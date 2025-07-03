123 Vintage Things That Are As Weird As They Are Wonderful
While it’s true that most of the things we have now are very technologically impressive, there is just something downright cool about how stuff was made in the past. All those design tendencies that never took off, wood and leather. It can be fun to appreciate the sensibilities of designers from back in the day.
The “Little Slice of Vintage Life” Facebook group is dedicated to sharing pictures of cool, old things. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, dust off a typewriter and be sure to add your own thoughts to the comments below.
Play Wigs. I Always Wondered What They Looked Like On, And Then I Found These Little Girls Wearing Them
I actually had these exact wigs in the early 60's. The blonde was my favourite.
I Suddenly Feel The Need To Practice My Printing
Sometimes The Best Ideas Don't Need To Change
Frosted Bar Glasses With Gold Accents
Late 1970s Grocery Store Checkout With The "Scan Master". Nothing But Brown Paper Bags
1975 Chrysler Imperial Front Seat. When Cars Came With A Living Room Couch
The Frigidaire Flair Range By General Motors In Aqua With Matching Fridge
I Remember Having A Pair Of These And Not Liking How Many Buttons I Had To Fool With Every Time I Used The Bathroom
Mister Merry's Play Lighter. Perfect Of Baby's First Cigarette!
The Barbie Camper That Used To Take Road Trips In The Backyard
Wow! Clearly patterned after the GM Motor Home, which was actually a pretty advanced design for the times!
Easy Bake Oven. One Of The Toys I Wanted So Badly But Never Got As A Kid
Back When Fast Food Places Had Ashtrays
1930sapartment Size Jadeite Enamel Kitchen Electric Stove And Oven
Pull Down Maps Used To Be In All The Classrooms
This Was The Jungle Gym We Had At My Elementary School
Scholl Exercise Sandals. They Always Hurt My Feet But I Know A Lot Of Ladies Loved Them
The Pokey Little Puppy Golden Book A Childhood Staple
I gave one to my niece about 15 years ago. It looks exactly the same!
Teeter Totters Were Great Until Your Friend Jumped Off And You Slammed Your Rear Into The Ground
Tupperware 2 Quart Drink Container, I Know My Grandma Always Had One In The Fridge
Trouble I Can Still Feel What It Was Like Pushing Down The Dice Dome
We have this game still. It is the Star Wars version with the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda.
I Didn't Realize Twiggy Had So Many Different Products
Gentlemen. Are You Going Out Tonight? Jcpenney Has Just The Fashions To Attract Those Ladies You Are Wanting To Impress And Don't Forget To Top It Off With A Jaunty, Single Feather Hat
GE Giant Screen TV With Integrated VCR From 1978 These Weighed In At Over 350 Pounds
When Ashtrays On The Back Of Seats Were A Thing Don't Get That Burning Tip Too Close To The Upholstery
Lunch Time At McDonald's In 1959! And At These Prices I Can Buy Something For Everybody!
An Old Apartment Sized Stove, Sink And Fridge All In One
Spirograph Was Something I Could Play With For Hours
The Datsun B210. We Had A Neighbor Who Had The Hatchback Datsun Turned Into Nissan Sometime In The Early 80s
My first car was a used VW fastback, but the Datsun B-210 was my first new car. I saved up for several years and my father helped with the rest. I LOVED that car and had it well into the 80s.
Heaven Scent Perfume By Helena Rubinstein I Think My Mom Had Some Of This
The 1960 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible Motorama Car With An In-Dash TV
I Had A Little Metal Cash Register Just Like This
1976 Saturday Morning TV Guide
OK, I now wish I had caught the 11:30 a.m. episode of Westwind in which "An old man begs Tom and Robin to help him make a dive into a lagoon that harbors a shark thought to be a god."
If I Didn't Ride The Horse, Then I Wanted To Ride The Rocket When We Went To The Market
I Seem To Remember That The Cool Kids Had These On Their Bikes
I Still Have A Box Of My Childhood Marbles (I Haven't Lost All Of Them Yet)
We used to have a lunch box-sized box of marbles up in our attic. To keep me from getting into them when I was way too young, my parents told me that the box had dynamite in it. Looking back on it, it seems remarkable that they had that much faith in my common sense and ability to be well-behaved.
Not Sure Refreshing Is The Word I Would Use, But Ok
Gonna be HOT this weekend!
Cool off w a BEEF FIZZ!
SO REFRESHING...
1970s Sears Ad Time For Summer Yard Work!
