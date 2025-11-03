When it finally happens, though, it’s one of the most satisfying feelings in the world. So you really can’t blame the shoppers who hit the thrift store jackpot and couldn’t resist sharing their finds online. Sure, we might feel a little jealous, but mostly, we’re just impressed. Check out some of their best discoveries below!

What’s not to love about thrifting ? It’s good for the planet, tons of fun, and full of surprises—you never really know what you might stumble upon. The only catch is that finding something truly special can take time and a bit of luck.

#1 My Thrift Store Find. Emerald And Diamond 18k Gold Ring. $16 Share icon Thank you! I just picked it up from the jewelers, so it’s extra shiny. I had to get it sized. It was very tiny.

#2 I Found This Fantastic Antique Salesman’s Sample Chair Off Of Facebook Marketplace A Few Months Back. I Knew What I Needed To Do Share icon August, my Himalayan, also knew what he needed to do.

#3 Nostalgia Find! This Is Why I Thrift Right Here And It Works! I’m Not Gonna Lie I Cried A Little Share icon It’s called a “Hit Clip” it was popular in the early 2000’s you collected the little square clips they play a small portion of which ever song is labeled. Definitely a cool little trinket.

#4 Stumbled Upon An Antique Salesman Sample Of A Four-Post Bed & Suddenly I’m Designing A Teeny Vintage Bedroom For My Cat Share icon I love salesman samples. I found a chaise lounge/fainting couch sample at an antique store last year. It was kinda pricy so I talked myself out of it. I later changed my mind but it was gone by the time I went back. Luckily this one was only $35.

#5 Just Found This Beautiful Baldwin Organ. Works Perfectly, And Got It For Only $170 Share icon

#6 Found This Syroco Mirror For $5 Today Share icon It’s funny because the cashier at Goodwill was like “wow, that didn’t last long, I only put it out an hour ago!” and I was like “yeah, well, it was priced right..."



#7 I Don't Really Host Parties But I Couldn't Resist These Guys For $4 Share icon

#8 Found This Sitting By My Neighbors' Trash Can, She Thought I Had Lost My Mind Over How Excited I Was, And Was More Than Happy To Let Me Dig It Out Of Her Trash Share icon I don’t normally dig through my neighbor's trash, but maybe I need to start if she is throwing stuff like this away. I thought maybe it didn’t work, but she works. Wiring isn’t frayed or cut. Seems in perfect shape.



#9 15$ For This Awesome Copper Table Share icon

#10 Still In Disbelief Over This. 1947 Yankees Signed Baseball! Find Of My Life Time Share icon At the end of last year, my girlfriend and I went to an antique store to pass some time. We were there about 2 hours and getting ready to leave, when I noticed a case with baseball stuff. In the corner of the case was a ball that was signed by the 1947 Yankees. The whole team. For $200. I couldn't believe it. My girlfriend said I was crazy for buying it and that it was 100% a fake... fast forward 4 months (and $300 more) later, I just got the PSA results and it's genuine! And it came in at 6.5 overall! Rough comps for that kind of ball are $8-$12000. I'm still in disbelief. Just needed to post this to make it seem real.



#11 Bentwood Rocking Chair. Posting To Remind Myself That Great Thrift Finds Do Happen Share icon May I present my thrifted bentwood rocking chair? My family had one when I was young, and I have been looking for one I could afford for the whole time I’ve been on my own. No, it’s not a genuine Thonet as far as I can tell, but it is still the rocking chair of my dreams.



#12 Gorgeous Singer! If My Research Is Correct, It's A 1902 Model 27 Share icon The store does half off on saturdays so I only wound up paying 125 for it, I don't know if that was the best price in general but it was a great price for me! I think the clamp is for a light attachment, I found one in one of the drawers. Totally unusable, but a very cool additional find. And yeah! All the drawers are intact minus some hardware on the front, and the wood is in good shape for the most part. Some of the veneer is peeling up, but not as badly as it could be for how old it is.

