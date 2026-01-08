Amy Schumer Trolls Herself Shortly After Divorce Filing Amid Backlash Over Bikini Photos

ADVERTISEMENT

After filing for divorce from husband Chris Fischer on Sunday (January 4), actress and comedian Amy Schumer made headlines with her bikini pictures. The same day, she posted a series of images on Instagram, posing in swimwear and showcasing her slim figure.

However, the photos were met with backlash from some netizens who slammed the I Feel Pretty actress. One user reshared Schumer’s bikini pictures on Facebook.

Highlights Schumer trolled herself by resharing coverage of her baggy street look, joking about “opting for comfort.”

Her response comes days after she faced backlash for posting bikini photos the same day she filed for divorce from Chris Fischer.

Schumer announced her separation from Fischer in December, with a source allegedly revealing the reason behind the split.

“Lose weight, immediately divorce your husband, and run to the internet in underwear pics,” they wrote.

Negative reactions filled the comments section to the brim, but Schumer appears to be handling the backlash with a sense of humor, choosing to troll herself over her most recent public appearance.

Amy Schumer trolled herself after netizens slammed her recent bikini pictures

Amy Schumer seated in a pink satin dress, posing indoors beside a floor lamp amid backlash over bikini photos.

Image credits: amyschumer/Instagram

Shortly after filing for divorce, Schumer stepped out in New York City on Wednesday, opting for more casual attire as she chose not to flaunt her body. The 44-year-old sported a large black coat over a hoodie, black leggings, and black running shoes.

Amy Schumer smiling in a red bikini indoors with city lights visible through the window at night.

Image credits: amyschumer/Instagram

The actress seemingly responded to her critics by trolling herself as she reshared a snapshot of a Daily Mail report about her baggy look on her Instagram stories.

Directly quoting the publication in the caption, she wrote, ‘The comedian opted for comfort.’

Amy Schumer in a black swimsuit standing in a living room with city lights visible through the windows at night.

Image credits: amyschumer/Instagram

“Line up, boys,” Schumer jokingly added.

Her outfit was a complete 180 from her recently deleted social media post, where she was seen sporting different swimwear.

Netizens criticized Schumer’s bikini look, feeling that the post was inappropriately timed, given her recent divorce filing. Some even accused her of losing weight as a direct response to her separation from Fischer.

Amy Schumer trolling herself at home wearing black and purple bikini amid divorce filing and bikini photo backlash.

Image credits: amyschumer/Instagram

“So you couldn’t better yourself out of love for your husband, but you will out of spite?” one user commented.

Another person wrote, “It’s like he won the lottery.”

“Well, he is better off,” a third netizen said.

Amy Schumer opened up about her recent body transformation

Most negative comments about Schumer’s bikini pictures were targeted at her recent weight loss, with the actress confirming she had lost 50 lbs.

In an Instagram story she shared in December 2025, Schumer revealed that her transformation was a result of an ongoing health battle. However, the Snatched star admitted that she had undergone plastic surgery in the past and used weight loss medication for her transformation.

Amy Schumer and her husband at an event amid divorce filing and backlash over bikini photos.

Image credits: John Nacion/Getty Images

“I didn’t lose 30lbs, I lost 50. Not to look hot, which does feel fun and temporary. I did it to survive,” she wrote.

The actress revealed that her battle with a disease “that makes your face extremely puffy, that can k*ll you” triggered her transformation.

Amy Schumer posing in two side-by-side portraits, showcasing her expressions amid divorce and bikini photo backlash.

Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images / noatishby/Instagram

In 2024, Schumer was reportedly diagnosed with Cushing syndrome, a condition caused by excess cortisol in the body. Her story was most likely referencing the illness, which she confirmed had cleared up, and she was now healthy.

A source allegedly revealed why Amy Schumer split from Chris Fischer

Last year, the actress relocated to Manhattan, having moved into a $6.25 million corner condominium on Central Park West. She previously sold her Brooklyn Heights residence for $14 million in March 2025, a decision she reportedly made with her husband to ease their daily routine.

Amy Schumer smiling and waving while wearing a red dress amid bikini photo backlash and divorce filing news.

Image credits: Raymond Hall/Getty Images

However, just a few months later, in December, Schumer confirmed that she and Fischer, who tied the knot in 2018, were separating after almost seven years together.

“We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son,” Schumer said of the split in an Instagram post.

Amy Schumer and a man posing together outdoors, reflecting on her trolling herself after divorce filing.

Image credits: amyschumer/Instagram

A source close to the family revealed that the split allegedly resulted from Schumer’s focus on her career. The actress was last seen in Netflix’s 2025 comedy Kinda Pregnant, which she also co-wrote.

The insider shared that Schumer didn’t go full throttle as she would have liked, following the birth of her and Fischer’s son, Gene, in 2019.

“With those career goals and her being a mother, she didn’t focus much on her marriage to make that succeed,” the person said.

“Can’t fix the inside.” Netizens shared mixed reactions to Amy Schumer’s divorce

