose Fridge Is This?

soscofflaw Report

#52

My Fridge Tryed To Take Over A Kiwi

Seite88 Report

#53

Take Your Best Shot

reddit.com Report

#54

The One Who Pulls The Banana From The Ice Stone Becomes King Of The Fridge. Who Am I?

weeponxing Report

#55

Ok Detectives, What Do You Think About This One?

MishaMykha Report

Aballi
Aballi
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a whoooole lotta plastic

#56

I Told The Neighbor That I Was All Out Of Eggs

mbright28 Report

#57

I Know It's Pretty Basic

ObeyHillReddit Report

#58

My Mother-In-Law Just Bought A Minibar And Sent Me This Picture With The Caption “Now During Quarantine I Just Close The Door And Pretend I’m In A Hotel Room”

reddit.com Report

#59

Do Your Worst!

I_WadeWilson_I Report

#60

Pickle

Zombieattackr Report

#61

The Door Of My Fridge Just Fell Off

Chtwo Report

#62

:3

SnowBunneh_Karry Report

#63

Disturbing You With My Protein Choices

Masoa Report

#64

Just Went Grocery Shopping!

corncob1865 Report

#65

All I'll Ever Need

ChaoticRaccoon Report

#66

The Unfinished Floor Is A Clue

powersnack Report

#67

“How Embarrassing. A House Full Of Condiments And No Food”

mikestpierre Report

#68

Alright Fellas, Have At It

richmoney46 Report

Phoebe Bean
Phoebe Bean
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok, guacamole and Coke. This is an office fridge, for sure!

#69

How Many And What Type Of People Live In This Household?

Machonacho7891 Report

#70

My Fridge Was Left Unattended For 5 Months Due To Covid-19. Yes That Is A Plant Growing In There. Who Was I 5 Months Ago?

jgrent Report

