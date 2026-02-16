ADVERTISEMENT

Thrift store drop-ins are like buying a random booster pack of trading cards. You never know whether you’re about to get something rare, valuable, and worthy of bragging about online. 

These people sure did. They have proudly shared photos of the purchases they’ve made during a mundane thrift store visit, which you will see on this list we’ve compiled. 

These nice-to-have items either stood the test of time, were quirky enough to suit someone’s personality, or were just too funny not to warrant an impulse buy. 

#1

Getting Married In December And Have Had Bad Luck Finding A Dress...picked This Up For $40 At Goodwill Today

Woman wearing an elegant white wedding dress found as a thrift store find, featuring embroidered bodice and sheer sleeves.

trashmount Report

    #2

    Scored This Gorgeous Phone Table Seat This Weekend

    Vintage thrift store phone bench with green upholstery, black cat lounging, and plant on attached table, wooden floor setting.

    those_cats Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The cat looks more natural than a phone would.

    #3

    Scored This Beautiful Vintage Skirt (Late 70s/Early 80s?) Yesterday!

    Woman wearing patterned thrift store skirt and black turtleneck, showcasing unique thrift store finds in bedroom mirror.

    Salty-Structure-5426 Report

    Thrifting has risen in popularity in recent years. The UK, for one, has “Secondhand September,” which began in 2019. According to its launchers, Oxfam, it is “all about challenging yourself to create more sustainable shopping habits for a fairer future – without compromising on style.”
    #4

    I've Been Blessed By The Thrift Gods

    Decorative thrift store tapestry featuring various cats in window scenes with floral accents on a wooden floor.

    Indrany Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It almost looks like a cat advent calendar, cool!

    #5

    Okay… Uhmmm I Just Found $700 Cash In A Suit Pocket At Goodwill!

    Person holding cash inside a car parked outside a thrift store, showcasing thrift store finds like stumbling upon treasure.

    Davidudeman Report

    #6

    I Hope Whoever Spent Hours Making This Knows It Ended Up In The Perfect Home

    Thrift store finds featuring Sherlock Holmes books, figurines, and neon pipe light on a wooden bookshelf.

    InvestigatorFun8070 Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was salivating over the bookend.

    Oxfam noted that there are 1.6 billion unused clothes currently owned by the UK population, and that amount is projected to “almost stretch from Earth to Mars and back” by 2050. 

    At the same time, it is estimated that 99% of clothing items in the UK spend most of their time in closets, with an average of fewer than five days worn.
    #7

    In Love

    Pink whale tissue holder and glass lamp on a wooden table as unique thrift store finds home decor.

    GrumpyCrow905 Report

    #8

    I Gasped When I Saw Her

    Framed vintage tapestry art of a unicorn in a floral garden, a unique thrift store find feeling like a pot of gold.

    Organic-Bandicoot965 Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's really nice. I would change the matting to a different color if it was mine.

    #9

    Thrifted A Backpack!

    Wool fabric backpack with herringbone and plaid patterns, a unique thrift store find in warm sunlight.

    Seacucumbers_703 Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never seen a tweed backpack, that's sharp.

    The United States is also seeing a thrift boom. According to Forbes, the US secondhand apparel market has grown significantly, from $28 billion in 2019 to $49 billion in 2024 and $56 billion in 2025. 

    The report also noted that thrift stores have seen a 40% surge in foot traffic since the second quarter of 2019.
    #10

    Don’t Shy Away From Buying Plushies Just Because They’re Grungy

    Before and after cleaning of thrift store plush toys featuring a princess doll and a colorful pony find.

    360inMotion Report

    #11

    Picked Up A 1920s Silver Chain Mail Purse At A Thrift Shop Today... Solid 833/1000 Silver, Made In Portugal

    Vintage silver mesh coin purse with a dog clasp, a unique thrift store find feeling like stumbling upon a pot of gold.

    UrbanRelicHunter Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That would probably sparkle with a proper cleaning.

    #12

    I Did It! I Went Back And Found The Other Thing!

