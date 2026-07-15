Who Is Brian Austin Green? Brian Austin Green is an American actor known for his adaptable screen presence and enduring appeal across generations of television viewers. His work often explores complex characters in dynamic settings. He rose to prominence as David Silver on the hit series Beverly Hills, 90210, a role that defined 1990s teen drama for a decade and showcased his developing musical talents.

Full Name Brian Austin Green Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Engaged to Sharna Burgess Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity Multi-ethnic (Italian, English, Scottish) Education Hamilton High School Academy of Music, North Hollywood High School Father George Green Mother Joyce Green Siblings Keith Green, Lorelei Green Kids Kassius Lijah Green, Noah Shannon Green, Bodhi Ransom Green, Journey River Green, Zane Walker Green

Early Life and Education Born in Van Nuys, California, Brian Austin Green grew up with a strong musical influence from his father, George Green, a country musician. This early exposure fostered his own artistic inclinations. He attended Hamilton High School Academy of Music, where his early interests in performance were nurtured long before his acting career took off professionally.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Brian Austin Green’s personal life, including relationships with Tiffani Thiessen and Vanessa Marcil. His marriage to Megan Fox spanned over a decade. He shares five sons: Kassius Lijah with Marcil, Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom, and Journey River with ex-wife Megan Fox, and Zane Walker with his fiancée, Sharna Burgess.

Career Highlights Brian Austin Green’s defining role as David Silver on Beverly Hills, 90210 captivated audiences for ten seasons, establishing him as a prominent figure in 1990s television drama. He also pursued a hip-hop career, releasing the album One Stop Carnival. Beyond his teen idol status, Green diversified his career with a notable run as Derek Reese in the science fiction series Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, showcasing his range in action-oriented roles.