Who Is Diane Kruger? Diane Kruger is a German actress renowned for her striking presence and ability to deliver nuanced performances that traverse the landscapes of European art house films and major Hollywood blockbusters, establishing her as a truly international talent. She first garnered widespread attention playing Helen in Wolfgang Petersen’s 2004 epic war film Troy. This visually grand role swiftly cemented her status as a compelling leading lady.

Full Name Diane Kruger Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Partnered with Norman Reedus Net Worth $26 million Nationality German Ethnicity White Education Royal Ballet School in London, Cours Florent Father Hans-Heinrich Heidkrüger Mother Maria-Theresa Heidkrüger Siblings Stefan Heidkrüger Kids One daughter

Early Life and Education Born Diane Heidkrüger in Algermissen, West Germany, she grew up in a middle-class family with her younger brother, Stefan. Her mother, Maria-Theresa, encouraged an early passion for ballet despite her father’s alcohol addiction. Kruger later pursued her ballet dreams at the Royal Ballet School in London, but a knee injury ended her dancing career. Undeterred, she moved to Paris and enrolled in the esteemed Cours Florent drama school, where she discovered her acting calling.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Diane Kruger’s personal life, including a marriage to French actor Guillaume Canet from 2001 to 2006. She was later in a decade-long relationship with actor Joshua Jackson. Kruger is currently partnered with actor Norman Reedus, with whom she shares one daughter. The couple welcomed their child in November 2018.

Career Highlights Diane Kruger anchored major films like Troy and the National Treasure franchise, demonstrating her appeal in large-scale productions. She also delivered a critically praised performance as Bridget von Hammersmark in Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds. She garnered significant critical acclaim for her role in Fatih Akin’s German-language thriller In the Fade. For this powerful performance, Kruger secured the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress.