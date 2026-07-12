Who Is Michelle Rodriguez? Mayte Michelle Rodríguez is an American actress known for her portrayal of tough, independent female characters. Her impactful screen presence has made her a recognizable face in action cinema. She gained widespread attention with her debut in the independent film Girlfight, earning critical acclaim for her powerful performance. This success swiftly led to her role in The Fast and the Furious franchise.

Full Name Mayte Michelle Rodríguez Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Education Earned GED Father Rafael Rodriguez Mother Carmen Milady Rodriguez Siblings Omar Rodriguez, Raul Rodriguez

Early Life and Education Mayte Michelle Rodríguez was born in San Antonio, Texas, to a Dominican mother and a Puerto Rican father who served in the US Army. She was partly raised by her devout maternal grandmother. Rodriguez moved between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico before settling in Jersey City, New Jersey. She eventually earned her GED after being expelled from several schools, later briefly attending business school.

Notable Relationships Michelle Rodriguez has been linked to several high-profile individuals over her career, including rumored relationships with actors Vin Diesel, Colin Farrell, and Zac Efron. She also publicly dated model Cara Delevingne in 2014. She has no children and has never married. Rodriguez remains single, having stated her curiosity about relationships with both men and women.

Career Highlights Michelle Rodriguez launched her career with the critically acclaimed independent film Girlfight, securing multiple awards for her powerful debut. She quickly became a fixture in the Fast & Furious franchise, appearing in numerous blockbuster installments. Her consistent roles in action-packed films like Resident Evil and Avatar solidified her reputation as a prominent action star, with her films collectively grossing over $5 billion worldwide.