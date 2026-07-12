Michelle Rodriguez smiling at an event, wearing a beautiful diamond and emerald necklace, showcasing her career highlights.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Michelle Rodriguez

Born

July 12, 1978

Died
Birthplace

San Antonio, Texas, US

Age

48 Years Old

Horoscope

Cancer

Who Is Michelle Rodriguez?

Mayte Michelle Rodríguez is an American actress known for her portrayal of tough, independent female characters. Her impactful screen presence has made her a recognizable face in action cinema.

She gained widespread attention with her debut in the independent film Girlfight, earning critical acclaim for her powerful performance. This success swiftly led to her role in The Fast and the Furious franchise.

Full NameMayte Michelle Rodríguez
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 5 inches (165 cm)
Relationship StatusSingle
Net Worth$25 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMixed
EducationEarned GED
FatherRafael Rodriguez
MotherCarmen Milady Rodriguez
SiblingsOmar Rodriguez, Raul Rodriguez

Early Life and Education

Mayte Michelle Rodríguez was born in San Antonio, Texas, to a Dominican mother and a Puerto Rican father who served in the US Army. She was partly raised by her devout maternal grandmother.

Rodriguez moved between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico before settling in Jersey City, New Jersey. She eventually earned her GED after being expelled from several schools, later briefly attending business school.

Notable Relationships

Michelle Rodriguez has been linked to several high-profile individuals over her career, including rumored relationships with actors Vin Diesel, Colin Farrell, and Zac Efron. She also publicly dated model Cara Delevingne in 2014.

She has no children and has never married. Rodriguez remains single, having stated her curiosity about relationships with both men and women.

Career Highlights

Michelle Rodriguez launched her career with the critically acclaimed independent film Girlfight, securing multiple awards for her powerful debut. She quickly became a fixture in the Fast & Furious franchise, appearing in numerous blockbuster installments.

Her consistent roles in action-packed films like Resident Evil and Avatar solidified her reputation as a prominent action star, with her films collectively grossing over $5 billion worldwide.

Signature Quote

“You can keep knocking me down forever, I’ll keep getting up and trying.”

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