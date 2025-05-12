Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Finger-Snapping Karen Treats Engineer “Like A Servant,” Regrets It When He Quits
Frustrated engineer in glasses talks on phone, wearing checkered shirt, appearing stressed against a brick wall background.
Entitled People, Social Issues

Finger-Snapping Karen Treats Engineer “Like A Servant,” Regrets It When He Quits

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Doing “favors” as a business owner can sometimes work in your favor. But it can also come with a few risks. You could end up wasting valuable time or money, or even losing your (bigger-paying) regular clients. Many people flat-out refuse to do work as a favor. Others chance it.

An engineer has told how he agreed to help a friend’s in-laws with their home renovations. He’d been tipped off that the MIL could be quite difficult. But he totally underestimated her ability to make his job, and life, a living hell. The entitled woman treated him like a servant, snapping her fingers at him, and making difficult demands. When she went from “rude” to “incredibly hostile,” the engineer decided to teach her a lesson in humility.

RELATED:

    Having a rude and difficult client can test even the most patient person’s limits

    Image credits: sarah b / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But when that client is being charged a tenth of the usual price, it takes things to a whole new level

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Austin Distel / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: ThisisEngineering / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: vizantz

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This is exactly how business is conducted”: netizens praised the engineer for standing his ground

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    [similar stories]

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    33

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    33

    Open list comments

    3

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Read less »
    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Read less »
    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda