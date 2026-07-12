Who Is Loni Love? Loni Love is an American comedian and television host, celebrated for her candid humor and approachable style. Her insightful commentary and infectious laughter have made her a beloved personality in entertainment. She first gained widespread attention as a co-host of the syndicated daytime talk show The Real, which ran for eight successful seasons. This platform showcased her ability to connect with audiences and solidified her place in mainstream media.

Full Name Loni Love Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Dating James Welsh Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Cass Technical High School, Prairie View A&M University Mother Frances Love Siblings NJ Future Kids None

Early Life and Education Loni Love spent her early years in Detroit, Michigan, growing up in the Brewster-Douglass Housing Projects with her single mother. This upbringing instilled a strong work ethic and an early fascination with engineering. She graduated from Cass Technical High School and later earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Prairie View A&M University, where she also discovered her knack for stand-up comedy.

Notable Relationships Loni Love is currently in a relationship with actor and painter James Welsh, a romance that has been publicly shared in recent years. Their partnership often features glimpses into their life together on social media. Love has no children and has openly discussed her choice to not have kids, focusing instead on her career and personal fulfillment.

Career Highlights Loni Love anchored her prominent career as a co-host of the long-running syndicated daytime talk show The Real for eight seasons. Her comedic timing and relatable presence contributed to the show’s success and garnered significant viewership. Beyond television, Love is an accomplished author, releasing her New York Times reviewed memoir I Tried To Change So You Don’t Have To: True Life Lessons. She also recorded her Comedy Central special, America’s Sister. To date, Love has collected a Daytime Emmy Award, two NAACP Image Awards, and three Gracie Awards, cementing her as a fixture in modern pop culture.