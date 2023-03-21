Anyway, ready to read? As we’ve mentioned, all of these stories come from this glorious AskReddit thread , and you can be sure they are as real as anything on the internet is. Once you’re done reading, give the most unusual favours your vote so that the submissions find their way to the top of this list!

However, just how exactly people found the courage to ask for some of these odd favours on our list is just beyond us. Okay, so enough of this teasing - here's a preview of what oddly specific, totally unusual small favours you'll find on this list: to help to organize a seance, to bury a body, to gently step on a purple pig, and plenty more oddities. After reading these stories, you'll never be embarrassed by your own simple favours ever again.

Each and every one of us needs a small favour or two over the course of a day. Something along the lines of Pass The Salt, Would Ya? or Can You Hold The Door Open So I Don't Have To Kick It Open With My Dirty Shoe While Taking Out Three Giant Garbage Bags? And that's nothing out of the unusual, completely normal, and a part of your regular human-to-human interactions. However, sometimes, very peculiar circumstances arise and you're in a position to ask for some very unusual favours from your friends. Now, we found this gorgeous Reddit thread here in which people shared their crazy stories of the weirdest favours they were asked to do

#1 "In Mexico in 1977 a friend of mine asked me to trade him 200 kilos of peyote cactus in exchange for a Ford van full of regulation soccer balls. So I did. I got the balls, not the van."

#2 "I became friends with a female coworker as I was dating a guy who was friends with her boyfriend at the time.



She had this weird thing about not pooping around him to the point when they eventually did long distance she would visit him for the weekend and hold it in the ENTIRE TIME.



We planned a trip together and shared a hotel room with all four of us. While her and I were getting ready to go out, she pulled me aside and told me she had to poop so bad but didn’t want to be in the bathroom alone because everyone would know she was pooping. She asked me to stay in the bathroom with her while she took a sh*t so it would just seem like we were doing our make up.



I kid you not, that sh*t stank so bad that i’m 100% sure the guy smelled it in the room anyways and we both just looked like weirdos who sh*t together. RIP."

#3 "The favor wasn't wierd, it's what happened later that's wierd. He asked me to go on a date for him. But it gets much much worse.



One of my best friends calls me ul one day and says "Someone arranged a blind date and I already said I'd go but I'm busy, can you go for me? She never saw my face so she won't notice." I, according to the bro code, I said yes. I went to the date, the girl was really nice, had a good time, blah, blah, blah. After dinner, at night, we went to a park and just chatted for a while. We were both a bit drunk, not drunk drunk but a bit tipsy, and all of a sudden she turns to me and says: "I have something to confess" Long story short, the same exact thing happened the other way around, the girl was busy and asked a friend to go on the date for her. Now, my friend and the original girl who was supposed to be on the date are dating. Me and the girl who actually went on the date are dating too. What an interesting turn of events."

#4 "Coworker asked me to help him bury a body. Turns out his grandfather was to be buried on their farm and I was the only guy he knew who can use a backhoe. Even weirder his grandfather wasn't dead yet and not only was he walking around and talking he brought us out ice tea and diet coke while we dug his grave. He died like 5 days later."

#5 Not something a friend asked of me but something a friend offered to help with...



Had a lingering smell of rotten sewage in the house. Was a bit short on money at the time so I called a buddy who can fix anything to see if he could figure it out. He identifies the issue right away and crawls under my house to find a previous owner used drano and must have not done a proper flush so it ate away the main sewer pipe. At least 6 months of sh*t, piss, and food was built up that was probably 4 inches deep. He went to his truck to put on his boilersuit and crawled through my girlfriends and my sh*t for 2 hours replacing the rotted pipe. I was down there with him trying to help however I could but he pretty much did the repair solo. Every time he encountered a thick chunk of poo he would yell up through the crawl hole that my girlfriend should ease off on the corn. Didn't phase him one bit and he wouldn't accept any form of payment even though I insisted I had to repay him somehow.



Best friend I've ever had, this isn't the only example I could give about how great of a friend he is but definitely the wildest. Dan the man, you the real MVP if you ever see this.

