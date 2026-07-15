Who Is Taylor Kinney? Taylor Jackson Kinney is an American actor known for his chiseled good looks and compelling presence across television and film. His ability to embody complex characters with depth and conviction has captivated audiences. He broke into the public eye with his significant role as Mason Lockwood on the supernatural drama The Vampire Diaries, a performance that showcased his intense on-screen charisma and made him a recognizable face.

Full Name Taylor Jackson Kinney Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married to Ashley Cruger Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Lancaster Mennonite School, West Virginia University Father Daniel Kinney Mother Pamela Heisler Siblings Adam Kinney, Ryan Kinney, Trent Kinney

Early Life and Education Born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Taylor Jackson Kinney was primarily raised in Neffsville by his mother, Pamela Heisler, after his parents divorced. He shared his upbringing with his three brothers, Adam, Ryan, and Trent. He graduated from Lancaster Mennonite School in 2000 and later studied Business Management at West Virginia University, where an elective theater course sparked his eventual passion for acting.

Notable Relationships Currently married to model Ashley Cruger, Taylor Jackson Kinney was previously in a high-profile engagement with singer-songwriter Lady Gaga, whom he met on the set of her “You and I” music video in 2011. They ended their engagement in 2016. Kinney married Cruger in April 2024. He has no publicly known children from any of his relationships.

Career Highlights Taylor Jackson Kinney has achieved serial success as Lieutenant Kelly Severide in the One Chicago franchise, starring in over 200 episodes of Chicago Fire and making crossover appearances in Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med. His consistent performance has solidified his status as a long-running television lead. Beyond his main acting roles, Kinney has also leveraged his modeling background, contributing to his public image. He has appeared in films such as Zero Dark Thirty and The Other Woman, further diversifying his filmography.