What’s not to love about thrifting? It’s good for the planet, tons of fun, and full of surprises—you never really know what you might stumble upon. The only catch is that finding something truly special can take time and a bit of luck.

When it finally happens, though, it’s one of the most satisfying feelings in the world. So you really can’t blame the shoppers who hit the thrift store jackpot and couldn’t resist sharing their finds online. Sure, we might feel a little jealous, but mostly, we’re just impressed. Check out some of their best discoveries below!

#1

My Thrift Store Find. Emerald And Diamond 18k Gold Ring. $16

Close-up of a hand wearing a gold ring with a blue stone, showcasing a thrift store jackpot find by a lucky shopper.

Thank you! I just picked it up from the jewelers, so it’s extra shiny. I had to get it sized. It was very tiny.

urmomspotaytoes Report

    #2

    I Found This Fantastic Antique Salesman’s Sample Chair Off Of Facebook Marketplace A Few Months Back. I Knew What I Needed To Do

    Long-haired cat sitting on a vintage thrift store chair, a perfect jackpot find for lucky shoppers.

    August, my Himalayan, also knew what he needed to do.

    Michael James Report

    #3

    Nostalgia Find! This Is Why I Thrift Right Here And It Works! I’m Not Gonna Lie I Cried A Little

    Vintage Hit Clips music player with keychain mini albums, a rare thrift store jackpot find for lucky shoppers.

    It’s called a “Hit Clip” it was popular in the early 2000’s you collected the little square clips they play a small portion of which ever song is labeled. Definitely a cool little trinket.

    Mara_Bell30 Report

    #4

    Stumbled Upon An Antique Salesman Sample Of A Four-Post Bed & Suddenly I’m Designing A Teeny Vintage Bedroom For My Cat

    Siamese cat sitting on a faux fur-covered wooden chair with thrift store decor including a fan and cat statue.

    I love salesman samples. I found a chaise lounge/fainting couch sample at an antique store last year. It was kinda pricy so I talked myself out of it. I later changed my mind but it was gone by the time I went back. Luckily this one was only $35.

    anneanamouse Report

    #5

    Just Found This Beautiful Baldwin Organ. Works Perfectly, And Got It For Only $170

    Young shopper kneeling beside a vintage organ in a thrift store, smiling after hitting a lucky thrift store jackpot.

    -georgie Report

    #6

    Found This Syroco Mirror For $5 Today

    Ornate vintage gold mirror and antique metal lantern on a wooden surface showcasing thrift store jackpot finds.

    It’s funny because the cashier at Goodwill was like “wow, that didn’t last long, I only put it out an hour ago!” and I was like “yeah, well, it was priced right..."

    Kittehhh Report

    #7

    I Don't Really Host Parties But I Couldn't Resist These Guys For $4

    Set of vintage cheese server mice displayed in original box, a unique thrift store jackpot find for lucky shoppers.

    Carrie Maxam Report

    #8

    Found This Sitting By My Neighbors' Trash Can, She Thought I Had Lost My Mind Over How Excited I Was, And Was More Than Happy To Let Me Dig It Out Of Her Trash

    Peacock lamp with stained glass shade next to a potted plant, a unique thrift store jackpot find displayed on a glass table.

    I don’t normally dig through my neighbor's trash, but maybe I need to start if she is throwing stuff like this away. I thought maybe it didn’t work, but she works. Wiring isn’t frayed or cut. Seems in perfect shape.

    Cynthia Craig Report

    #9

    15$ For This Awesome Copper Table

    Vintage world map design on wooden table, one of 80 lucky thrift store shoppers' jackpot finds.

    Appropriate-Row4804 Report

    #10

    Still In Disbelief Over This. 1947 Yankees Signed Baseball! Find Of My Life Time

    Vintage signed baseball displayed in a clear case, one of 80 lucky thrift store shoppers' jackpot finds.