#13 They Had Me At “Hello” Share icon While walking to the register, a lady literally told me she “hated” me because of these lamps. My grandmother said if she had somewhere to put the lamps, she would buy them from me… Mind you, I never gave her that option. All I know is, my week has been made!



#14 $2.99 For This Whiting & Davis Art Deco Mesh Bag From The 1920s. I’m Still In Shock Share icon

#15 Stained Glass Pineapple Lamp Share icon I also couldn’t imagine a better companion to my funky monkey tree lamp! Thrifting really is such an interesting style journey.



#16 I Went In Today To Look For Perler Beads And Came Out With A $600 Gucci Handbag. Oh, And Some Perler Beads Share icon I live near a rust belt city in NY - the town I’m in is pretty rural, but a few of the surrounding areas are insanely wealthy, and this Saver’s is close to a popular supermarket and has a drive thru drop off. That’s my guess, at least. I’ve gotten some bonkers stuff here.

#17 Obsessed With My New Kitchen Clock! It’s Signed And Made By Tasha Stairs And Victor Langer ‘97 And I Can’t Find Any Info On Them At All Share icon

#18 Cat Clock Share icon She’s amazing. I love it. Tail is wooden, unoriginal, but she works perfectly either way. The eyes are beautiful.



#19 Found This Tiny, East German, Travel-Size Alarm Clock For 7 Euros Share icon Some additional info: this tiny alarm clock was originally released in 1968 and has won awards for its design. It’s incredibly cute, but sadly, the clock doesn’t work anymore. I’ve managed to get the buzzer working again, but the clock mechanism itself needs to be checked out by a professional.



#20 Found A Van Gogh Classics 4-PC Fine Bone China Mug Set For $7 Share icon

#21 Real Jimmy Choo Heels $5 - Retail Starts At $925 Share icon

#22 An Epic Marketplace Find - Like A 90s Nickelodeon Show Fever Dream Share icon Underneath the seat in Sharpie, it says, “1999 Mitch Levin Zoomin Bench”. Quick google shows Mitch Levin is still an active sculptor, so no idea what it could be worth. Certainly more than the $150 I paid!



Edit: So I contacted Mitch Levin and we had a great conversation about this piece! He said he thinks he sold it originally for $2500-3000 when he was based out of Chicago, and that this one was one of his earliest and also one of his favorite pieces. He was really happy that it's in such great condition and that it has found a very grateful new home. He told me, "I jokingly say I make garage sale finds of the future!"



#23 I Think I Have Found Real Pearls (A Bracelet) For $1.99. They're Cool To The Touch And Heavy, And The Clasp Is Marked 14k Share icon I don't know what the other marking means or what pearls are even worth, but I feel fancy.



#24 1899 B.W. Raymond Elgin R.R. Pocket Watch At Thrift $3.49 Share icon Hidden in a little grandfather clock display.

#25 My Boyfriend Thinks My New Chair Is Meh Share icon I thrifted this chair yesterday. I love wooden furniture and vintage items. I’ve been passively looking for a beautiful chair for 3 years now, but nothing stands out. UNTIL I FOUND THIS GEM!!

It’s hand-carved everywhere, no nails or screws. For 70 bucks, it’s a steal considering that a modern, industrially made, plain and boring chair is the same price.



#26 Snagged This Groovy Pineapple Lamp For $4 Share icon

#27 Literally Just Found This Solid 14K Seiko Watch At Goodwill In A Bag Of Jewelry For $44. I Haven’t Even Left The Store Yet Because My Friend Isn’t Done Shopping Share icon

#28 My Best Thrift Find Ever, 18k Gold Necklace With 82 Diamonds Share icon Jeweler said at least $2000 in gold but it's hard to get a accurate weight cause of the stones. He thought the diamonds are polki diamonds or just really old because they are not in great condition or cut well. I am leaning towards older cut diamonds. I have a gold ring from 1800's and the diamonds are very poorly cut, but that is actually a good sign when dealing in antique jewelry authentication. They didn't have the technology we do now. I am taking it back on Monday for further testing.

#29 Found This A While Back In A Charity Shop For £10 Share icon

#30 I Found This Hourglass Music Box At St Vinnys In Eugene, Today. It's Sooo Cute! Share icon

#31 It’s A Rare Green Diamond, 4.4 ctw, Over 100 Years Old, Conservatively Worth More Than $8k Share icon We are looking into getting a second opinion - this was a free appraisal in a small town, family-run jewelers. Not knocking them at ALL, but the guy told me he was being very conservative on estimation because he didn’t want to overestimate and get my hopes up.



#32 My Dream Thrift Haul Came True Today Share icon I was SHAKING finding these three Le Creuset for $24 each! Owning a Le Creuset of my own has been a dream for me since I was able to cook! I am absolutely over the moon!



#33 They’re Vintage Giovanni Travasa Eva Chairs From 1965, And I Can’t Find Another 3-Piece Set In The World. I Paid $500 Share icon I literally screamed when I found them. My friend thought something was wrong.

#34 My Husband Has A Pretty Good Eye. He Found This Reformation Dress For Me When We Were Thrifting Today. Only $20 Share icon Pure luck, honestly. He found it on a mannequin, and I was going to get it regardless of the sizing. I lost it when I saw the tag while taking it off the mannequin.



#35 You Know That Feeling Where You See Something On The Shelf And Time Seems To Stand Still? And You’re Not Quite Sure If You’re Actually Seeing What’s In Front Of You? Share icon De’Longhi Eletta Explore Automatic Espresso Machine in excellent condition for $26.99!

#36 Husband Just Walked In The Door With This Beautiful Needlepoint From Goodwill Share icon

#37 An Early 1960s, Based On The Label, Wilson Folmar. And It Has Pockets Share icon 12.99 at SA! No wear or tear. The photo doesn't do the embroidery justice.

#38 Brought Home My White Whale Today: A 1960’s Scandinavian-Style “Magic Box” Desk Share icon I saw this desk listed months ago on Facebook Marketplace, and was devastated when it disappeared. When I saw it listed again, I knew I had to bring it home! My bank account is screaming, but this beauty is going to be with me for life. Can’t wait to see how it looks after a full restoration!



#39 Found This Unmarked 18k Gold And Sapphire Pin For $2 Share icon All the stones were individually tested and confirmed to be sapphires. The jeweller also said that because they all have inclusions and color zoning they are almost certainly natural stones.

#40 In Love With These Gold Earrings Share icon The only thing I know about them is that they’re 14k gold.



#41 Watermelon Picnic Basket - Literally, My Heart Melted When My Eye Caught This One At Goodwill Share icon

#42 Brand New Dr. Martens In The Box With Tags. $25. Got Them Off Of Facebook Marketplace From A Girl Who Just Didn’t Want Them Share icon A few weeks ago, a girl was selling Doc Martens on a Facebook group for $45. I messaged her, but someone got to them first. I was super sad. But then this morning, these popped up on my newsfeed. $25, brand new. I drove 40 minutes to get them, and it was so worth it! Truly my white whale, and I’ll be chasing this high for the rest of my life.



#43 1970s B/W Portable TV. $20 It Works Share icon It’s in great condition.

#44 I Work In Junk Removal. We Often Find Treasures. My Co-Worker Scored This, And When I Offered To Arm Wrestle Him For It, He Was So Kind As To Give It To Me Share icon

#45 Found This Lotus Lamp At My Local Thrift Store For $20 Share icon Oddly enough this is actually the second one I’ve found there. The first was one of the oversized table lamps and I got that one for $12.

#46 Found This Today At Goodwill. I Love It Share icon I put it above my desk. I’m sure it’s not worth a lot, however I love it! So unusual and lovely!

#47 When The Checker Asked Me What This Was, I Muttered That It’s For Making Coffee And Ran Away. $1200 La Pavoni Europiccola Espresso Maker For $6.50 At Goodwill Share icon Oh yeah, it’s the professional model too! I’m feeling very fancy with this on my counter!

#48 This, My Friends, Is Why I Drive 45 Minutes To The Rich People Goodwill Share icon The thrift gods smiled upon me. I found a Dyson V8 Animal stick vacuum in a bin waiting to be unloaded at Goodwill… for 20 bucks. I feel like I’ve gotten away with a crime!