#6 "Several years ago, a friend asked me to help him move his ex-wife's stuff out of the barracks he was living in. According to him, she had gone missing a few months prior without any notice and just vanished. He would have normally been able to empty her stuff out by himself, but he had a broken ankle and arm from a personal accident, so I and another friend accepted his request for help.



While moving her stuff, what we saw when we opened up the trunk of his car (he was still inside due to his injuries) made us both stop and take pause, reevaluating the missing wife story he told us.



Inside the trunk was rope, duct tape, gloves, garbage bags, and four 1-Gallon CONTAINERS OF BARBECUE SAUCE!



My buddy turned to me and asks playfully, but with a hint of seriousness, "Hey man... umm... did Jacob eat his wife?"



We finished packing the car awkwardly. We had to pull him aside later and ask him what the f*ck?



His response? "I just like barbecue sauce."



His wife showed up several weeks later. Turns out she ran off with a person she met while playing World of Warcraft.



People are weird."

#7 MercilessIdiot wrote:

"Called at 2am asking me to reach him on a well hidden countryside road, told me to bring a shovel and the biggest plastic bag i had.



Driving a scooter while holding a shovel isn't easy, also i was expecting to help burying a human corpse so i brought two bags big enough for me to fit in.



The idiot just drove over a chinchilla.



A f*cking chinchilla.



I still can't figure where did it came from."



ChipsnShips replied:

"I love how you thought it was a human, but you still brought the bags



That's friendship, right there!"

#8 "I don’t usually ask for anything, but I was hungry, while I was at work.



I asked my friend to go get my food that my mom prepared, at my parents home. He said sure and left. My friend was visiting me at work and I took the chance to ask him to get me a plate.



He came back, and brought me a dish of his own. He cooked a bacon, grilled cheese sandwich for me. This is not the weirdest experience that I’ve had, but it’s his.



I asked him why didn’t you get the food that my mother made, at my parents place? He misheard me and thought I asked him to make me food.



Best laugh that we had."

#9 "To “un bury his boat” no other information was given, I said yes and turns out he thought that burying his boat in one of our cornfields would help protect it over the winter because “it wouldn’t get snowed on cause it underground”."

#10 "A good friend of mine asked me to take his dog to the vet to be put down. He couldn't do it because it was to stressful on him. He wanted to be there for his wife and kids but couldn't do it himself. I took his dog for him and I would do it again. I understand how hard it can be for someone."

#11 "To borrow my truck to "get the cheese." He drives a Tahoe, I have no clue how much cheese he was getting."

#12 "2am. I got a text that said, "Do you have an axe I could borrow?"



Friend was closing a show he was in and they were smashing up a couch to throw away."

#13 "“Can I please borrow 7 grand for 5 days so we can trick the bank into giving us a mortgage?”



I leant him the money, he gave it back a day early as his mortgage had been approved early.



Turns out, he’d asked this favour from almost everyone he knew and because he’s a trust worthy guy and everyone loves him, he’d ended up with over 60k in his current account - the bank had fallen over themselves to confirm his mortgage after repeatedly moving the bar for the previous 12 months.



Edit: he’s self employed and earns over £60k a year. He has more than enough money for the house he wanted to buy - banks are just assh*les.



Edit 2: he paid everyone back the day his mortgage was approved"

#14 "Last year I had COVID. So a coworker called me. She heard I had COVID and as it happened she and her boyfriend were due to go on holiday, but she was opposed to getting a booster vaccine, which was mandatory to travel Europe. There was another way to be able to travel: get COVID and get a recovery certificate.



So in short: she wanted come over, ring the doorbell and let me cough in her face a few times so she would get covid, recover and go on holiday.



I forgot to mention that at the moment she called, we were at the hospital with our infant son for a check-up, who got very sick because of COVID."

#15 "My ex "best friend" once trashed her boyfriend's side girl's house and keyed her car. She was arrested and when she got out she asked me to take the fall because she wanted to be a nurse and I probably wasn't going to do anything with my life. She tried to blame me in court even tho there was no proof I was there and proof she was."

