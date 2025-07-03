The “Little Slice of Vintage Life” Facebook group is dedicated to sharing pictures of cool, old things. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, dust off a typewriter and be sure to add your own thoughts to the comments below.

While it’s true that most of the things we have now are very technologically impressive, there is just something downright cool about how stuff was made in the past . All those design tendencies that never took off, wood and leather. It can be fun to appreciate the sensibilities of designers from back in the day.

#1 Play Wigs. I Always Wondered What They Looked Like On, And Then I Found These Little Girls Wearing Them Share icon

#2 I Suddenly Feel The Need To Practice My Printing Share icon

#3 Sometimes The Best Ideas Don't Need To Change Share icon

#4 Frosted Bar Glasses With Gold Accents Share icon

#5 Late 1970s Grocery Store Checkout With The "Scan Master". Nothing But Brown Paper Bags Share icon

#6 1975 Chrysler Imperial Front Seat. When Cars Came With A Living Room Couch Share icon

#7 The Frigidaire Flair Range By General Motors In Aqua With Matching Fridge Share icon

#8 I Remember Having A Pair Of These And Not Liking How Many Buttons I Had To Fool With Every Time I Used The Bathroom Share icon

#9 Mister Merry's Play Lighter. Perfect Of Baby's First Cigarette! Share icon

#10 The Barbie Camper That Used To Take Road Trips In The Backyard Share icon

#11 Easy Bake Oven. One Of The Toys I Wanted So Badly But Never Got As A Kid Share icon

#12 Back When Fast Food Places Had Ashtrays Share icon

#13 1930sapartment Size Jadeite Enamel Kitchen Electric Stove And Oven Share icon

#14 Pull Down Maps Used To Be In All The Classrooms Share icon

#15 This Was The Jungle Gym We Had At My Elementary School Share icon

#16 Scholl Exercise Sandals. They Always Hurt My Feet But I Know A Lot Of Ladies Loved Them Share icon

#17 The Pokey Little Puppy Golden Book A Childhood Staple Share icon

#18 Teeter Totters Were Great Until Your Friend Jumped Off And You Slammed Your Rear Into The Ground Share icon

#19 Tupperware 2 Quart Drink Container, I Know My Grandma Always Had One In The Fridge Share icon

#20 Trouble I Can Still Feel What It Was Like Pushing Down The Dice Dome Share icon

#21 I Didn't Realize Twiggy Had So Many Different Products Share icon

#22 Gentlemen. Are You Going Out Tonight? Jcpenney Has Just The Fashions To Attract Those Ladies You Are Wanting To Impress And Don't Forget To Top It Off With A Jaunty, Single Feather Hat Share icon

#23 GE Giant Screen TV With Integrated VCR From 1978 These Weighed In At Over 350 Pounds Share icon

#24 When Ashtrays On The Back Of Seats Were A Thing Don't Get That Burning Tip Too Close To The Upholstery Share icon

#25 Lunch Time At McDonald's In 1959! And At These Prices I Can Buy Something For Everybody! Share icon

#26 An Old Apartment Sized Stove, Sink And Fridge All In One Share icon

#27 Spirograph Was Something I Could Play With For Hours Share icon

#28 The Datsun B210. We Had A Neighbor Who Had The Hatchback Datsun Turned Into Nissan Sometime In The Early 80s Share icon

#29 Heaven Scent Perfume By Helena Rubinstein I Think My Mom Had Some Of This Share icon

#30 The 1960 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible Motorama Car With An In-Dash TV Share icon

#31 I Had A Little Metal Cash Register Just Like This Share icon

#32 1976 Saturday Morning TV Guide Share icon

#33 If I Didn't Ride The Horse, Then I Wanted To Ride The Rocket When We Went To The Market Share icon

#34 I Seem To Remember That The Cool Kids Had These On Their Bikes Share icon

#35 I Still Have A Box Of My Childhood Marbles (I Haven't Lost All Of Them Yet) Share icon

#36 Not Sure Refreshing Is The Word I Would Use, But Ok Share icon Gonna be HOT this weekend!

Cool off w a BEEF FIZZ!

SO REFRESHING...



#37 1970s Sears Ad Time For Summer Yard Work! Share icon

#38 There Was A Park That My Dad Used To Take Me To That Had This Slide Share icon

#39 If Grandpa Suddenly Got Trapped In A Little Kid Body, He Would Show Up To Kindergarten Wearing One Of These Share icon

#40 Standard 1970s Wicker Baby Bassinet Share icon

#41 Bamboo Flip Flops With These Big Fluffy Tops Were Quite Popular Back In The 70s Share icon

#42 The Lunch Counter At Woolworths Share icon

#43 If You Didn't Have A Washing Machine At Home You Could Go To This Laundromat In Fort Worth, Texas Share icon