Got home and tested it, and it works great. There was some debris stuck in the vacuum head, mainly pine needles, which makes me think someone vacuumed up their Christmas tree debris, clogged up the head, and then assumed the vacuum was no longer working, so they took it to Goodwill and got a new one. Welp, my cat and I are endlessly grateful!



#49 Notorious American Outlaw “Billy The Kid” (Second From Left). The 1880 Tintype, Purchased In 2011 At A Flea Market For $10, Is One Of Only Three Verifiable Images Of The Outlaw Share icon

#50 I Lost My Mind Share icon I had never heard of Christopher Guy before! No idea where they came from originally... my guess is they were lobby chairs for a wacky boutique hotel? Anyway, this is the best value-to-cost ratio I’ve ever scored thrifting.



#51 Got A Chunky Amber Pendant, And A Nice Silver Chain To Hang It On, For $15 Yesterday Share icon Pendant is unmarked. The chain is marked 925 and Italy.

#52 14k Gold With Diamonds Vintage Bulova Watch Found In A Bag Of Broken Jewelry Share icon It did wind it and it’s running but I’m not sure if it keeps time well or not. I have to wait and see.

#53 Thrifted This 1960s Honeymoon Set Back In February For $10. Nightgown And Dressing Robe Share icon I thrifted this in Florida while I was visiting my grandma this past winter and when I brought it back and showed her, she remarked that this set had to have been bought for someone’s honeymoon. So while not confirmed, calling it that reminds me of my Grammy.

#54 Scored This Great Mirror For $2 Share icon

#55 Goodwill Haul. Lamp And Chair. $7.98 For The Lamp And $15 For The Chair Share icon

#56 I Found This All-Leather, Hand-Crafted Owl Purse At A Garage Sale This Morning For $1. I’m Obsessed With It Share icon

#57 35 Bucks At Goodwill. I’ve Peaked Share icon There’s some minor damage to it but nothing too crazy. This is going to be the centerpiece to my new place I’m moving to.

#58 Ultra Rare 1991 Dances With Wolves Suede Jacket Only Given Out By Orion Home Video To Sales Reps Who Hit Certain Sales Targets For The Film On VHS. Found At Value Village Share icon It seriously looks brand new. I doubt anyone has ever worn it.

#59 Scored This Brand New For 40 Bucks Off The Offer. Spoiled Rich Kid Got It From His Dad For Christmas Last Year, And It Was Too Hard To Set Up. Normally Goes For 225-250 Share icon Speakers were mine already. And yeah, he said it was too hard to set up and he would stick to Spotify.



#60 Update On The Diamond Earrings I Thrifted. Just Picked Them Up From The Jewelers, Cleaned And Appraised Share icon I hit a jackpot (in gold) at an estate for about $140. It was 4K worth of gold roughly.

#61 Flea Market Find... I Paid $1 For It. 8 Or 9ct Gold Charm Share icon 1.7 grams, so not much in terms of melt value. It's worth more as a piece of vintage/antique jewelry.

#62 New Thrifted Bag Share icon Went with my husband to Buffalo Exchange today so he could sell some clothes, and of course, decided to walk around and found this beauty!!! I could tell it was a fossil, obviously, cause of the branding on it, but digging deeper, I found it’s called the Maya Leather Hobo Bag, and it doesn’t seem to be a current item they sell.



I love a versatile bag that can be over the shoulder and cross body or more. For $26, it’s a little scuffed up/loved, but I’m so ecstatic about this find!!! I am in love.



#63 Our "New" Dining Set Share icon We paid $175 for this set at an estate sale this weekend. It also came with two more armless chairs and a leaf for the table that are not pictured. We had no clue what we were buying at the time, but it clearly seemed like good quality. A quick Google search when I got home told me that Nichols & Stone was the oldest furniture company in the US, and that their chairs are considered to be high quality. Someone told me they think it's from the 1960s or 1970s, but I'm not certain. Regardless, I feel very lucky to be the new owner of this set.