#16 "Not as crazy as the rest of them, but I got a text at 2am from a buddy saying "please come to my bedroom window, I need help". Being curious I of course went. He greeted me with the biggest smile then passed me a bowl and a tin of spaghetti hoops through the window and asked me to heat them up at my house so he wouldn't wake his grandad. Naturally I ran home, heated them up then ran back to his house before they got cold. Never seen a man so happy with so little."

#17 "Walked in on my boss in the men’s room. He pleaded with me to help detach his sack from his zipper. I got him free. So. Much. Blood. We never spoke of it again."

#18 "My best friend is a huge guy. He's 6'9" and 250 pounds, but he's incredibly scared of ghosts, and he believes there's ghosts in his house, even though I've assured him numerous times there are not. Every time he has to go in his basement, he calls me to come to his house (he lives alone) to go into his basement with him while he does whatever he needs to do down there like getting stuff out of storage, flipping an electrical breaker, etc, even if he only has to go down there for a minute or two. We're in our 20's, and as funny as I think it is every time he calls me to come with him to his basement, I always show up anyways because that's what friends are for. You would never think such a huge man would be so deathly scared to go in his basement alone, but I love him to death regardless."

#19 "Neighbour asked if they could put a dead rat in our bin because they didn't want to put it in theirs."

#20 "One of my roommates in college begged me to take a picture of my bare back for an art project she was working on. Keep in mind, she was not an art student, nor in an art class, nor an artist. I was uncomfortable with it but eventually agreed to do it.



She showed me the final work and she had taken several pictures of people’s backs, made them kind of translucent and then layered them on top of each other. I didn’t really get it, but she was very happy with herself."

#21 "My friend had been dating this girl for a few months. He started thinking she was attracted to me. After he said that, I paid closer attention to her behavior when she was around me. It was kinda flirty.



Anyway, he asked me to hit on her and see how she responded. So I flirted back here and there. I could tell she really liked it. One day I got all serious and asked her to come over and hang out one day when he was at work. I think I worded it like "I've really wanted to ask you something lately. Do you want to hang out at my place while friend is at work tomorrow?" She eagerly accepted.



Of course I didn't meet up with her but I did report all this back to him. He can't stand drama. He just broke it off with her. Said he didn't see their relationship going anywhere. She tried calling/texting me. I just told her we've been friends a long time and it wouldn't be right. I don't think she has a clue about what actually happened."

#22 "To go downstairs to the lower level of a church and take a picture of her daughter in her coffin before the funeral home came and took her away.



I know it's not the worst thing but it freaked me out. Kind of came out of nowhere. Thank goodness for friend DR who heard the request, turned around and said "I'll do it.""

#23 "My buddy called me in a panic. They were being followed by an all black Cadillac. They don’t know why but they couldn’t see the driver. They tried losing the Cadillac but it was still tailing them. He calls me asking if he could drive to our house and we would be waiting there to help them. He was so scared and our other friend was with him and almost in tears. We told him to come over and we’d be ready with shovels or whatever we had. We were 18 at the time.



The kicker was, WE were the ones in the Cadillac. My buddies car was in the shop so he was driving his dads Cadillac. At first we saw them driving so we wanted to see where they were going. They we could tell they knew we were tailing them and trying to lose us. We thought they knew it was us cause he’d seen our buddies dads caddy before but when he called and sounded like he was scared, we just went with it.



When they got to the house we busted out of the car laughing and they had the most relieved look on their faces. We thought it was hilarious. Then we all went to In-N-Out."

#24 "I was 17ish. A “friend” Asked me to take his mom and her boyfriend out to a friends house to pick up their laundry and some stuff they had left at the place they had been crashing at.



Turns out it’s a long drive in the middle of nowhere from the already nowhere tiny town we lived in. Then it got better.



This will take a while for the full story so the TLDR version is I drove them to steal many 10s of thousands of dollars worth of Meth. Years later I got to tell the FBI the full story as part of a clearance interview because they were potentially going to be digging deep enough to find out that sort of thing. Fun!



No we were not friends anymore after that."