    Hand holding two unique handcrafted ceramic thrift store finds shaped like whimsical creatures with open mouths and horns.

    BrokenPickle7 Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So ugly they're cool.

    Gen Z, in particular, has appeared to embrace thrifting more than any other generation. Goodwill cites several reasons, including that thrift stores offer unique pieces that encourage self-expression. 

    However, it is also about championing sustainability, which many Gen Z people prioritize. Goodwill notes that 10% of global carbon emissions are estimated to have come from the fashion industry, raising awareness of sustainable living through thrifting.
    #13

    I’m Still In Shock. Yard Sale Find, 1950’s Fridge That Works Perfectly, $30

    Vintage white refrigerator thrift store find placed outside near stone wall and garage door on tiled patio.

    tot-and-beans Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd have it gone over by a repair tech before plugging it in for steady use. A close friend nearly lost his house in a fire because of a gifted refrigerator. His aunt said it worked great but it was better at setting fire to his house while he was at work.

    #14

    New Purse Alert!!!

    Green frog-shaped handbag held by hand near window blinds, a unique thrift store find resembling a pot of gold treasure.

    thelocalhoney Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Very nice, warts and all.

    #15

    Found This Cutie Little Avon Bottle At An Estate Sale

    Hand holding a translucent caterpillar figurine with a gold helmet, a unique thrift store find glowing in natural light.

    ccaassssyy Report

    Reselling has also become a trend among shoppers. According to Rati Levesque, CEO of online luxury marketplace TheRealReal, resale has “gone from disruptor to cornerstone” among consumers. 

    “The result is a moment in fashion not shaped by brands or trends, but by individuals expressing their personal style,” Levesque told Forbes.
    #16

    At $35, It's The Most I've Ever Spent On A Piece Of Pottery, But I Had To! And Look At It's Mates I Already Had At Home! All Signed "Ward"

    Set of thrift store find plates with animal illustrations, displayed on a colorful striped blanket outdoors.

    Mochigood Report

    #17

    Best $4.99 Ever Spent

    Stained glass cat lamp thrift store find with beige and white panels sitting on car seat surrounded by bags and cords.

    No-Assignment9350 Report

    #18

    Made Me Laugh, So I Had To Get It. Ceramic Mug By Molly Uravitch

    Colorful ceramic animal-shaped mug with a whimsical design, discovered among thrift store finds that feel like treasure.

    tenglempls Report

    #19

    I’m Literally Shaking Right Now

    Black Yves Saint Laurent purse found at thrift store with price tag held open outdoors in a parking lot.

    TheConfusingWords Report

    #20

    Took A Gamble At A Thrift.. May Have Paid Off Big!

    Close-up of a vintage fountain pen nib showcasing intricate details found in thrift store treasures.

    Madcat207 Report

    #21

    Went Into An Oddities Thrift Shop And Came Out With The Sweetest Brooch

    Hand holding a small gold cat frame with a photo inside, one of many thrift store finds that feel like treasure.

    smokeycuntz Report

    #22

    I Got Some Weird Looks After The Involuntary Sound I Made When I Saw This Antique Jewelers/Watchmakers Cabinet Today. $8.99!

    Vintage wooden storage chest thrift store find with multiple drawers, showcasing unique charm and character in natural light.

    tenglempls Report

    #23

    Had A Giggle At This Thrift Find In Alaska

    Wooden thrift store table with painted image and text, featuring thrift store finds that feel like stumbling upon a pot of gold.

    Fluffy_Duck_Slippers Report

    #24

    I Had To Rescue Her. $8 For This Beautiful Granny Square Blanket

    Colorful vintage crochet blanket spread on a bed, showcasing one of the best thrift store finds with a cozy retro vibe.

    salty-MA-student Report

    #25

    Found A Cartier New York, Platinum, Sapphire, And Diamond Lapel Pin Over The Weekend For $5

    Hand holding a vintage silver stick pin with a teardrop-shaped sapphire surrounded by small diamonds, thrift store find.