    At the end of last year, my girlfriend and I went to an antique store to pass some time. We were there about 2 hours and getting ready to leave, when I noticed a case with baseball stuff. In the corner of the case was a ball that was signed by the 1947 Yankees. The whole team. For $200. I couldn't believe it. My girlfriend said I was crazy for buying it and that it was 100% a fake... fast forward 4 months (and $300 more) later, I just got the PSA results and it's genuine! And it came in at 6.5 overall! Rough comps for that kind of ball are $8-$12000. I'm still in disbelief. Just needed to post this to make it seem real.

    frang117 Report

    #11

    Bentwood Rocking Chair. Posting To Remind Myself That Great Thrift Finds Do Happen

    Vintage wooden rocking chair with woven seat and backrest, a lucky thrift store shopping jackpot find in cozy room.

    May I present my thrifted bentwood rocking chair? My family had one when I was young, and I have been looking for one I could afford for the whole time I’ve been on my own. No, it’s not a genuine Thonet as far as I can tell, but it is still the rocking chair of my dreams.

    GreenNerdieBirdie Report

    #12

    Gorgeous Singer! If My Research Is Correct, It's A 1902 Model 27

    Vintage Singer sewing machine and antique sewing cabinet found by lucky shoppers at thrift stores hitting the jackpot.

    The store does half off on saturdays so I only wound up paying 125 for it, I don't know if that was the best price in general but it was a great price for me! I think the clamp is for a light attachment, I found one in one of the drawers. Totally unusable, but a very cool additional find. And yeah! All the drawers are intact minus some hardware on the front, and the wood is in good shape for the most part. Some of the veneer is peeling up, but not as badly as it could be for how old it is.

    areluctantpassenger Report

    #13

    They Had Me At “Hello”

    Pair of vintage gold floral lamps with delicate frosted glass shades on hardwood floor, thrift store jackpot find

    While walking to the register, a lady literally told me she “hated” me because of these lamps. My grandmother said if she had somewhere to put the lamps, she would buy them from me… Mind you, I never gave her that option. All I know is, my week has been made!

    Wailobviously Report

    #14

    $2.99 For This Whiting & Davis Art Deco Mesh Bag From The 1920s. I’m Still In Shock

    Vintage beaded purse with intricate design held by hand, a lucky thrift store shopper's jackpot find.

    reddit.com Report

    #15

    Stained Glass Pineapple Lamp

    Stained glass pineapple lamp and vintage green leaf lamp on wooden table, perfect thrift store jackpot finds.

    I also couldn’t imagine a better companion to my funky monkey tree lamp! Thrifting really is such an interesting style journey.

    stylefaux Report

    #16

    I Went In Today To Look For Perler Beads And Came Out With A $600 Gucci Handbag. Oh, And Some Perler Beads

    Floral Gucci handbag made in Italy with a thrift store price tag showing a lucky shopper’s jackpot find.

    I live near a rust belt city in NY - the town I’m in is pretty rural, but a few of the surrounding areas are insanely wealthy, and this Saver’s is close to a popular supermarket and has a drive thru drop off. That’s my guess, at least. I’ve gotten some bonkers stuff here.

    AmbergrisAndEggs Report

    #17

    Obsessed With My New Kitchen Clock! It’s Signed And Made By Tasha Stairs And Victor Langer ‘97 And I Can’t Find Any Info On Them At All

    Clock with miniature kitchen and food items on a checkerboard background, a unique thrift store jackpot find.

    khinny18 Report

    #18

    Cat Clock

    Vintage black cat wall clock found by lucky thrift store shoppers, featuring pendulum tail and retro design on a plain wall.

    She’s amazing. I love it. Tail is wooden, unoriginal, but she works perfectly either way. The eyes are beautiful.

    McdonaldsBiggestFan Report

    #19

    Found This Tiny, East German, Travel-Size Alarm Clock For 7 Euros

    Vintage Sumatic clock radio held in hand, a unique thrift store jackpot find by lucky shoppers.