#25 "A neighbor asked to borrow a bed until her kids were grown. Her oldest was 10."

#26 "My friend texted me and said if my mom calls you tell her I crashed at your house last night. He was 27 years old at the time."

#27 "When I was a teenager at McDonald’s, I worked with a FTM transgender fellow employee who was not much older than me. (I was 17; I think he was 20.) He asked me to order and deliver to him a chest binder, and that he would pay me back. Apparently, his dad monitored his bank account, and he didn’t want to be discovered having ordered it.



Despite being a member of the queer community myself, I was too sheltered to really understand what it meant to be transgender, or the extreme lengths that trans people have to go to in order to preserve their safety and/or living situations. But I went ahead and did it. Years later, I caught up with him and he thanked me."

#28 "I was friends with a girl through junior high and high school. We called one another best friends, but in truth she was just a sh*tty person and a worse friend. We drifted apart as you do after we graduated as I went to college, and she made other choices. One day out of the blue she called me and invited me to meet her for lunch to catch up and blah blah. As we're eating lunch, she tells me a fun story about an awesome party she and her new friend group were at and oh by the way, would I be her alibi for that night because they'd managed to burn down the house they were partying at -- which they'd illegally entered in the first place. I refused to get involved and told her while I wouldn't volunteer any information, I also would not lie to any official that asked me outright about anything to do with that incident. She wasn't happy with me, but no officials ever came to me with questions. She and I had even less to do with one another after that. Oh, and I paid for lunch."

#29 "He wanted me to buy a house so that he and his newly knocked-up girlfriend could have a place to live together for free. I had a hard enough time paying for my apartment, I have no idea why he thought I had the money to buy a freakin’ house. He didn’t ask just once, either. He would send me house listings all the time and try to schedule tours. I think he truly believed I just needed to see some houses, in person, in order to be convinced.



He stopped speaking to me after I moved out of state and didn’t invite them to join me. I have absolutely no remorse."

#30 "I walked past my brother at somebody’s house and he leans over and says,



“Gently step on the purple pig.”



I was like wtf and kept walking. Then I see this little rubber pig laying in the dirt so I gently stepped on it like he said and it made this delightful little snort. So I chuckled and kept walking."

#31 "My cousin had locked his keys in his car, and it would cost too much to get someone to open the car... So he asked me to break into his car and "steal" his keys because the insurance of getting a window fixed would have been cheaper."

#32 "A guy I was dating for two months asked me to have sex with one of his friends so we could get free Disneyland tickets.



My date worked at Disneyland. He wanted to take me into the park but he didn't want to use one of his free tickets that he was saving for a family member. So he literally asked me to have sex with a coworker of his to get one of his tickets.



It didn't work out between us..."

#33 "My brother, who had grown estranged from me for well over a decade called me up out of the blue one day and asked me to hold on to some 'baggies of the good stuff', because his place was too hot right now and he'd send someone over to come pick it back up in a few days. I gave him a fake address. Sh*tty thing to do, but we're uh... not on good terms, lol."

#34 "When my mom died, my husband wrote a beautiful piece to be read at her funeral. They were very close and everyone at her service loved it.



Two years later, the mom of a friend died, and the friend asked ME to ask my husband if he would write something for the mom's funeral. Granted, we've never met the mom.



I... delayed responding to her and she (within 48 hours) realized the awkwardness of her request and emailed back to say it was inappropriate of her. I responded with compassion and understanding of the fog that grief can surround you with, and we've been fine since - no issues."

#35 "My old “best friend” asked me for $30 for an AA meeting. This was long before I knew that AA was free. Trying to be a supportive friend, I drove 45 minutes to her to give her $30 bucks.



She ended up telling me a year later she used it for heroin and needles.



Funniest part? The moment I started having substance abuse issues, she dipped on me. Haven’t heard from her in about 2 years.



Oh. She’s also like 4 years clean now. So she left me right as she got better. Part of me gets it, part of me is torn apart."

