Nikki Bella in red wrestling attire and cap, showcasing her bio and career highlights during a live event.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Nikki Bella

Born

November 21, 1983

Died
Birthplace

San Diego, California, US

Age

42 Years Old

Horoscope

Scorpio

Who Is Nikki Bella?

Nikki Bella is an American professional wrestler and television personality, renowned for her “Fearless” persona and groundbreaking contributions to women’s wrestling. She, alongside her twin sister Brie, reshaped the WWE landscape.

Her breakout moment arrived when she secured the WWE Divas Championship, holding it for a record-breaking 301 days. This historic reign solidified her as a dominant force and a pivotal figure in the Divas Revolution, attracting a devoted fan base known as the “Bella Army.”

Full NameStephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 6 inches (168 cm)
Relationship StatusDivorced
Net Worth$8 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMexican American and Italian American
EducationChaparral High School, Grossmont College
FatherJon Garcia
MotherKathy Colace
SiblingsBrie Garcia, JJ Garcia
KidsMatteo Artemovich Chigvintsev

Early Life and Education

Born Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace in San Diego, California, Nikki Bella grew up on a farm in Scottsdale, Arizona, with her twin sister Brie and brother JJ Garcia. Their parents, Jon Garcia and Kathy Colace, fostered a strong family orientation.

She attended Chaparral High School and later Grossmont College, where her early athleticism was evident through her passion for soccer. This competitive spirit foreshadowed her future success in professional wrestling.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Nikki Bella’s public life, most notably her engagement to fellow WWE superstar John Cena from 2017 to 2018. She later entered a relationship with her Dancing with the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev, marrying him in 2022.

Bella shares a son, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, with her ex-husband Artem Chigvintsev, with whom she finalized her divorce in late 2024 or early 2025. She is currently enjoying life as a single mother.

Career Highlights

Nikki Bella’s professional wrestling career is defined by her impactful presence in the WWE women’s division. She achieved a record-setting 301-day reign as WWE Divas Champion, a significant milestone that elevated her status within the company. She is also a two-time WWE Divas Champion.

Beyond the ring, Bella launched into mainstream entertainment, starring in the successful reality television series Total Divas and its spin-off Total Bellas. These shows offered fans an inside look at her life and further expanded her brand.

She and her twin sister Brie were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021, recognizing their trailblazing influence on women’s wrestling and cementing their legacy as iconic figures in the sport.

Signature Quote

“Believing in yourself and having confidence gives you outer strength.”

See Also


Recent Celebrity Birthdays


For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.