#44 My Mom Used Tussy Share icon

#45 1957 Ad For Schiaparelli Glasses Share icon

#46 Sculptured Carpet, With Toilet Seats Covers To Match Share icon

#47 An Amc Gremlin Was A Prize On The Price Is Right In 1974 Share icon

#48 1973 Fashion For Brides Share icon

#49 Lucille Ball In An Ad For Royal Crown Cola In 1946 Share icon

#50 An Alarm Clock With A Little Dancing Ballerina Share icon

#51 We Had A Dustpan Like This. It Fit On The End Of The Broom Share icon

#52 I Have Questions Share icon

#53 My Mom Was Not A Fan Of Me Stomping Around The House On These Share icon

#54 Chinese Checkers Were A Weekend Favorite Share icon

#55 Diving Lady Neon Sign For The Starlite Motel Mesa Az. I Imagine This Must Have Looked Cool Lit Up At Night Share icon

#56 These Made Eating Corn On The Cob Even More Fun Share icon

#57 Baby Doll Pajamas Share icon

#58 Lucky Locket Kiddles Share icon

#59 I Had The Can Of Tinkertoys On The Left Share icon

#60 1970s Baby Walker Share icon

#61 The Standard School Water Fountain Share icon

#62 Until I Found This Picture, I Didn't Realize Other People Had The Same Measuring Spoon Set That I Grew Up With Share icon

#63 Liquid Paper. I Used To Go Through A Bottle Of This Every School Year Share icon

#64 "Someday, Maybe Sooner Than You Think, You Will Be Busy Fitting Out Your Rocket For Week-End Trips Into Space". Paint Ad From 1962 Share icon

#65 Everything Back In The 80s Needed A Ruffle Even A Denim Skirt Share icon

#66 Original Pair Of Beatles Wing Ding Sneakers From 1964 Share icon

#67 Old Fashioned Car Radios Share icon

#68 Massaging Bed Machine Available In Select Hotels 25¢ For Fifteen Minutes Share icon

#69 Just A Basic Tricycle, But It Brings Back Memories! Share icon

#70 Glass Wax Share icon

#71 I Could Have Used This As A Body Wash Since I Was Both Short And Sassy Share icon

#72 Getting Your Picture Taken On A Pony Was A Big Thing Share icon

#73 Mousetrap! I Loved Playing This! Share icon

#74 Always Wanted A Canopy Bed! Share icon

#75 The Days Of Pink Rotary Dial Phones Are Sadly Gone Share icon

#76 Bench Seats. When Someone Could Tell You Get In And Slide Over Share icon

#77 Ker Plunk. So Much Fun, But So Much Work To Get It Ready To Play Share icon

#78 Don't Spill The Beans. Weekend Games With My Best Friend Share icon

#79 The Sno Cone Machine We All Wanted Share icon

#80 In The Products We Don't Use Much Anymore Category, Gummed Reinforcements To Fix Ripped Holes In Notebook Paper Share icon

#81 Vintage Aluminum Measuring Cups Share icon

#82 And For Our Happy Disney Sunday We've Got Avons Small World Collection Share icon

#83 I Had No Idea There Were So Many Different Types Of 45 Record Adapters Share icon

#84 Electric Football. I Never Played This, Never Even Knew How It Worked, But For Some Reason I Was Fascinated With It Share icon

#85 The Last Straw Share icon So many games from my childhood that required breathless anticipation of whether or not the whole thing was going to explode

#86 I Had These Barrettes And Kept Them For So Long That The Gold Tone Finish Wore Off Share icon

#87 If You Had A Crock Pot Back In The 70s, It Was Very Likely This Rival In Avocado Green Share icon

#88 Old Gerber Baby Dessert Called Blueberry Buckle Discontinued Because They Deemed It Too High In Sugar I Bet It Tasted Pretty Good! Share icon

#89 Gimbels Ad For Dogpatch Denims In 1952 Share icon

#90 Hands Down Was A Great Weekend Game At My Best Friends House Share icon

#91 Hard Bonnet Hair Dryer From The 60s. My Mom Had One But Rarely Used It Share icon

#92 Remember These Little Tupperware Mini Bowl Keychains? I Had One And Thought It Was So Adorable Share icon

#93 Sears Fashions Early 80s. I Remember Those Corduroy Bottoms And Even Had One In This Color Share icon

#94 Who Doesn't Want Good Smelling Hair? Share icon

#95 Singing Bird Alarm Clock By Dome. This Would Make A Great Display Piece! Share icon

#96 Nutone Built In House Intercom Share icon I thought these were unbelievably cool since you could talk to someone upstairs when you were downstairs

#97 Be Kind, Please Rewind. Back When You Bought A Tape Rewinder So You Wouldn't Put Extra Wear On Your VCR Share icon

#98 Another Offering From The "Mantique" Collection I'm Going To Give These Nipple Ring Shirts A Hard Pass Share icon

#99 Mastermind Share icon

#100 Green Stamps And The Machine That Spit Them Out Share icon