    Some additional info: this tiny alarm clock was originally released in 1968 and has won awards for its design. It’s incredibly cute, but sadly, the clock doesn’t work anymore. I’ve managed to get the buzzer working again, but the clock mechanism itself needs to be checked out by a professional.

    23FO Report

    #20

    Found A Van Gogh Classics 4-PC Fine Bone China Mug Set For $7

    Set of four art-inspired mugs featuring famous paintings in a gift box, perfect thrift store jackpot find for lucky shoppers.

    Cxtherines Report

    #21

    Real Jimmy Choo Heels $5 - Retail Starts At $925

    Pair of gold high heel Jimmy Choo shoes on wooden floor, a thrift store jackpot find for lucky shoppers

    reddit.com Report

    #22

    An Epic Marketplace Find - Like A 90s Nickelodeon Show Fever Dream

    Colorful eclectic bench with unique shapes and bright colors representing thrift store jackpot finds by lucky shoppers.

    Underneath the seat in Sharpie, it says, “1999 Mitch Levin Zoomin Bench”. Quick google shows Mitch Levin is still an active sculptor, so no idea what it could be worth. Certainly more than the $150 I paid!

    Edit: So I contacted Mitch Levin and we had a great conversation about this piece! He said he thinks he sold it originally for $2500-3000 when he was based out of Chicago, and that this one was one of his earliest and also one of his favorite pieces. He was really happy that it's in such great condition and that it has found a very grateful new home. He told me, "I jokingly say I make garage sale finds of the future!"

    Awdra Report

    #23

    I Think I Have Found Real Pearls (A Bracelet) For $1.99. They're Cool To The Touch And Heavy, And The Clasp Is Marked 14k

    Pearl necklace with 14K gold clasp found by lucky thrift store shoppers hitting the jackpot with valuable jewelry.

    I don't know what the other marking means or what pearls are even worth, but I feel fancy.

    stlmoon Report

    #24

    1899 B.W. Raymond Elgin R.R. Pocket Watch At Thrift $3.49

    Hand holding vintage pocket watch above wooden miniature grandfather clock found by lucky thrift store shoppers.

    Hidden in a little grandfather clock display.

    kenkreie Report

    #25

    My Boyfriend Thinks My New Chair Is Meh

    Carved wooden thrift store chair with floral patterns and spindle backrests, a lucky thrift store jackpot find.

    I thrifted this chair yesterday. I love wooden furniture and vintage items. I’ve been passively looking for a beautiful chair for 3 years now, but nothing stands out. UNTIL I FOUND THIS GEM!!
    It’s hand-carved everywhere, no nails or screws. For 70 bucks, it’s a steal considering that a modern, industrially made, plain and boring chair is the same price.

    Any_Field_8184 Report

    #26

    Snagged This Groovy Pineapple Lamp For $4

    Vintage pineapple table lamp with fringed lampshade glowing warmly, a thrift store jackpot found by lucky shoppers.

    DavyCrockPot19 Report

    #27

    Literally Just Found This Solid 14K Seiko Watch At Goodwill In A Bag Of Jewelry For $44. I Haven’t Even Left The Store Yet Because My Friend Isn’t Done Shopping

    Gold Seiko watch with a jeweled bezel on wrist, a lucky thrift store find by a happy shopper.

    Radiantlyred Report

    #28

    My Best Thrift Find Ever, 18k Gold Necklace With 82 Diamonds

    Hand holding vintage green gemstone and gold-tone chain necklace, a lucky thrift store jackpot find for shoppers.

    Jeweler said at least $2000 in gold but it's hard to get a accurate weight cause of the stones. He thought the diamonds are polki diamonds or just really old because they are not in great condition or cut well. I am leaning towards older cut diamonds. I have a gold ring from 1800's and the diamonds are very poorly cut, but that is actually a good sign when dealing in antique jewelry authentication. They didn't have the technology we do now. I am taking it back on Monday for further testing.

