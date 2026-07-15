Woman Turns Sister’s Life Upside Down, Can’t Believe She Won’t Forgive Her: “She’ll Never Suffer Enough”

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When life tests us with heartbreak, we often rely on our family for support. But sometimes, the people who are supposed to stand by our side become the very source of our deepest pain.

There’s a new post on the subreddit r/Relationship_Advice by a woman whose sister got pregnant by her husband. After the affair came to light, everyone around her has been pressuring her to forgive her sibling and her ex—but she simply can’t.

So now, she’s wondering whether it’s time to walk away from them all.

RELATED:

Betrayal cuts deeper when it comes from the people you love

Image credits: gpointstudio / Envato (not the actual photo)

This woman is stuck between forgiving her sister for sleeping with her husband and losing the rest of her family

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Image credits: Garakta-Studio / Envato (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: ThrowRAMPerspective

After her story went viral, the woman joined the discussion in the comments

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People continue sharing their thoughts and advice on her situation

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