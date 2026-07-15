Husband Can’t Stand Chaotic Nanny, Can’t Believe How She Handles The Kids

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Hiring someone to look after your kids is no small thing. You want them to be responsible and keep your children safe. After all, you’re putting some of the most important people in your life in their hands.

But this Redditor says her family’s nanny is a little different, describing the 21-year-old as a “ball of chaos.” She plans plenty of fun activities for the kids, including throwing a birthday party for the dog, yet has also called in sick just 20 minutes before the school day ended.

Her husband thinks they need someone more responsible, while she adores their nanny and refuses to let her go.

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The man wants to fire the family’s 21-year-old nanny because he thinks she is too chaotic

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

His wife, however, adores her and refuses to let her go

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Image credits: New Africa (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: LividMeasurement5252

Most readers thought the nanny showed some red flags and agreed that the husband should also have a say in who cares for their children

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A few others, however, thought she sounded fun and like a great fit for the family

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