    TOMORROWS-FORECAST Report

    #29

    Found This A While Back In A Charity Shop For £10

    Vintage Polaroid Supercolor Esprit camera held in hand, a lucky thrift store jackpot find by shoppers.

    Nano-Byte2 Report

    #30

    I Found This Hourglass Music Box At St Vinnys In Eugene, Today. It's Sooo Cute!

    Intricately designed vintage hourglass with celestial motifs and figurine, found by lucky thrift store shoppers jackpot.

    Lanae Hill Report

    #31

    It’s A Rare Green Diamond, 4.4 ctw, Over 100 Years Old, Conservatively Worth More Than $8k

    Close-up of a hand wearing a sparkling gemstone ring, showcasing a lucky thrift store jackpot find.

    We are looking into getting a second opinion - this was a free appraisal in a small town, family-run jewelers. Not knocking them at ALL, but the guy told me he was being very conservative on estimation because he didn’t want to overestimate and get my hopes up.

    jnseel Report

    #32

    My Dream Thrift Haul Came True Today

    Red, blue, and yellow cast iron pots inside a car trunk showcasing thrift store jackpot finds by lucky shoppers.

    I was SHAKING finding these three Le Creuset for $24 each! Owning a Le Creuset of my own has been a dream for me since I was able to cook! I am absolutely over the moon!

    fourdoorsmorewh0res Report

    #33

    They’re Vintage Giovanni Travasa Eva Chairs From 1965, And I Can’t Find Another 3-Piece Set In The World. I Paid $500

    Rattan patio furniture with tropical cushions on a wooden deck surrounded by plants in a thrift store jackpot find.

    I literally screamed when I found them. My friend thought something was wrong.

    Lourdez01 Report

    #34

    My Husband Has A Pretty Good Eye. He Found This Reformation Dress For Me When We Were Thrifting Today. Only $20

    Person wearing a floral black dress with a high slit, showcasing a stylish thrift store fashion find indoors.

    Pure luck, honestly. He found it on a mannequin, and I was going to get it regardless of the sizing. I lost it when I saw the tag while taking it off the mannequin.

    riss89 Report

    #35

    You Know That Feeling Where You See Something On The Shelf And Time Seems To Stand Still? And You’re Not Quite Sure If You’re Actually Seeing What’s In Front Of You?

    DeLonghi Eletta coffee machine found at thrift store with a Goodwill price tag showing thrift store jackpot find.

    De’Longhi Eletta Explore Automatic Espresso Machine in excellent condition for $26.99!

    BloodyRightNostril Report

    #36

    Husband Just Walked In The Door With This Beautiful Needlepoint From Goodwill

    Framed vintage floral needlepoint artwork found by lucky shoppers at a thrift store displayed next to a tall plant stand.

    Rebeccca1020 Report

    #37

    An Early 1960s, Based On The Label, Wilson Folmar. And It Has Pockets

    Sleeveless vintage yellow floral brocade dress with intricate trim, worn by a person standing indoors near a plant basket.

    12.99 at SA! No wear or tear. The photo doesn't do the embroidery justice.

    mtwentyfive Report

    #38

    Brought Home My White Whale Today: A 1960’s Scandinavian-Style “Magic Box” Desk

    Wooden vintage mid-century modern thrift store cabinet with multiple shelves and compartments, a lucky shopper's jackpot find.

    I saw this desk listed months ago on Facebook Marketplace, and was devastated when it disappeared. When I saw it listed again, I knew I had to bring it home! My bank account is screaming, but this beauty is going to be with me for life. Can’t wait to see how it looks after a full restoration!

    Yggdrasil- Report

    #39

    Found This Unmarked 18k Gold And Sapphire Pin For $2

    Gold crescent-shaped brooch with blue gemstones, a thrift store jackpot find by lucky shoppers.

