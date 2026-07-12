Who Is Natalie Martinez? Natalie Martinez is an American actress and model known for her compelling performances in action and drama roles. Her vibrant presence brings depth to every character she embodies. Martinez gained widespread recognition with her breakout role in the 2008 film Death Race. This high-octane thriller cemented her status as a formidable talent in Hollywood.

Full Name Natalie Martinez Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity Cuban Education St. Brendan High School Father Manuel Martinez Mother Odalys Nunez

Early Life and Education Miami, Florida, provided a culturally rich upbringing for Natalie Martinez, who is of full Cuban ancestry. Her parents, Manuel Martinez and Odalys Nunez, fostered a supportive environment for their daughter. She later graduated from St. Brendan High School in 2002, where early interests in performance laid a foundation for her future career in entertainment.

Notable Relationships Natalie Martinez is currently single and maintains a private personal life, with no publicly confirmed partners in recent years. She was previously in a relationship with actor Danny Masterson. Martinez has no publicly known children, focusing her energy on a thriving career in film and television while remaining unattached.

Career Highlights Natalie Martinez’s career includes notable roles in major productions, starting with the 2008 action film Death Race. She also earned acclaim for her role in the crime drama End of Watch. Her television work includes starring in the hit series Under the Dome and a recurring role on CSI: NY, showcasing her versatility across genres. Beyond acting, Martinez gained significant visibility as the spokesmodel for Jennifer Lopez’s JLO fashion line, solidifying her presence in the entertainment industry.