#36 "Back in High School, I had a best friend who was... just a terrible human being. I told her about how I had the biggest, most debilitating crush on a guy in our grade, and she “banned” me from ever talking to him again (spoiler alert: he was one of many boys she had on standby) I stupidly complied. Fast forward a decade and I reconnected with the guy, and find out she told him I was a lesbian and described in detail her and I having sex to him…? (Never happened) But that he did like me back then. We have been together happily for over 3 years now, and have a strict rule that where she to contact either of us we immediately tell the other and don’t respond to her (she recently broke up another friend of ours from back thens marriage-it takes two to tango but she literally waited until their honeymoon, “reconnected” with the groom, and slept with him, which tells me she has not changed)"

#37 "To babysit her kid for $40 a day for nine hour days. I told her no and she hasn’t spoken to me since (over 2 years ago now). For one day or two yeah I’d do it but she wanted me to be his regular babysitter while she worked her full time job."

#38 "A friend of mine got absolutely covered in ticks. Luckily none of them seized. But we were supposed to meet up. I was helping him move. He had no clothes where he was because he had moved his stuff. He jumps in the shower while his clothes washed and dried just in case there were anymore ticks.



When I got there, he was waiting in a towel. He said dude I have checked everywhere but my assh*le for ticks. Can you check it out? He was laughing his a*s off. I did not inspect."

#39 "I had to break into my friends house because his boyfriend accidentally locked himself in the bathroom because a black garden snake was in the house.



I had to break the window because they didn’t have a spare key for the front door and his boyfriend refused to leave the bathroom.



Second best moment of my life… always wanted to break someone’s windows and catch a Nope rope with a towel and a Tupperware dish."

#40 "An old friend I used to be really close to I ended up distancing myself with because he got into drugs.



He called me on a work night at 10:00 pm and I answered fearing something was wrong because I hadn’t heard from him in close to a year.



I was wrong, he was fine, but he sold his car and ordered a pizza and was wondering if I would pick it up and bring it to him and his dirtbag friends.



He said “you are the one that never says no” and that was a big ah ha moment for me.



I didn’t want to be the doormat friend anymore."

#41 "He asked if he could borrow money to buy a ladder to climb a dumpster where he dumped his pants after sh*tting himself. His wallet was still in his pants. I just let him borrow my parents' ladder.



Later he asked me if I could donate plasma with him so he could use that money to gamble. I ghosted him after realizing how sh*tty he is."

#42 "It was weird but overal pretty funny. I (f)was still living with my parents and my best friend (m) at the time came over pretty regularly. We were both 20-22 yo at the time i guess. And my friend, he didn’t have a bathtub at home, only a shower. we had a tub with a shower attached to the wall. And every once in a while he tell me how much he missed bathing, just soaking in the tub and I didn’t make much of it at first. And one day he just text me, and says “hey can i come over and just soak in your tub for a few hours? “ and honestly i just said yea, informed my parents, they knew him and he was like a brother to me so we obliged. He straight up soaked for 4 h… i had to knock and the door to confirm he didn’t drown. He thanked us and just went home afterwards, he was real happy. it was an odd favor but it made him really happy. And yes I showed him were the bubble bath foam was, so he could use it."

#43 "Much more calm and legal than most of these, but sucked.



Around 6 months ago I met this girl and we got it off immediately. She was new to the city so I introduced her to a bunch of friends and we all became inseparable. Nothing really ever happened between us but there was always some light flirtation and we talked a lot about whether we wanted something more eventually. During one of our long deep talks I talked about how I hate my birthday because I always feel like I get let down by people, so I just stopped celebrating. She promised me that my next birthday would be the best I've ever had, she made sure of it. Fast forward to a couple weeks ago, she asked me if I would dogsit for her for a week while she goes to a music festival with one of my best guy friends I introduced her to and kind of had a feeling something was going on with but they both always denied.



Don't get me wrong I'm happy they're happy or whatever, but guess I'll be dogsitting while they're at a music festival for my birthday this year."