    UrbanRelicHunter Report

    #26

    1000 Dollar Stressless Leather Chair Left Out On The Curb

    Red leather and wood swivel chair thrift store find on grass near sidewalk, showcasing unique vintage style and design.

    al3xanderthegoat Report

    #27

    Snagged This At A Thrift Store For $1

    Wooden dresser with ornate mirror, shown as a thrift store find reflecting a person taking a photo in a bedroom.

    Soft_Band6146 Report

    #28

    Might Have Thrifted My Potential Wedding Dress For $10 :)

    Woman wearing a sheer white floral dress, standing in front of a mirror, showcasing a thrift store find.

    BrownRedBanana Report

    #29

    My Finance And I Finally Picked Up This Rug We’d Been Wanting For Like Two Years

    Pink and white tiger rug with black stripes in a living room, one of the thrift store finds that feel like stumbling upon a pot of gold

    Capn_Z_Muhnee Report

    #30

    Bobby Hill Hair Clip Locked Up With The Coach And Louis Vuitton

    Thrift store finds including a unique mask and jewelry displayed in a glass case with discount tags visible.

    Rrmack Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That boy ain't right.

    #31

    My Heart Stopped; I Found This Gorgeous 1950s Marguerite Rubel Velvet Swing Coat At The Bins Today!

    Green velvet coat found at a thrift store, displayed in a shopping cart among other thrift store finds.

    360inMotion Report

    #32

    Found This Little Vintage Crop Top Today

    Woman wearing a colorful polka dot and striped cropped top, showcasing a thrift store find with unique buttons and casual style.

    Neverwasalwaysam Report

    #33

    My New 25 Cent Dental Guard Holder

    Yellow ceramic face-shaped holder with a clear dental retainer displayed as a unique thrift store find.

    loveandcrafting Report

    #34

    Didn't Realize This Was My White Whale

    Vintage Count Chocula jacket found in a thrift store, showcasing unique retro design and graphic art on fabric.

    chaoscontrived Report

    #35

    Crate And Barrel Rosewood 72” Dining Table - Free From Craigslist. My Luckiest Score To Date. Not A Scratch On It. Rich People Are Insane…who Gives This Away…it’s Like A 3000$ Table

    Rustic wooden dining table and mixed chairs in cozy room showcasing unique thrift store finds and vintage decor treasures.

    rjd014 Report

    #36

    Blessed By The Thrift Gods Yesterday!

    Gucci watch with multiple colorful interchangeable bezels in original box, a prized thrift store find valued at 200 dollars.

    ilovedaniellarson Report

    #37

    Literally Can’t Believe This

    Black patterned jacket among thrift store finds hanging on rack with various other clothes and jackets.

    emma-nothere Report

    #38

    Found At Savers!!

    Opened book with a $50 bill inside, held in a thrift store environment with clothing racks in the background.

    roiroiroiyourboat Report

    #39

    My $20 Holy Grail

    Two unique wooden chairs and a rattan headboard as thrift store finds in a cozy, vintage-inspired living space.

    Tough-Celebration298 Report

    #40

    Saw The Toucan Lamp, Figured I’d Share My Martini Lamp Find From A Bit Ago

    Hand holding a unique vintage thrift store find resembling a martini glass with a black and red ball inside.

    hammiespammy Report

    #41

    Went In Looking For Winter Coats For My Kids…

    Green velvet tufted armchair with ottoman, a unique thrift store find displayed near artificial Christmas trees.

    NeedlePunchDrunk Report

    #42

    A 12-Year-Old Made This?

    Wooden vintage thrift store find organizer with curved dividers on a patterned rug, showcasing unique thrift store finds.

    Upstairs_One_3724 Report

    #43

    Coolest Mug I Have Ever Seen... The Inside Of The Cup Shows The Interior Of The Cafe!

    Hand holding a thrift store find mug with a black and white storefront sketch, surrounded by shelves of vintage dishware.

    direspade111 Report

    #44

    Got A Picasso Maquette At Goodwill For 12.99!

    Abstract modern metal sculpture thrift store find displayed indoors with artistic design and string details, a unique vintage treasure.

    lawrence_gipe_studio Report