There Was A Park That My Dad Used To Take Me To That Had This Slide
If Grandpa Suddenly Got Trapped In A Little Kid Body, He Would Show Up To Kindergarten Wearing One Of These
Standard 1970s Wicker Baby Bassinet
Bamboo Flip Flops With These Big Fluffy Tops Were Quite Popular Back In The 70s
The Lunch Counter At Woolworths
We have a Rexall D**g Store in Vienna, VA, that still had a lunch counter into the 2010s.
If You Didn't Have A Washing Machine At Home You Could Go To This Laundromat In Fort Worth, Texas
My Mom Used Tussy
1957 Ad For Schiaparelli Glasses
... So THAT's where Gary Larson's "Far Side" ladies get their glasses!
Sculptured Carpet, With Toilet Seats Covers To Match
An Amc Gremlin Was A Prize On The Price Is Right In 1974
1973 Fashion For Brides
Lucille Ball In An Ad For Royal Crown Cola In 1946
An Alarm Clock With A Little Dancing Ballerina
We Had A Dustpan Like This. It Fit On The End Of The Broom
I Have Questions
My Mom Was Not A Fan Of Me Stomping Around The House On These
Chinese Checkers Were A Weekend Favorite
Diving Lady Neon Sign For The Starlite Motel Mesa Az. I Imagine This Must Have Looked Cool Lit Up At Night
These Made Eating Corn On The Cob Even More Fun
Baby Doll Pajamas
I always thought these were maternity pajamas in the 50's.
Lucky Locket Kiddles
I Had The Can Of Tinkertoys On The Left
Ours was the can on the right. Amazing that they were able to make a lid that screwed on to threads pressed into cardboard work as well as it did.
1970s Baby Walker
The Standard School Water Fountain
Until I Found This Picture, I Didn't Realize Other People Had The Same Measuring Spoon Set That I Grew Up With
I have two of these in my kitchen drawer rt now...
Liquid Paper. I Used To Go Through A Bottle Of This Every School Year
"Someday, Maybe Sooner Than You Think, You Will Be Busy Fitting Out Your Rocket For Week-End Trips Into Space". Paint Ad From 1962
Everything Back In The 80s Needed A Ruffle Even A Denim Skirt
Original Pair Of Beatles Wing Ding Sneakers From 1964
Old Fashioned Car Radios
Massaging Bed Machine Available In Select Hotels 25¢ For Fifteen Minutes
Just A Basic Tricycle, But It Brings Back Memories!
Glass Wax
I Could Have Used This As A Body Wash Since I Was Both Short And Sassy
Getting Your Picture Taken On A Pony Was A Big Thing
Mousetrap! I Loved Playing This!
Always Wanted A Canopy Bed!
The Days Of Pink Rotary Dial Phones Are Sadly Gone
There is a Landline pod movement among families who want to delay giving kids smartphones. The kids can talk to their friends on the landline so vintage phones are getting snatched up.
Bench Seats. When Someone Could Tell You Get In And Slide Over
Ker Plunk. So Much Fun, But So Much Work To Get It Ready To Play
Don't Spill The Beans. Weekend Games With My Best Friend
The Sno Cone Machine We All Wanted
In The Products We Don't Use Much Anymore Category, Gummed Reinforcements To Fix Ripped Holes In Notebook Paper
Vintage Aluminum Measuring Cups
And For Our Happy Disney Sunday We've Got Avons Small World Collection
I Had No Idea There Were So Many Different Types Of 45 Record Adapters
Electric Football. I Never Played This, Never Even Knew How It Worked, But For Some Reason I Was Fascinated With It
The Last Straw
So many games from my childhood that required breathless anticipation of whether or not the whole thing was going to explode
I Had These Barrettes And Kept Them For So Long That The Gold Tone Finish Wore Off
If You Had A Crock Pot Back In The 70s, It Was Very Likely This Rival In Avocado Green
Old Gerber Baby Dessert Called Blueberry Buckle Discontinued Because They Deemed It Too High In Sugar I Bet It Tasted Pretty Good!
Gimbels Ad For Dogpatch Denims In 1952
Hands Down Was A Great Weekend Game At My Best Friends House
Hard Bonnet Hair Dryer From The 60s. My Mom Had One But Rarely Used It
Remember These Little Tupperware Mini Bowl Keychains? I Had One And Thought It Was So Adorable
Sears Fashions Early 80s. I Remember Those Corduroy Bottoms And Even Had One In This Color
Who Doesn't Want Good Smelling Hair?
Singing Bird Alarm Clock By Dome. This Would Make A Great Display Piece!
Nutone Built In House Intercom
I thought these were unbelievably cool since you could talk to someone upstairs when you were downstairs