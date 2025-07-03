ADVERTISEMENT

While it’s true that most of the things we have now are very technologically impressive, there is just something downright cool about how stuff was made in the past. All those design tendencies that never took off, wood and leather. It can be fun to appreciate the sensibilities of designers from back in the day.

The “Little Slice of Vintage Life” Facebook group is dedicated to sharing pictures of cool, old things. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, dust off a typewriter and be sure to add your own thoughts to the comments below.

More info: Facebook

#1

Play Wigs. I Always Wondered What They Looked Like On, And Then I Found These Little Girls Wearing Them

Vintage plastic play wigs in brunette and blonde styles worn by children sitting outdoors, showcasing strange vintage things.

ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I actually had these exact wigs in the early 60's. The blonde was my favourite.

RELATED:
    #2

    I Suddenly Feel The Need To Practice My Printing

    Vintage lined handwriting practice paper with blue and red guideline markings for neat penmanship.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Sometimes The Best Ideas Don't Need To Change

    Comparison of vintage things and their 2025 versions including pens, safety pins, and hairpins showcasing timeless design.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #4

    Frosted Bar Glasses With Gold Accents

    Set of vintage drinking glasses with gold leaf patterns, showcasing unique and wonderful vintage things.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #5

    Late 1970s Grocery Store Checkout With The "Scan Master". Nothing But Brown Paper Bags

    Vintage grocery store checkout from the 1970s with cashier and customer amid retro store displays and products.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    1975 Chrysler Imperial Front Seat. When Cars Came With A Living Room Couch

    Vintage car interior featuring plush, tufted brown seating, showcasing a rare and cozy vintage thing design.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    The Frigidaire Flair Range By General Motors In Aqua With Matching Fridge

    Vintage turquoise kitchen appliances and wooden cabinets showcasing quirky vintage things in a mid-century kitchen setting

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    I Remember Having A Pair Of These And Not Liking How Many Buttons I Had To Fool With Every Time I Used The Bathroom

    High-waisted vintage jeans with unique button closure detailing, showcasing a weird and wonderful retro fashion style.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    scortched_burn avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lol, imagine trying to get intimate with someone wearing these? Halfway through the buttons, "Jeez, it's like trying to f**k Napoleon up in here!"

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #9

    Mister Merry's Play Lighter. Perfect Of Baby's First Cigarette!

    Vintage children's toy lighter set with Philip Morris bubble gum cigarettes, showcasing weird and wonderful vintage things.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #10

    The Barbie Camper That Used To Take Road Trips In The Backyard

    Vintage 1976 Barbie Star Traveler camper with detailed interior, bright yellow exterior, and retro pink accents.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow! Clearly patterned after the GM Motor Home, which was actually a pretty advanced design for the times!

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Easy Bake Oven. One Of The Toys I Wanted So Badly But Never Got As A Kid

    Vintage Easy-Bake Oven toy with baking pans, accessories, and original packaging showcasing vintage things collection.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    carolynking avatar
    CD King
    CD King
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It made the best cakes….. they were never fully cooked in the middle and someone always got burned

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Back When Fast Food Places Had Ashtrays

    Collection of vintage fast food ashtrays from brands like Pizza Hut, Wendy’s, Arby’s, and Burger King on a wooden surface.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #13

    1930sapartment Size Jadeite Enamel Kitchen Electric Stove And Oven

    Vintage kitchen stove with unique retro design and curved legs, showcasing unusual vintage things from mid-20th century collections.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    Pull Down Maps Used To Be In All The Classrooms

    Vintage hanging maps of the United States displayed on a wall, showcasing unique retro cartography styles.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #15

    This Was The Jungle Gym We Had At My Elementary School

    Children playing on a vintage metal jungle gym in a schoolyard, showcasing classic playground equipment and vintage things.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #16

    Scholl Exercise Sandals. They Always Hurt My Feet But I Know A Lot Of Ladies Loved Them

    Vintage Scholl exercise sandals with wooden soles and red leather straps featuring brass buckles and original packaging.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    The Pokey Little Puppy Golden Book A Childhood Staple

    Vintage Little Golden Book The Poky Little Puppy with a playful puppy and colorful insects on the cover, a classic vintage thing

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    karenmercury avatar
    Karen Mercury
    Karen Mercury
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I gave one to my niece about 15 years ago. It looks exactly the same!

