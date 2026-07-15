Who Is Forest Whitaker? Forest Steven Whitaker is an American actor and filmmaker, celebrated for his intense, deeply empathetic portrayals. His distinctive acting style often brings a profound gravitas to complex characters on screen. He gained significant public attention with his starring role in Clint Eastwood’s 1988 film Bird, for which he earned the Best Actor award at the Cannes Film Festival. This early recognition cemented his reputation as a powerful talent.

Full Name Forest Steven Whitaker Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $15 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, University of Southern California, Drama Studio London Father Forest E. Whitaker Jr. Mother Laura Francis Smith Siblings Deborah Whitaker, Kenn Whitaker, Damon Whitaker Kids Ocean Whitaker, Sonnet Noel Whitaker, True Whitaker, Autumn Whitaker

Early Life and Education Born in Longview, Texas, Forest Whitaker was raised in Carson, California, with his older sister and two younger brothers. His mother, Laura Francis Smith, was a special education teacher, and his father, Forest E. Whitaker Jr., was an insurance salesman. Whitaker attended Palisades High School, where he played football and sang in the choir, before a back injury led him to study music and drama at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, and later the University of Southern California.

Notable Relationships A significant long-term relationship for Forest Whitaker was his marriage to actress Keisha Nash. They met on the set of “Blown Away” in 1993, married in 1996, and later divorced in 2021. Whitaker shares two daughters, Sonnet Noel Whitaker and True Whitaker, with Nash, and has a son, Ocean Whitaker, from a previous relationship, along with a stepdaughter, Autumn Whitaker. He is currently single.

Career Highlights Forest Whitaker received critical acclaim for his performance as Ugandan dictator Idi Amin in the 2006 film The Last King of Scotland. His powerful portrayal earned him an Academy Award, a Golden Globe, and a BAFTA Award. Beyond acting, Whitaker has directed films like Waiting to Exhale and Hope Floats, and he embraced major franchises with his role as Saw Gerrera in the Star Wars universe and Zuri in Black Panther.