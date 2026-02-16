“I’ve Been Blessed”: 44 Thrift Store Finds That Feel Like Stumbling Upon A Pot Of Gold (New Pics)
Thrift store drop-ins are like buying a random booster pack of trading cards. You never know whether you’re about to get something rare, valuable, and worthy of bragging about online.
These people sure did. They have proudly shared photos of the purchases they’ve made during a mundane thrift store visit, which you will see on this list we’ve compiled.
These nice-to-have items either stood the test of time, were quirky enough to suit someone’s personality, or were just too funny not to warrant an impulse buy.
Getting Married In December And Have Had Bad Luck Finding A Dress...picked This Up For $40 At Goodwill Today
Scored This Gorgeous Phone Table Seat This Weekend
Scored This Beautiful Vintage Skirt (Late 70s/Early 80s?) Yesterday!
Thrifting has risen in popularity in recent years. The UK, for one, has “Secondhand September,” which began in 2019. According to its launchers, Oxfam, it is “all about challenging yourself to create more sustainable shopping habits for a fairer future – without compromising on style.”
I've Been Blessed By The Thrift Gods
Okay… Uhmmm I Just Found $700 Cash In A Suit Pocket At Goodwill!
I Hope Whoever Spent Hours Making This Knows It Ended Up In The Perfect Home
Oxfam noted that there are 1.6 billion unused clothes currently owned by the UK population, and that amount is projected to “almost stretch from Earth to Mars and back” by 2050.
At the same time, it is estimated that 99% of clothing items in the UK spend most of their time in closets, with an average of fewer than five days worn.
I Gasped When I Saw Her
Thrifted A Backpack!
The United States is also seeing a thrift boom. According to Forbes, the US secondhand apparel market has grown significantly, from $28 billion in 2019 to $49 billion in 2024 and $56 billion in 2025.
The report also noted that thrift stores have seen a 40% surge in foot traffic since the second quarter of 2019.
Don’t Shy Away From Buying Plushies Just Because They’re Grungy
Picked Up A 1920s Silver Chain Mail Purse At A Thrift Shop Today... Solid 833/1000 Silver, Made In Portugal
I Did It! I Went Back And Found The Other Thing!
Gen Z, in particular, has appeared to embrace thrifting more than any other generation. Goodwill cites several reasons, including that thrift stores offer unique pieces that encourage self-expression.
However, it is also about championing sustainability, which many Gen Z people prioritize. Goodwill notes that 10% of global carbon emissions are estimated to have come from the fashion industry, raising awareness of sustainable living through thrifting.
I’m Still In Shock. Yard Sale Find, 1950’s Fridge That Works Perfectly, $30
Found This Cutie Little Avon Bottle At An Estate Sale
Reselling has also become a trend among shoppers. According to Rati Levesque, CEO of online luxury marketplace TheRealReal, resale has “gone from disruptor to cornerstone” among consumers.
“The result is a moment in fashion not shaped by brands or trends, but by individuals expressing their personal style,” Levesque told Forbes.
At $35, It's The Most I've Ever Spent On A Piece Of Pottery, But I Had To! And Look At It's Mates I Already Had At Home! All Signed "Ward"
Made Me Laugh, So I Had To Get It. Ceramic Mug By Molly Uravitch
I’m Literally Shaking Right Now
Took A Gamble At A Thrift.. May Have Paid Off Big!
Went Into An Oddities Thrift Shop And Came Out With The Sweetest Brooch
I Got Some Weird Looks After The Involuntary Sound I Made When I Saw This Antique Jewelers/Watchmakers Cabinet Today. $8.99!
Had A Giggle At This Thrift Find In Alaska
I Had To Rescue Her. $8 For This Beautiful Granny Square Blanket
Found A Cartier New York, Platinum, Sapphire, And Diamond Lapel Pin Over The Weekend For $5
1000 Dollar Stressless Leather Chair Left Out On The Curb
Snagged This At A Thrift Store For $1
Might Have Thrifted My Potential Wedding Dress For $10 :)
My Finance And I Finally Picked Up This Rug We’d Been Wanting For Like Two Years
Bobby Hill Hair Clip Locked Up With The Coach And Louis Vuitton
My Heart Stopped; I Found This Gorgeous 1950s Marguerite Rubel Velvet Swing Coat At The Bins Today!
My New 25 Cent Dental Guard Holder
Crate And Barrel Rosewood 72” Dining Table - Free From Craigslist. My Luckiest Score To Date. Not A Scratch On It. Rich People Are Insane…who Gives This Away…it’s Like A 3000$ Table
Blessed By The Thrift Gods Yesterday!
Literally Can’t Believe This
Found At Savers!!
My $20 Holy Grail
Saw The Toucan Lamp, Figured I’d Share My Martini Lamp Find From A Bit Ago
Went In Looking For Winter Coats For My Kids…
A 12-Year-Old Made This?
Coolest Mug I Have Ever Seen... The Inside Of The Cup Shows The Interior Of The Cafe!
Got A Picasso Maquette At Goodwill For 12.99!
I found a wool topcoat once that was missing a button. It was around the 27th of December and they were going to do a half-price sale on New Year's day so I hid that puppy inside the rack and just hoped. I went back and it was still there, I got it for about $15 and the missing button was in the pocket. Fanciest coat I've ever owned.