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #18

    Teeter Totters Were Great Until Your Friend Jumped Off And You Slammed Your Rear Into The Ground

    Vintage playground equipment with three old-fashioned seesaws in a grassy park surrounded by trees and picnic tables.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #19

    Tupperware 2 Quart Drink Container, I Know My Grandma Always Had One In The Fridge

    Vintage plastic container with unique handle design standing against a dark background, showcasing vintage things.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Trouble I Can Still Feel What It Was Like Pushing Down The Dice Dome

    Vintage Trouble board game with colorful pegs and original box, showcasing classic vintage things in a nostalgic setting.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    tiffanysauter avatar
    Tiffany Sauter
    Tiffany Sauter
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We have this game still. It is the Star Wars version with the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda.

    #21

    I Didn't Realize Twiggy Had So Many Different Products

    Vintage Twiggy memorabilia including fashion tote, paper doll, doll in box, and eye makeup, showcasing unique vintage things collection.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #22

    Gentlemen. Are You Going Out Tonight? Jcpenney Has Just The Fashions To Attract Those Ladies You Are Wanting To Impress And Don't Forget To Top It Off With A Jaunty, Single Feather Hat

    Three men wearing vintage 1970s floral shirts and flared pants, showcasing retro vintage fashion styles.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    GE Giant Screen TV With Integrated VCR From 1978 These Weighed In At Over 350 Pounds

    Vintage General Electric television and VHS player in wood cabinet with man in suit, showcasing vintage things as weird and wonderful.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #24

    When Ashtrays On The Back Of Seats Were A Thing Don't Get That Burning Tip Too Close To The Upholstery

    Vintage car seat with beige upholstery and built-in ashtray showcasing unique vintage things.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #25

    Lunch Time At McDonald's In 1959! And At These Prices I Can Buy Something For Everybody!

    Vintage McDonald's menu from the 1950s featuring classic items and prices, showcasing vintage things that are as weird as wonderful

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #26

    An Old Apartment Sized Stove, Sink And Fridge All In One

    Vintage kitchen appliance combining stovetop burners and sink in a compact, retro design from past decades.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #27

    Spirograph Was Something I Could Play With For Hours

    Vintage Spirograph drawing set with gears, pens, and patterns, a classic vintage thing that's weird and wonderful.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #28

    The Datsun B210. We Had A Neighbor Who Had The Hatchback Datsun Turned Into Nissan Sometime In The Early 80s

    Three vintage cars parked near a fountain in a park, showcasing classic design and retro style elements.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My first car was a used VW fastback, but the Datsun B-210 was my first new car. I saved up for several years and my father helped with the rest. I LOVED that car and had it well into the 80s.

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #29

    Heaven Scent Perfume By Helena Rubinstein I Think My Mom Had Some Of This

    Vintage Helena Rubinstein Heaven Sent perfume bottle and box showcasing unique vintage things in beauty collectibles.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #30

    The 1960 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible Motorama Car With An In-Dash TV

    Vintage car with built-in retro television screen and classic red and white interior design from a mid-century era model.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #31

    I Had A Little Metal Cash Register Just Like This

    Vintage Tom Thumb toy cash register in red with numbered keys and a 1 cent display, showcasing vintage things collectible charm.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #32

    1976 Saturday Morning TV Guide

    Vintage TV schedule listing from 1976 featuring classic cartoons and children’s shows in a nostalgic vintage things collection

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OK, I now wish I had caught the 11:30 a.m. episode of Westwind in which "An old man begs Tom and Robin to help him make a dive into a lagoon that harbors a shark thought to be a god."

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #33

    If I Didn't Ride The Horse, Then I Wanted To Ride The Rocket When We Went To The Market

    Vintage rocket-shaped kiddie ride in bright blue and red with yellow accents, showcasing a unique vintage thing design.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #34

    I Seem To Remember That The Cool Kids Had These On Their Bikes

    Vintage Mod Wheels spoke-ettes in bright red, green, blue, and pink colors packaged for children's bicycle decoration.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #35

    I Still Have A Box Of My Childhood Marbles (I Haven't Lost All Of Them Yet)

    Glass jar filled with colorful vintage marbles, showcasing classic nostalgic vintage things collectible and decorative.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We used to have a lunch box-sized box of marbles up in our attic. To keep me from getting into them when I was way too young, my parents told me that the box had dynamite in it. Looking back on it, it seems remarkable that they had that much faith in my common sense and ability to be well-behaved.