    All the stones were individually tested and confirmed to be sapphires. The jeweller also said that because they all have inclusions and color zoning they are almost certainly natural stones.

    minarima Report

    #40

    In Love With These Gold Earrings

    Gold hoop earrings with devil figures inside, shown on a hand, a unique thrift store jackpot find by lucky shoppers

    The only thing I know about them is that they’re 14k gold.

    my-crooked-heart Report

    #41

    Watermelon Picnic Basket - Literally, My Heart Melted When My Eye Caught This One At Goodwill

    Hand holding a unique watermelon-shaped woven basket, a lucky thrift store shopper's vintage find.

    Lasagnavintage Report

    #42

    Brand New Dr. Martens In The Box With Tags. $25. Got Them Off Of Facebook Marketplace From A Girl Who Just Didn’t Want Them

    Hand holding floral print boot found thrift store jackpot, colorful pattern with white laces and dark sole inside a car.

    A few weeks ago, a girl was selling Doc Martens on a Facebook group for $45. I messaged her, but someone got to them first. I was super sad. But then this morning, these popped up on my newsfeed. $25, brand new. I drove 40 minutes to get them, and it was so worth it! Truly my white whale, and I’ll be chasing this high for the rest of my life.

    ilikegreencows Report

    #43

    1970s B/W Portable TV. $20 It Works

    Vintage Sharp red portable television from thrift store jackpot find sitting on white table with dials and antenna.

    It’s in great condition.

    Familiar_Big3322 Report

    #44

    I Work In Junk Removal. We Often Find Treasures. My Co-Worker Scored This, And When I Offered To Arm Wrestle Him For It, He Was So Kind As To Give It To Me

    Vintage globe with decorative patchwork design on an antique metal stand found by lucky thrift store shoppers

    Sunny Rae Report

    #45

    Found This Lotus Lamp At My Local Thrift Store For $20

    Thrift store jackpot find featuring a unique vintage floral floor lamp next to a wooden bookshelf and TV.

    Oddly enough this is actually the second one I’ve found there. The first was one of the oversized table lamps and I got that one for $12.

    Boring-Emotion-3381 Report

    #46

    Found This Today At Goodwill. I Love It

    Wooden crescent-shaped perpetual calendar with engraved geometric patterns, a plant leaf, and rotating date indicators, thrift store find.

    I put it above my desk. I’m sure it’s not worth a lot, however I love it! So unusual and lovely!

    Tasselplants Report

    #47

    When The Checker Asked Me What This Was, I Muttered That It’s For Making Coffee And Ran Away. $1200 La Pavoni Europiccola Espresso Maker For $6.50 At Goodwill

    Vintage chrome espresso machine with lever handle on a striped cloth, a thrift store jackpot find for lucky shoppers.

    Oh yeah, it’s the professional model too! I’m feeling very fancy with this on my counter!

    randomlybev Report

    #48

    This, My Friends, Is Why I Drive 45 Minutes To The Rich People Goodwill

    Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner wrapped in plastic packaging found at a thrift store, a lucky thrift store jackpot find.

    The thrift gods smiled upon me. I found a Dyson V8 Animal stick vacuum in a bin waiting to be unloaded at Goodwill… for 20 bucks. I feel like I’ve gotten away with a crime!
    Got home and tested it, and it works great. There was some debris stuck in the vacuum head, mainly pine needles, which makes me think someone vacuumed up their Christmas tree debris, clogged up the head, and then assumed the vacuum was no longer working, so they took it to Goodwill and got a new one. Welp, my cat and I are endlessly grateful!

    aplanetkid Report

    #49

    Notorious American Outlaw “Billy The Kid” (Second From Left). The 1880 Tintype, Purchased In 2011 At A Flea Market For $10, Is One Of Only Three Verifiable Images Of The Outlaw

    Group of men wearing hats and vintage clothing, representing lucky thrift store shoppers hitting jackpot finds.

    Chemical-Elk-1299 Report

    #50

    I Lost My Mind

    Two vintage high-back patterned chairs with colorful pillows in a cozy room showcasing thrift store jackpot finds.