#44 "Friend of mine was the only one awake in his parents house (we were in our 20s) when suddenly there was bark from his dog, followed by a kick that the door. Well he gets the gun the dog going crazy and he sees a car speeding off when he opens the door. He calls me a couple hours later, about 7am now, fills me in. He believes it to be the junkie boyfriend if his older sister as it looked like his car and she brought him over recently, his first time meeting parents, and my friends father has plenty of tools that take up a part of the house.



So he asks me to help protect the house should he and his junkie friends come back. I did, but as soon as I walked in he handed me a pistol and shotgun. He had another pistol and shotgun as well. We stayed up all night checking outside every time we heard a car drive by. Never been so paranoid in my life."

#45 "During a stormy day at a friend’s house, two birds crashed into the window and died on impact. I posted it on my Snapchat story and an old friend from high school asked me to mail them to him (two states away). He’s gotten into some pastel goth aesthetic and likes to keep dead animals in jars with ribbons and bows on them."

#46 "My friend needed help getting sand for some project. Sure, no problem. I get to his house and we leave in his ratty late 80s suburban. I’m thinking we’re getting bags of sand at Home Depot or something. Nope - he drives us to a giant mountain of sand down by the lake that’s used as ballast for freighters. But he doesn’t have any buckets, so we just shovel it into the back of the suburban. Of note, the passenger window was stuck down, which was usually fine as it was mid summer and 90 degrees. But in this instance it just turned the truck into a sandstorm the whole ride home. The whole thing was an exercise in stupidity."

#47 "12 years after I broke up with my ex, he got cancer. He called me and asked me to move in with him so I could help him out (free rent).



There are a couple problems with this scenario:



12 YEARS.



I am the least caretaking kind of person ever. Seriously, you don't want me.



He was a bastard when he felt fine. I cannot imagine him when feeling terrible.



I had a work commitment in another state, so I "regretfully" declined."

#48 "They asked me if they could move into my parent's house (whom they'd only met briefly before) for free, for an undetermined amount of time (but most likely several months).



Then they got mad at me when my parent said no. Like, friendship ending mad.



They were a full thirty- something adult. I didn't even live there full time, and it wasn't my house or my call. I was so confused."

#49 "Not a friend but my brother. He wears a cowboy hat faithfully every day. He went on a date with this girl and she asked him why he always wears the hat. Instead of just saying " I like to wear it" He told her this weird lie that he was from Texas? (we are from North Carolina) and he said that our parents shipped him off to Texas when he was born to be raised by our uncle (who also lives in NC) and that my other 2 brothers and I stayed in NC to be raised by our parents. He said he got sent back to NC in high school and he wears the hat to show off his "Texan pride". He asked not only me but my dad and brothers to back up this story for him when we met her. He started the request by sitting us all down and asking "would you lie for me?" and then told us that story. Now we call him the "proud Texan" as a joke. He never told that girl the truth, he just broke up with her because he knew we would not go along with that crazy story he made up for no reason to this poor girl."

#50 "Wife asked me to help her carry her dad's body down the stairs. Long story short, her dad obviously died. Her mom calls to tell us and asks we come up to see her. We get there in about 20 minutes (45 minute drive), coroner's have yet to show up. They show up finally, see he's a bigger guy and asks the widow if anyone's available to help carry him downstairs. I'm outside smoking when she comes out and asks, I of course oblige, and we then proceeded to bag him up before carrying him downstairs. Weird sh*t."

#51 "When I was like idk, around 6 years old there was this girl in my class and it was her birthday soon. Her mother wanted this girl let's call her Stacy to invite me to her birthday party. (Her mother really liked me and her mother was really nice.) So basically I was at school and this girl Stacy said ''Hey my mom asked me to invite you to my birthday party but I don't want you to come, so don't tell your parents please.'' I just went ''oh okay'' and I don't think I told them. I can't remember my reaction to it but I do remember it happening.



I don't know why or how I remember this, but I do."

#52 SuvenPan wrote:

"A friend of mine once asked me to seduce his sister because he didn't like her boyfriend. He didn't want me to date her, he just wanted me to seduce her break up their relationship and then ghost her."



coalbunny replied:

"This sounds like a teen romcom from the early 2000s."