    #36

    Not Sure Refreshing Is The Word I Would Use, But Ok

    Open vintage recipe book showing an unusual vintage thing recipe for Beef Fizz with broth, ginger ale, and lemon juice.

    Gonna be HOT this weekend!
    Cool off w a BEEF FIZZ!
    SO REFRESHING...

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #37

    1970s Sears Ad Time For Summer Yard Work!

    Woman in vintage outfit holding an old electric hedge trimmer near two vintage lawn mowers on grass lawn.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #38

    There Was A Park That My Dad Used To Take Me To That Had This Slide

    Vintage rocket-shaped playground equipment with slide surrounded by trees, showcasing unique vintage things design.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #39

    If Grandpa Suddenly Got Trapped In A Little Kid Body, He Would Show Up To Kindergarten Wearing One Of These

    Four boys modeling colorful vintage Du Pont nylon outfits, showcasing weird and wonderful retro fashion styles.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #40

    Standard 1970s Wicker Baby Bassinet

    White vintage wicker bassinet with floral lining standing on tiled floor against orange wall.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #41

    Bamboo Flip Flops With These Big Fluffy Tops Were Quite Popular Back In The 70s

    Pair of vintage sandals with red fabric straps on a wooden surface, showcasing unique vintage things style and design.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #42

    The Lunch Counter At Woolworths

    Black and white image of a vintage diner counter with customers seated and waitress standing behind the counter.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We have a Rexall D**g Store in Vienna, VA, that still had a lunch counter into the 2010s.

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #43

    If You Didn't Have A Washing Machine At Home You Could Go To This Laundromat In Fort Worth, Texas

    Black and white photo of a vintage laundry facility with metal tubs and workers, showcasing vintage things.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    scortched_burn avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The washing machine and the bicycle have been absolutely transformative for women.

    #44

    My Mom Used Tussy

    Vintage cream deodorant container with red lid and Tussy branding, showcasing unique vintage things from past decades.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #45

    1957 Ad For Schiaparelli Glasses

    Vintage cat-eye glasses with rhinestones and colorful frames, showcasing unique vintage things as weird and wonderful.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ... So THAT's where Gary Larson's "Far Side" ladies get their glasses!

    #46

    Sculptured Carpet, With Toilet Seats Covers To Match

    Vintage green shag carpet and mustard yellow nylon fabric curtains from retro home decor catalog.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #47

    An Amc Gremlin Was A Prize On The Price Is Right In 1974

    Vintage blue compact car on display indoors with a woman standing behind, showcasing unique vintage things collection.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #48

    1973 Fashion For Brides

    Two women wearing vintage wedding and floral dresses showcasing vintage things in fashion from the past.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #49

    Lucille Ball In An Ad For Royal Crown Cola In 1946

    Vintage advertisement featuring a woman in retro swimwear holding a Royal Crown Cola bottle with a whimsical inflatable horse.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #50

    An Alarm Clock With A Little Dancing Ballerina

    Vintage clock with a dancing figurine display, showcasing weird and wonderful vintage things from past decades.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #51

    We Had A Dustpan Like This. It Fit On The End Of The Broom

    Vintage dustpan with yellow base and floral design, showcasing unique and colorful retro style from past decades

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #52

    I Have Questions

    1959 Pontiac car inside dealership offering free Kleenex supply, a vintage thing reflecting weird and wonderful past.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #53

    My Mom Was Not A Fan Of Me Stomping Around The House On These

    Vintage romper stompers toy with yellow buckets and green cords for balance and coordination development.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #54

    Chinese Checkers Were A Weekend Favorite

    Vintage Chinese checkers game set with colorful marbles and detailed artwork, showcasing a classic 123 vintage item collection.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #55

    Diving Lady Neon Sign For The Starlite Motel Mesa Az. I Imagine This Must Have Looked Cool Lit Up At Night

    Vintage motel neon sign with acrobatic figures in swimsuits against a cloudy sky, a classic vintage thing.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #56

    These Made Eating Corn On The Cob Even More Fun

    Yellow vintage corn holders with metal prongs arranged on a white surface, showcasing unique vintage things.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #57

    Baby Doll Pajamas

    Four women modeling vintage lingerie sets with floral and lace patterns, showcasing vintage things that are both weird and wonderful.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #58

    Lucky Locket Kiddles

    Collection of vintage tiny dolls displayed in ornate jeweled frames, showcasing weird and wonderful vintage things.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #59

    I Had The Can Of Tinkertoys On The Left

    Vintage Tinkertoy construction sets in original tubes showcasing classic design and packaging from past decades.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ours was the can on the right. Amazing that they were able to make a lid that screwed on to threads pressed into cardboard work as well as it did.

