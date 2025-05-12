Finger-Snapping Karen Treats Engineer “Like A Servant,” Regrets It When He Quits
Doing “favors” as a business owner can sometimes work in your favor. But it can also come with a few risks. You could end up wasting valuable time or money, or even losing your (bigger-paying) regular clients. Many people flat-out refuse to do work as a favor. Others chance it.
An engineer has told how he agreed to help a friend’s in-laws with their home renovations. He’d been tipped off that the MIL could be quite difficult. But he totally underestimated her ability to make his job, and life, a living hell. The entitled woman treated him like a servant, snapping her fingers at him, and making difficult demands. When she went from “rude” to “incredibly hostile,” the engineer decided to teach her a lesson in humility.
Having a rude and difficult client can test even the most patient person’s limits
But when that client is being charged a tenth of the usual price, it takes things to a whole new level
“This is exactly how business is conducted”: netizens praised the engineer for standing his ground
OK. WTH is w****r tax? I'm lost.