#53 "First of all, im a electronics technician/engineer. And obviously this has a few downsides because I get weird requests every so often. Usually it's nothing too difficult or important.



But in December of 2018 it was something different. A friend called me on a Friday that he had a complete failure of his fuse board, due to a pipe leakages in the appartment above his. And since it was the Friday before Christmas he couldn't get a electrician to fix it. At least not without breaking the bank.

So I grabbed my stuff from work, pliers, screwdrivers and power tools. A entire 100m spindle of cable and a fuse box. All in all about 60 kg of stuff, and I straped it onto my scooter. Mind that it only had 50cc. So I got dressed, fueled up my trusty Honda and drove from Hanau to Wesel (412km) to fix this little problem. Took me 12 hours to get there.



(Edit) Since a few peeps have asked. Yes it was a work day and I started at around 6pm. No a 50cc scooter is prohibited from using the autobahn. And no, I don't regret it and would do it again."

#54 "Give her a hickey. We were just in a public bathroom and she suddenly asked me to give her a hickey to show her sister that she had a great time at a club. We went to a movie theatre."

#55 "About 15 years ago I worked at a Papa John's in a smaller town for about 4 years, during and after high school. Most of the crew there were long timers like me so we all got kinda close. One of said crew members was a lesbian whose life partner worked at the taco bell across the street, which I frequented a lot. So they both knew me pretty well. One day out of the blue, my coworker says they want to start a family. I say dope, good luck. She tells me they've talked about it a lot and want to use my seed. I'm taken aback but try to remain composure to not hurt feelings and tell her I need to think about it. Asked my mom and my friends for their advice and they all laughed and said hell no, it's not like you're really friends with them. So I politely decline.



Anyways 6 months later they split because my coworker got knocked up the ol fashioned way by another coworker. They got married and raised their daughter together for a couple years.



Last I saw on Facebook (about 8-10 years since I creeped last). They split up and the dad was super bitter about it and maybe even lost custody/visitation. Didn't care enough to look into it or ask anyone. Just glad I didn't fall into that whole small town drama sinkhole and get stuck there."

#56 "This one wasn't really a favor more like I just kinda walked into it. New Years Eve a few years ago my buddy and his wife asked my wife and I over to celebrate at their house. A few days before the party their dog passed away. She was fairly old and you could tell it was coming so they were sad but not just absolutely devastated. Well my friend is a bit of a Pyro and was building a bonfire on the backside of his property when we got there so I went out to help. While we were riding in his side by side I said I was sorry about him losing his dog and if they had made plans to either bury or cremate her. He looks at me non-chalantly and says, "She's getting cremated. She's at the bottom of the brush pile." I sat there a little shocked and then just accepted that this is how the night is gonna go and went with it. We got the fire lit and burning really good so there is no doubt in my mind that she is gone.



TL;DR I was involuntarily involved in the cremation of my friends pet."

#57 "So my friend calls me, and asks me if I want to make some easy money, I asked how... She asked me if I would just go and sell some DVDs or Blu Rays I can’t remember… to a Buy and Sell store. She had like 20 something copies of Dumbo which was just released at that time… I was immediately suspicious as f*ck about this. Brand new. Sealed. She wasn’t allowed to sell anything at the stores anymore they were also suspicious.



Now I’m NOT saying she was stealing these and then turning them for a profit. I’m not saying that. I obviously did not want to make that easy money... I’m a single mom, I have responsibilities I can’t be doing this dumb sh*t. I just don’t talk to her anymore."

#58 "An old highschool friend popped into my Facebook messenger after not having spoken in close to a decade, maybe more, to ask me if she, her on-again-off-again husband, two kids, and pets could come stay with me, my husband, and our dog. Literally have not seen or spoken to this person since we were 17, and I’m almost 28. I don’t even know her anymore, much less her husband who she is constantly separating from and getting back together. And I am not a fan of kids. She said she had nowhere to stay for the next few weeks because of some issue with the new place they’re trying to rent. Needless to say, I turned her down, but I sent her $100 to help her in some way. She promised to pay me back the next week, but I never heard from her again (which is what I figured would happen, I never really expected the money back)."