#64 Always Check The Pockets Share icon Got a vintage travel bag at auction for $1 and a month later found this in a pocket.

#65 Oscar De La Renta Tweed Luggage Set For $16 Share icon I found this Oscar de la Renta Studio set for $16 at a local thrift shop. It was the gorgeous green tweed that caught my eye. It seems to be in great shape!

#66 This Necklace Has Been Mistaken For A Vintage Chanel A Few Times - Do You Tell People The Deal Or No? Share icon $6.99 at Goodwill, marked 50% off for the color tag day. I’ve gotten many many compliments on this necklace every time I wear it. I heard pearls are back on trend again, yay! Do you tell people the kind of deal you got or say thanks and move on?

#67 When A Dark, Blurry Item Photo Turns Into A Nice Surprise: Fun Bookcase For Only $30 Share icon Their one photo was so bad, I thought it was a plain dark wood bookcase. Since the description said "like new", I thought it would be in at least okay condition for the price. When I showed up, it looked like this instead! Did some dusting and it fits everything nicely. I do plan to dab some wood stain on the few scuffs.

#68 Found These Funky, One Of A Kind, Embroidered Boots At A Goodwill In Chillicothe, Ohio! Originally $400, I Paid $5. Absolutely Came Home With Me Share icon

#69 Just Wanted To Share My Favorite Cookie Jar My Mom Picked Up At A Garage Sale Years Ago. Its From One Of My Favorite Shows At The Time, Ah Real Monsters Share icon

#70 8 Years Ago I Posted These 1930s Salvatore Ferragamo Shoes That I Found For $8 At Savers. Today, They Are Being Shipped To The Museum In Italy Share icon I have kept these for 8 years after I found them for $8 from Savers here in Melbourne, Australia. I have been in touch with Salvatore Ferragamo in Italy, who will be taking these shortly as a donation for their museum. I didn’t recognise what I had when I first picked these up, but I’m so glad I could rescue it and do something good with them.



#71 I Got Bad Medical News So I Went Thrifting For A Distraction And I Found Some 1830s French Palais Royal Uranium Opaline Glass Share icon I had a doctor's appointment in the rich town a little ways from me, so to calm down for the drive home, I went thrifting. I can't believe what I saw! Alongside these items, I also purchased two scent bottles also uranium. I have little to no information on both of these items. I can only find a blue version of the chair, but it doesn't have embroidery in the top like mine does. It was sold at auction, and I can't see the price. These salt holders were usually made with an abalone shell, so I was already familiar with those. But I've only seen one other in uranium.



#72 I Literally Cannot Believe I Own This Share icon $135 on a $2,000 dollar vintage shelf is INSANE.

#73 Found A Vintage Christian Dior Fur Coat Today Share icon

#74 Max Mara Vintage Coat, Louboutin Shoes, And YSL Vintage Bag Share icon Yes, I would never believe this when I started doing thrift shopping! There are many treasures on the market; you just need to look at EVERY item on the rack when you come to shop, at least in a specific category.



#75 I Can’t Believe I Found This Vintage Dior Bustier At Goodwill For $5! It’s So Gorgeous Share icon

#76 Scored These Cute Glass Vases For $1.50 Each Share icon

#77 A Heywood Wakefield Coffee Table (The Top Spins $20), And A Papasan Chair $35 Share icon I very specifically wanted a papasan chair as my reading chair, and I was also looking for a round or oddly shaped coffee table for my small living room. I didn’t expect to find both on the same day! Heywood-Wakefield is definitely great quality furniture, although I’m pretty sure this table is vintage (50s or 60s), they still make this table, and it’s $595 on their site.



#78 I Swear I’m Hitting The Jackpot Lately! 30$ At Goodwill Share icon

#79 I Hit The Sparkly Jackpot - 80s Frank Usher Beaded Silk Jacket Share icon This was almost a catch & release because £45 seemed a bit steep, but I thankfully realised I would regret it forever if I didn't take this beauty home with me.

Silk-lined, the beading is 99% intact. Now I just need to work out how to get invited to some suitable events to take it out for a turn.