    I had never heard of Christopher Guy before! No idea where they came from originally... my guess is they were lobby chairs for a wacky boutique hotel? Anyway, this is the best value-to-cost ratio I’ve ever scored thrifting.

    jkrowlingdisappoints Report

    #51

    Got A Chunky Amber Pendant, And A Nice Silver Chain To Hang It On, For $15 Yesterday

    Silver pendant necklace with amber stones hanging against a wooden background, thrift store jackpot find by lucky shoppers

    Pendant is unmarked. The chain is marked 925 and Italy.

    butterflygirl1980 Report

    #52

    14k Gold With Diamonds Vintage Bulova Watch Found In A Bag Of Broken Jewelry

    Vintage Bulova wristwatch with 14K gold detailing held in hand, showcasing a thrift store jackpot find.

    It did wind it and it’s running but I’m not sure if it keeps time well or not. I have to wait and see.

    Radiantlyred Report

    #53

    Thrifted This 1960s Honeymoon Set Back In February For $10. Nightgown And Dressing Robe

    Woman in a pastel vintage dress taking a mirror selfie after hitting the thrift store jackpot with lucky finds.

    I thrifted this in Florida while I was visiting my grandma this past winter and when I brought it back and showed her, she remarked that this set had to have been bought for someone’s honeymoon. So while not confirmed, calling it that reminds me of my Grammy.

    fashion105 Report

    #54

    Scored This Great Mirror For $2

    Vintage ornate mirror and thrifting decor with candles and a colorful Sun tarot tapestry on the wall, thrift store jackpot find.

    CravingSatisfaction Report

    #55

    Goodwill Haul. Lamp And Chair. $7.98 For The Lamp And $15 For The Chair

    Mid-century orange chair and vintage table lamp in a cozy room, showcasing thrift store jackpot style and decor finds.

    reddit.com Report

    #56

    I Found This All-Leather, Hand-Crafted Owl Purse At A Garage Sale This Morning For $1. I’m Obsessed With It

    Vintage owl-shaped leather purse with detailed stitching and embossing, a unique thrift store jackpot find.

    Davina Greenstein-Anderson Report

    #57

    35 Bucks At Goodwill. I’ve Peaked

    Stained glass floral lamp with bird-shaped lights on a wooden tree-branch base found in thrift store jackpot haul.

    There’s some minor damage to it but nothing too crazy. This is going to be the centerpiece to my new place I’m moving to.

    reddit.com Report

    #58

    Ultra Rare 1991 Dances With Wolves Suede Jacket Only Given Out By Orion Home Video To Sales Reps Who Hit Certain Sales Targets For The Film On VHS. Found At Value Village

    Vintage tan suede fringe jacket with colorful embroidered lining, a perfect thrift store jackpot find for lucky shoppers.

    It seriously looks brand new. I doubt anyone has ever worn it.

    BlackMagikaVintage Report

    #59

    Scored This Brand New For 40 Bucks Off The Offer. Spoiled Rich Kid Got It From His Dad For Christmas Last Year, And It Was Too Hard To Set Up. Normally Goes For 225-250

    Vintage Audio-Technica turntable playing a vinyl record found by lucky thrift store shoppers Jackpot.

    Speakers were mine already. And yeah, he said it was too hard to set up and he would stick to Spotify.

    hefeguy Report

    #60

    Update On The Diamond Earrings I Thrifted. Just Picked Them Up From The Jewelers, Cleaned And Appraised

    Hand holding diamond stud earrings next to appraisal certificate showing high thrift store jackpot value.

    I hit a jackpot (in gold) at an estate for about $140. It was 4K worth of gold roughly.

    Radiantlyred Report

    #61

    Flea Market Find... I Paid $1 For It. 8 Or 9ct Gold Charm

    A small gold temple charm held in hand, one of the lucky thrift store shoppers hitting the jackpot finds.

    1.7 grams, so not much in terms of melt value. It's worth more as a piece of vintage/antique jewelry.