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #60

    1970s Baby Walker

    Vintage floral baby stroller with bright blue and green fabric and chrome frame on wooden floor, showcasing vintage things.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #61

    The Standard School Water Fountain

    Vintage water fountain from the 1980s with a metal spout and plugged-in electrical cord in a carpeted room

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #62

    Until I Found This Picture, I Didn't Realize Other People Had The Same Measuring Spoon Set That I Grew Up With

    Set of vintage metal measuring spoons on a ring showing various teaspoon sizes, a weird and wonderful vintage item.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #63

    Liquid Paper. I Used To Go Through A Bottle Of This Every School Year

    Vintage Liquid Paper correction fluid bottles in various colors showcasing unique retro stationery from 1984 vintage things collection.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #64

    "Someday, Maybe Sooner Than You Think, You Will Be Busy Fitting Out Your Rocket For Week-End Trips Into Space". Paint Ad From 1962

    Vintage advertisement showing a man painting a red spaceship model outdoors, highlighting vintage things that are weird and wonderful.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #65

    Everything Back In The 80s Needed A Ruffle Even A Denim Skirt

    Vintage denim skirt with ruffled waist detail showcasing a weird and wonderful retro fashion piece.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #66

    Original Pair Of Beatles Wing Ding Sneakers From 1964

    Vintage Beatles sneakers by Wing Dings with blue fabric and printed faces, a unique vintage thing collectible.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #67

    Old Fashioned Car Radios

    Vintage car radio dial and knobs showing classic analog tuning with push buttons and chrome details from a retro vehicle dashboard.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #68

    Massaging Bed Machine Available In Select Hotels 25¢ For Fifteen Minutes

    Vintage coin-operated massaging bed timer with dial and instructions, showcasing unique vintage things collection.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    kitwench avatar
    Kit Black
    Kit Black
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Last saw one of these in the late 90's! Kind of amazed it lasted that long

    #69

    Just A Basic Tricycle, But It Brings Back Memories!

    Vintage red tricycle with white and red seat, metal fenders, and three black and white wheels on a plain background.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #70

    Glass Wax

    Vintage Glass Wax cleaner can with pink label and red cap, a weird and wonderful vintage thing from the past.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #71

    I Could Have Used This As A Body Wash Since I Was Both Short And Sassy

    Vintage short and sassy shampoo bottle with 1980s design, featuring protein-enriched formula for dry hair in retro packaging.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #72

    Getting Your Picture Taken On A Pony Was A Big Thing

    Vintage black and white photo of a child in cowboy attire sitting on a decorated pony in front of a brick house.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #73

    Mousetrap! I Loved Playing This!

    Vintage mouse trap game board with colorful plastic ramps and unique game pieces, showcasing weird and wonderful vintage things.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #74

    Always Wanted A Canopy Bed!

    Vintage bedroom furniture set with canopy bed, dresser, and desk showcasing vintage things that are as weird as wonderful

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #75

    The Days Of Pink Rotary Dial Phones Are Sadly Gone

    Pink vintage rotary phone on wooden surface, showcasing a classic retro design and numbered dial, vintage things collection

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    tiffanysauter avatar
    Tiffany Sauter
    Tiffany Sauter
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is a Landline pod movement among families who want to delay giving kids smartphones. The kids can talk to their friends on the landline so vintage phones are getting snatched up.

    #76

    Bench Seats. When Someone Could Tell You Get In And Slide Over

    Vintage car interior with blue upholstery and chrome details showcasing classic vintage things in a stylish setting

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #77

    Ker Plunk. So Much Fun, But So Much Work To Get It Ready To Play

    Vintage Ker Plunk game set with colorful marbles and sticks, showcasing unique and weird vintage collectible toys.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #78

    Don't Spill The Beans. Weekend Games With My Best Friend

    Vintage game Don't Spill the Beans with colorful bowls and red bean pot, a quirky vintage thing that's both weird and wonderful

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #79

    The Sno Cone Machine We All Wanted

    Vintage sno-cone machine with snowman design, colorful syrup bottles, and retro packaging from classic 123 vintage things collection

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #80

    In The Products We Don't Use Much Anymore Category, Gummed Reinforcements To Fix Ripped Holes In Notebook Paper

