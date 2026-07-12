Who Is Rachel Brosnahan? Rachel Elizabeth Brosnahan is an American actress known for her sharp wit and compelling dramatic range. Her performances often blend humor with deep emotional intelligence. Her breakout moment arrived with the Amazon Prime Video series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, where her portrayal of an aspiring stand-up comedian earned widespread critical acclaim and major awards.

Full Name Rachel Elizabeth Brosnahan Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Married To Jason Ralph Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education New York University, Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, Highland Park High School Father Earl Brosnahan Mother Carol Brosnahan Siblings Lydia Brosnahan

Early Life and Education A strong family focus marked Rachel Brosnahan’s upbringing in Highland Park, Illinois, where her parents, Carol and Earl, fostered a creative environment. She developed an early interest in performing through musical theater. Brosnahan attended Wayne Thomas Elementary and Northwood Junior High before graduating from Highland Park High School, where she even joined the wrestling team. She later honed her craft at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, earning a BFA in 2012.

Notable Relationships Over the past decade, Rachel Brosnahan has maintained a private but enduring relationship with actor Jason Ralph. The couple met on set in 2013 and discreetly married in 2016, only publicly confirming their union years later. Brosnahan and Ralph do not have children. They often support each other’s careers, with Ralph notably assisting Brosnahan during her audition for Lois Lane.

Career Highlights Rachel Brosnahan carved out her core work in television, most notably leading the period comedy series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Her acclaimed portrayal secured a Primetime Emmy Award and two Golden Globe Awards, establishing her as a formidable talent. Expanding her ventures, Brosnahan launched the production company Scrap Paper Pictures in 2019, securing a first-look deal with Amazon Studios. This move underscores her growing influence beyond acting, shaping new stories for audiences. To date, she has also embraced diverse film roles, including her significant casting as Lois Lane in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman movie.