    UrbanRelicHunter Report

    #62

    New Thrifted Bag

    Brown leather bag hanging with umbrellas and the same bag filled with groceries on a car seat thrift store jackpot find

    Went with my husband to Buffalo Exchange today so he could sell some clothes, and of course, decided to walk around and found this beauty!!! I could tell it was a fossil, obviously, cause of the branding on it, but digging deeper, I found it’s called the Maya Leather Hobo Bag, and it doesn’t seem to be a current item they sell.

    I love a versatile bag that can be over the shoulder and cross body or more. For $26, it’s a little scuffed up/loved, but I’m so ecstatic about this find!!! I am in love.

    Dry-Translator9605 Report

    #63

    Our "New" Dining Set

    Vintage wooden dining table and chairs with sunflowers on a red rug, a perfect thrift store jackpot find for lucky shoppers.

    We paid $175 for this set at an estate sale this weekend. It also came with two more armless chairs and a leaf for the table that are not pictured. We had no clue what we were buying at the time, but it clearly seemed like good quality. A quick Google search when I got home told me that Nichols & Stone was the oldest furniture company in the US, and that their chairs are considered to be high quality. Someone told me they think it's from the 1960s or 1970s, but I'm not certain. Regardless, I feel very lucky to be the new owner of this set.

    NightCheffing Report

    #64

    Always Check The Pockets

    Hand holding a 14K gold ring found in a thrift store, showcasing a lucky shopper’s thrift store jackpot discovery.

    Got a vintage travel bag at auction for $1 and a month later found this in a pocket.

    creased_lightning Report

    #65

    Oscar De La Renta Tweed Luggage Set For $16

    Vintage green and tan luggage set arranged on a chair and floor, showcasing thrift store jackpot finds by lucky shoppers.

    I found this Oscar de la Renta Studio set for $16 at a local thrift shop. It was the gorgeous green tweed that caught my eye. It seems to be in great shape!

    crowneyedgirl Report

    #66

    This Necklace Has Been Mistaken For A Vintage Chanel A Few Times - Do You Tell People The Deal Or No?

    Woman wearing a vintage pearl necklace and cozy white sweater, showcasing a thrift store jackpot find.

    $6.99 at Goodwill, marked 50% off for the color tag day. I’ve gotten many many compliments on this necklace every time I wear it. I heard pearls are back on trend again, yay! Do you tell people the kind of deal you got or say thanks and move on?

    StoneyJoJo Report

    #67

    When A Dark, Blurry Item Photo Turns Into A Nice Surprise: Fun Bookcase For Only $30

    Thrift store jackpot bookshelf styled as a giant library book, empty in one image, filled with board games in the other.

    Their one photo was so bad, I thought it was a plain dark wood bookcase. Since the description said "like new", I thought it would be in at least okay condition for the price. When I showed up, it looked like this instead! Did some dusting and it fits everything nicely. I do plan to dab some wood stain on the few scuffs.

    Charybdis523 Report

    #68

    Found These Funky, One Of A Kind, Embroidered Boots At A Goodwill In Chillicothe, Ohio! Originally $400, I Paid $5. Absolutely Came Home With Me

    Colorful embroidered boots found by lucky shoppers at the thrift store jackpot, showcasing unique vintage style and design.

    Taylor Lee Adams Report

    #69

    Just Wanted To Share My Favorite Cookie Jar My Mom Picked Up At A Garage Sale Years Ago. Its From One Of My Favorite Shows At The Time, Ah Real Monsters

    Unique thrift store ceramic container with a smiling frog lid and colorful details, a thrift store jackpot find.

    Andrea Estrada Report

    #70

    8 Years Ago I Posted These 1930s Salvatore Ferragamo Shoes That I Found For $8 At Savers. Today, They Are Being Shipped To The Museum In Italy

    Pair of vintage high heels with colorful embroidered mesh design, a thrift store jackpot find by lucky shoppers.