    Box of vintage Brunswick gummed reinforcements for paper holes, showcasing nostalgic office supplies from past decades.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #81

    Vintage Aluminum Measuring Cups

    Stack of colorful vintage metal measuring cups with handles, showcasing unique and wonderful vintage things.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #82

    And For Our Happy Disney Sunday We've Got Avons Small World Collection

    Set of colorful vintage Avon Small World Doll bottles, showcasing unique and wonderful vintage collectibles.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #83

    I Had No Idea There Were So Many Different Types Of 45 Record Adapters

    Collection of vintage record player adapters in various shapes and colors, showcasing unique and weird vintage things.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #84

    Electric Football. I Never Played This, Never Even Knew How It Worked, But For Some Reason I Was Fascinated With It

    Vintage electric football game with miniature players on a green field, showcasing a classic retro toy collectible.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #85

    The Last Straw

    Vintage board game called the last straw featuring a camel figure and colorful straws, a quirky vintage collectible item.

    So many games from my childhood that required breathless anticipation of whether or not the whole thing was going to explode

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #86

    I Had These Barrettes And Kept Them For So Long That The Gold Tone Finish Wore Off

    Vintage Goody Stay-Tight barrettes in original packaging, featuring metal hair clips from a classic collection of vintage things.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #87

    If You Had A Crock Pot Back In The 70s, It Was Very Likely This Rival In Avocado Green

    Vintage Rival crock-pot slow cooker with retro design and glass lid, showcasing classic vintage things that are both weird and wonderful.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #88

    Old Gerber Baby Dessert Called Blueberry Buckle Discontinued Because They Deemed It Too High In Sugar I Bet It Tasted Pretty Good!

    Vintage Gerber blueberry buckle dessert jar with retro label and weathered red lid on a kitchen countertop, vintage things.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #89

    Gimbels Ad For Dogpatch Denims In 1952

    Vintage dogpatch denim fashion ad showing 1940s playful shorts, overalls, and skirts in bold colors and styles.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #90

    Hands Down Was A Great Weekend Game At My Best Friends House

    Vintage hands down game with colorful plastic hand-shaped cards and a slam-o-matic spinner, a classic vintage thing

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #91

    Hard Bonnet Hair Dryer From The 60s. My Mom Had One But Rarely Used It

    Vintage blue retro hair dryer with dome hood and adjustable arm, a classic example of vintage things collection.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #92

    Remember These Little Tupperware Mini Bowl Keychains? I Had One And Thought It Was So Adorable

    Small vintage red container with a translucent lid and metal ball chain keyring attachment on white background

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #93

    Sears Fashions Early 80s. I Remember Those Corduroy Bottoms And Even Had One In This Color

    Three girls modeling vintage clothing with skirts, sweaters, and pants in a colorful retro style vintage things fashion.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #94

    Who Doesn't Want Good Smelling Hair?

    Vintage shampoo ad from the 1970s showing two teens with a microscope in a retro classroom setting.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #95

    Singing Bird Alarm Clock By Dome. This Would Make A Great Display Piece!

    Vintage mechanical clock with an animated bird in a cage, showcasing unique and weird vintage things collection.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #96

    Nutone Built In House Intercom

    Vintage wall-mounted NuTone AM FM radio with manual tuning and volume controls, a classic vintage thing from past decades

    I thought these were unbelievably cool since you could talk to someone upstairs when you were downstairs

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #97

    Be Kind, Please Rewind. Back When You Bought A Tape Rewinder So You Wouldn't Put Extra Wear On Your VCR

    Vintage VHS reminder device in black plastic casing placed on a white surface near a window for nostalgic tech lovers

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #98

    Another Offering From The "Mantique" Collection I'm Going To Give These Nipple Ring Shirts A Hard Pass

    Two men wearing vintage outfits with bold patterns and colors, showcasing unique vintage things fashion styles.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #99

    Mastermind

    Vintage Mastermind board game with colorful pegs and original box, a classic vintage thing with nostalgic appeal

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #100

    Green Stamps And The Machine That Spit Them Out

    Green vintage rotary dial device above an open book filled with collectible stamps, showcasing unique vintage things.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

    #101

    Old School Wash Basin With The Foot Pedal To Turn The Water On

    Vintage round stone wash basin with dual soap dispensers mounted on a metal stand in a public restroom.

    ALittleSliceofVintageLife Report

