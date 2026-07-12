Who Is Malala Yousafzai? Malala Yousafzai is a Pakistani education activist, celebrated for her unwavering dedication to girls’ right to learn. Her powerful voice turned personal struggle into global advocacy. She gained worldwide attention following a brutal assassination attempt by the Taliban in 2012, which she miraculously survived. This harrowing event cemented her as an international symbol of resilience.

Full Name Malala Yousafzai Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Married to Asser Malik Nationality Pakistani Ethnicity Pashtun Education Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford; Edgbaston High School; Khushal Public School Father Ziauddin Yousafzai Mother Toor Pekai Yousafzai Siblings Khushal Yousafzai, Atal Yousafzai

Early Life and Education Growing up in Mingora, Pakistan, Malala Yousafzai was deeply influenced by her father, Ziauddin Yousafzai, a passionate educator who ran the Khushal Public School. Her family fostered a profound love for learning from a young age. She attended her father’s school and later Edgbaston High School in England. Yousafzai completed her Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics at Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford University, graduating in 2020.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of public life has seen Malala Yousafzai marry Asser Malik, a manager for the Pakistan Cricket Board, in November 2021. Their private Nikkah ceremony took place in Birmingham, England. Yousafzai has no children. Her relationship with Malik remains the most publicly acknowledged aspect of her personal life.

Career Highlights Her breakthrough piece came as the youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate, awarded in 2014 at just seventeen years old. Yousafzai received this honor for her courageous advocacy for girls’ education. Yousafzai co-founded the Malala Fund with her father in 2013, an international nonprofit dedicated to ensuring every girl receives twelve years of free, safe, quality education. She travels globally to champion their cause. Her activism has earned her numerous accolades, including honorary Canadian citizenship and features in Time magazine’s “100 Most Influential People.”