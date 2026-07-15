Who Is Gabriel Iglesias? Gabriel Jesús Iglesias is an American comedian known for his relatable storytelling and unique use of voices and sound effects. His warm, self-deprecating humor often centers on his life experiences and Mexican American heritage. His breakthrough came with the 2007 Comedy Central special Hot and Fluffy, which introduced his famous catchphrase. The special resonated widely, establishing his “Fluffy” persona; he is easily recognizable by his signature Hawaiian shirts.

Full Name Gabriel Jesús Iglesias Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $50 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mexican American Education Woodrow Wilson Classical High School Father Jesús Iglesias Mother Esther P. Mendez Kids Frankie Iglesias

Early Life and Education Gabriel Iglesias was raised by his single mother, Esther P. Mendez, in a household that moved frequently across Southern California. He was the youngest of six children, eventually settling in Long Beach, where humor became a coping mechanism. He attended Woodrow Wilson Classical High School, where he developed an early interest in comedy and performance. His early experiences in school and with family laid the foundation for his animated storytelling style.

Notable Relationships Gabriel Iglesias maintained a long-term relationship with actress Claudia Valdez for over a decade. The couple frequently appeared together at events, though they were never married. Iglesias is a devoted father to Frankie Iglesias, Claudia’s son from a previous relationship, whom he adopted and raised as his own. The comedian confirmed their separation in 2020 but remains close with Frankie.

Career Highlights Gabriel Iglesias became the first comedian to sell out Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, performing to 55,000 fans for his 2022 special Stadium Fluffy. This monumental achievement solidified his status as a global touring powerhouse. His extensive partnership with Netflix includes multiple hit comedy specials like I’m Sorry For What I Said While I Was Hungry and One Show Fits All. Iglesias also starred in and executive produced the Netflix series Mr. Iglesias from 2019 to 2020. He was recognized with a handprint ceremony at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in 2025, honoring his significant contributions to comedy. Iglesias continues to be one of the highest-grossing touring comedians worldwide.