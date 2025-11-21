Who Is Nikki Bella? Nikki Bella is an American professional wrestler and television personality, renowned for her “Fearless” persona and groundbreaking contributions to women’s wrestling. She, alongside her twin sister Brie, reshaped the WWE landscape. Her breakout moment arrived when she secured the WWE Divas Championship, holding it for a record-breaking 301 days. This historic reign solidified her as a dominant force and a pivotal figure in the Divas Revolution, attracting a devoted fan base known as the “Bella Army.”

Full Name Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mexican American and Italian American Education Chaparral High School, Grossmont College Father Jon Garcia Mother Kathy Colace Siblings Brie Garcia, JJ Garcia Kids Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev

Early Life and Education Born Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace in San Diego, California, Nikki Bella grew up on a farm in Scottsdale, Arizona, with her twin sister Brie and brother JJ Garcia. Their parents, Jon Garcia and Kathy Colace, fostered a strong family orientation. She attended Chaparral High School and later Grossmont College, where her early athleticism was evident through her passion for soccer. This competitive spirit foreshadowed her future success in professional wrestling.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Nikki Bella’s public life, most notably her engagement to fellow WWE superstar John Cena from 2017 to 2018. She later entered a relationship with her Dancing with the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev, marrying him in 2022. Bella shares a son, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, with her ex-husband Artem Chigvintsev, with whom she finalized her divorce in late 2024 or early 2025. She is currently enjoying life as a single mother.

Career Highlights Nikki Bella’s professional wrestling career is defined by her impactful presence in the WWE women’s division. She achieved a record-setting 301-day reign as WWE Divas Champion, a significant milestone that elevated her status within the company. She is also a two-time WWE Divas Champion. Beyond the ring, Bella launched into mainstream entertainment, starring in the successful reality television series Total Divas and its spin-off Total Bellas. These shows offered fans an inside look at her life and further expanded her brand. She and her twin sister Brie were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021, recognizing their trailblazing influence on women’s wrestling and cementing their legacy as iconic figures in the sport.