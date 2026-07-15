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Woman Turns Sister’s Life Upside Down, Can’t Believe She Won’t Forgive Her: “She’ll Never Suffer Enough”
Profile of a young woman with long hair, looking pensive, hinting at emotional distress and forgiveness issues.
Family, Relationships

Woman Turns Sister’s Life Upside Down, Can’t Believe She Won’t Forgive Her: “She’ll Never Suffer Enough”

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When life tests us with heartbreak, we often rely on our family for support. But sometimes, the people who are supposed to stand by our side become the very source of our deepest pain.

There’s a new post on the subreddit r/Relationship_Advice by a woman whose sister got pregnant by her husband. After the affair came to light, everyone around her has been pressuring her to forgive her sibling and her ex—but she simply can’t.

So now, she’s wondering whether it’s time to walk away from them all.

RELATED:

    Betrayal cuts deeper when it comes from the people you love

    Image credits: gpointstudio / Envato (not the actual photo)

    This woman is stuck between forgiving her sister for sleeping with her husband and losing the rest of her family

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    Image credits: Garakta-Studio / Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: ThrowRAMPerspective

    After her story went viral, the woman joined the discussion in the comments

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    People continue sharing their thoughts and advice on her situation

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    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

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    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

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    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

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    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

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    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

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    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    tonypott avatar
    Heffalump
    Heffalump
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People talk about forgiveness as if it's synonymous with 'forgive and forget'. Except people aren't built to forget. Forgiveness has two parts: First, letting go of anger and bitterness, which we do for our own sakes, because that stuff's toxic to have in our thoughts, and Second, rebuilding a relationship with the other person, which may not always be possible, because we _do_ remember, and even if they are genuinely remorseful, sometimes we know something about their character we didn't know before. Third parties trying to force someone to act as though nothing has happened are refusing to deal with reality for the sake of their own comfort, and they are being cruel to the innocent party while they do it.

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    paulc_1 avatar
    Paul C
    Paul C
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would start by asking both brothers individually how they would feel if their wife/gf was knocked up by their brother. That might just bash some sense into them. With the parents, it is probably too late, as I smell the stench of golden child. Though it might just be fear of wider family finding out (in which case, I would spread the gospel to anyone who would listen).

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    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some families are not worth being a part of. Exhibit A.

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    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    tonypott avatar
    Heffalump
    Heffalump
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People talk about forgiveness as if it's synonymous with 'forgive and forget'. Except people aren't built to forget. Forgiveness has two parts: First, letting go of anger and bitterness, which we do for our own sakes, because that stuff's toxic to have in our thoughts, and Second, rebuilding a relationship with the other person, which may not always be possible, because we _do_ remember, and even if they are genuinely remorseful, sometimes we know something about their character we didn't know before. Third parties trying to force someone to act as though nothing has happened are refusing to deal with reality for the sake of their own comfort, and they are being cruel to the innocent party while they do it.

    1
    1point
    reply
    paulc_1 avatar
    Paul C
    Paul C
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would start by asking both brothers individually how they would feel if their wife/gf was knocked up by their brother. That might just bash some sense into them. With the parents, it is probably too late, as I smell the stench of golden child. Though it might just be fear of wider family finding out (in which case, I would spread the gospel to anyone who would listen).

    0
    0points
    reply
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    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some families are not worth being a part of. Exhibit A.

    0
    0points
    reply
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