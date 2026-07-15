Forest Whitaker: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Forest Whitaker
July 15, 1961
Longview, Texas, US
65 Years Old
Cancer
Who Is Forest Whitaker?
Forest Steven Whitaker is an American actor and filmmaker, celebrated for his intense, deeply empathetic portrayals. His distinctive acting style often brings a profound gravitas to complex characters on screen.
He gained significant public attention with his starring role in Clint Eastwood’s 1988 film Bird, for which he earned the Best Actor award at the Cannes Film Festival. This early recognition cemented his reputation as a powerful talent.
|Full Name
|Forest Steven Whitaker
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 2 inches (188 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$15 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African American
|Education
|California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, University of Southern California, Drama Studio London
|Father
|Forest E. Whitaker Jr.
|Mother
|Laura Francis Smith
|Siblings
|Deborah Whitaker, Kenn Whitaker, Damon Whitaker
|Kids
|Ocean Whitaker, Sonnet Noel Whitaker, True Whitaker, Autumn Whitaker
Early Life and Education
Born in Longview, Texas, Forest Whitaker was raised in Carson, California, with his older sister and two younger brothers. His mother, Laura Francis Smith, was a special education teacher, and his father, Forest E. Whitaker Jr., was an insurance salesman.
Whitaker attended Palisades High School, where he played football and sang in the choir, before a back injury led him to study music and drama at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, and later the University of Southern California.
Notable Relationships
A significant long-term relationship for Forest Whitaker was his marriage to actress Keisha Nash. They met on the set of “Blown Away” in 1993, married in 1996, and later divorced in 2021.
Whitaker shares two daughters, Sonnet Noel Whitaker and True Whitaker, with Nash, and has a son, Ocean Whitaker, from a previous relationship, along with a stepdaughter, Autumn Whitaker. He is currently single.
Career Highlights
Forest Whitaker received critical acclaim for his performance as Ugandan dictator Idi Amin in the 2006 film The Last King of Scotland. His powerful portrayal earned him an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and a BAFTA Award.
Beyond acting, Whitaker has directed films like Waiting to Exhale and Hope Floats, and he embraced major franchises with his role as Saw Gerrera in the Star Wars universe and Zuri in Black Panther.
Signature Quote
“I try to be like a forest, revitalizing and constantly growing.”
See Also
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