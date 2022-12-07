How much can the contents of a refrigerator say about a person? Turns out, a lot. At least according to the subreddit 'Fridge Detective'.

There, people share a picture of what's inside their refrigerator and others try to deduce things about them and their life based solely on the image.

Oftentimes, the original poster joins the discussion to congratulate the right guesses or steer them in the right direction if folks are struggling a bit.

Bored Panda won't ask you to replicate this and solve all the cases. We will, however, invite you to see just how colorful and chaotic the interiors of people's refrigerators can be. Who knew that this kitchen appliance is like a reflection of ourselves?