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Husband Can’t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can’t Believe How She Handles The Kids
A nanny with dark hair and a yellow watch crouches, helping a baby in a blue top explore a wicker basket. Husband can't stand chaotic nanny, handles kids well.
Couples, Relationships

Husband Can’t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can’t Believe How She Handles The Kids

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Hiring someone to look after your kids is no small thing. You want them to be responsible and keep your children safe. After all, you’re putting some of the most important people in your life in their hands.

But this Redditor says her family’s nanny is a little different, describing the 21-year-old as a “ball of chaos.” She plans plenty of fun activities for the kids, including throwing a birthday party for the dog, yet has also called in sick just 20 minutes before the school day ended.

Her husband thinks they need someone more responsible, while she adores their nanny and refuses to let her go.

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    The man wants to fire the family’s 21-year-old nanny because he thinks she is too chaotic

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    His wife, however, adores her and refuses to let her go

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    Most readers thought the nanny showed some red flags and agreed that the husband should also have a say in who cares for their children

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    A few others, however, thought she sounded fun and like a great fit for the family

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    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. At Bored Panda, she covers everything the internet has to offer, from art and culture to personal relationships and whatever rabbit hole comes next. Away from the screen, she recharges with tea ceremonies and slow afternoons at art galleries.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. At Bored Panda, she covers everything the internet has to offer, from art and culture to personal relationships and whatever rabbit hole comes next. Away from the screen, she recharges with tea ceremonies and slow afternoons at art galleries.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
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