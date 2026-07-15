Lana Parrilla: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Lana Parrilla
July 15, 1977
Brooklyn, New York, US
49 Years Old
Cancer
Who Is Lana Parrilla?
Lana María Parrilla is an American actress, director, and executive producer recognized for her versatile performances. Her compelling screen presence often brings depth to complex characters.
She first gained widespread public attention as Regina Mills, the Evil Queen, in the ABC fantasy drama Once Upon a Time. Her layered portrayal of the conflicted villain captivated audiences across seven seasons.
|Full Name
|Lana María Parrilla
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 6 inches (168 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Divorced
|Net Worth
|$4 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Education
|Beverly Hills Playhouse, University Of California, Los Angeles
|Father
|Sam Parrilla
|Mother
|Dolores Dee Azzara
|Siblings
|Deena Parrilla
Early Life and Education
Born in Brooklyn, New York, Lana María Parrilla grew up surrounded by artistic influences, including her father, former baseball player Sam Parrilla, and her mother, painter Dolores Dee Azzara.
She later moved to Los Angeles, where she honed her craft by studying theater at the University of California, Los Angeles, and refined her acting skills at the Beverly Hills Playhouse.
Notable Relationships
A high-profile romance marked Lana María Parrilla’s marriage to Canadian software executive Fred Di Blasio. They married in 2014, with the union ending in divorce by 2018.
Parrilla has no biological children of her own. Her relationship with Di Blasio included his children, though no current partner has been publicly confirmed since their divorce.
Career Highlights
Lana María Parrilla anchored the ABC fantasy series Once Upon a Time, portraying the iconic Evil Queen/Regina Mills across seven seasons. Her critically acclaimed performance garnered numerous fan awards and established her as a prominent figure.
Earlier in her career, Parrilla secured an Imagen Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as paramedic Teresa Ortiz in the crime drama Boomtown. She also appeared in Spin City and 24, showcasing her versatility across genres.
Signature Quote
“Change is uncomfortable, but necessary for growth.”
See Also
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