    I have kept these for 8 years after I found them for $8 from Savers here in Melbourne, Australia. I have been in touch with Salvatore Ferragamo in Italy, who will be taking these shortly as a donation for their museum. I didn’t recognise what I had when I first picked these up, but I’m so glad I could rescue it and do something good with them.

    2_star Report

    #71

    I Got Bad Medical News So I Went Thrifting For A Distraction And I Found Some 1830s French Palais Royal Uranium Opaline Glass

    Two unique vintage green glass thrift store finds, one horse-drawn cart and an ornate decorative chair with malachite accents.

    I had a doctor's appointment in the rich town a little ways from me, so to calm down for the drive home, I went thrifting. I can't believe what I saw! Alongside these items, I also purchased two scent bottles also uranium. I have little to no information on both of these items. I can only find a blue version of the chair, but it doesn't have embroidery in the top like mine does. It was sold at auction, and I can't see the price. These salt holders were usually made with an abalone shell, so I was already familiar with those. But I've only seen one other in uranium.

    AliEffinNoble Report

    #72

    I Literally Cannot Believe I Own This

    Mid-century modern curved wood and glass shelf unit found by lucky thrift store shoppers at a jackpot sale.

    $135 on a $2,000 dollar vintage shelf is INSANE.

    reddit.com Report

    #73

    Found A Vintage Christian Dior Fur Coat Today

    Red vintage fur coat with a price tag hanging in front of a snowy window, thrift store jackpot find.

    blahblahblah110047 Report

    #74

    Max Mara Vintage Coat, Louboutin Shoes, And YSL Vintage Bag

    Woman wearing a black coat and heels holding a black studded handbag, showcasing a thrift store jackpot fashion find.

    Yes, I would never believe this when I started doing thrift shopping! There are many treasures on the market; you just need to look at EVERY item on the rack when you come to shop, at least in a specific category.

    NoGnomesInSweden Report

    #75

    I Can’t Believe I Found This Vintage Dior Bustier At Goodwill For $5! It’s So Gorgeous

    Lace and satin vintage lingerie piece folded on a soft white faux fur background, perfect thrift store jackpot find.

    holleykitty Report

    #76

    Scored These Cute Glass Vases For $1.50 Each

    Two unique vintage glass vases with fresh flowers, showcasing thrift store jackpot finds on a kitchen countertop.

    CommonCherry517 Report

    #77

    A Heywood Wakefield Coffee Table (The Top Spins $20), And A Papasan Chair $35

    Round wooden table and cushioned papasan chair found by lucky thrift store shoppers hitting the jackpot

    I very specifically wanted a papasan chair as my reading chair, and I was also looking for a round or oddly shaped coffee table for my small living room. I didn’t expect to find both on the same day! Heywood-Wakefield is definitely great quality furniture, although I’m pretty sure this table is vintage (50s or 60s), they still make this table, and it’s $595 on their site.

    maple_dreams Report

    #78

    I Swear I’m Hitting The Jackpot Lately! 30$ At Goodwill

    Vintage wooden thrift store cabinet with open doors and drawers, showcasing a rare lucky shopper find.

    clee902 Report

    #79

    I Hit The Sparkly Jackpot - 80s Frank Usher Beaded Silk Jacket

    Sequin floral jacket with purple flowers and gold background, a thrift store jackpot find by lucky shoppers.

    This was almost a catch & release because £45 seemed a bit steep, but I thankfully realised I would regret it forever if I didn't take this beauty home with me.
    Silk-lined, the beading is 99% intact. Now I just need to work out how to get invited to some suitable events to take it out for a turn.

    peeveee Report

    #80

    My Daughter Found This Vintage Victoria’s Secret Lingerie At The Goodwill. It Had Tags From 1982 And It’s Brand New

    Vintage peach lingerie set with white lace details, a perfect thrift store jackpot find for lucky shoppers.

    This was our first time finding such a gem. I never even think about looking for vintage items but I will now.

    LadyChi312 Report

