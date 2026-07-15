Who Is Adam Savage? Adam Whitney Savage is an American special effects creator and educational video presenter, celebrated for his hands-on approach to science and making. His unique blend of curiosity and technical skill has influenced a generation of creators. He first burst into the public eye as the co-host of the hit Discovery Channel series MythBusters, where he captivated millions by testing the plausibility of urban legends and movie scenes through elaborate experiments. Savage’s energetic demeanor and passion for discovery quickly made the show a global phenomenon.

Full Name Adam Whitney Savage Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (179 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity English, Norwegian, Irish, German, Swedish Education Sleepy Hollow High School, New York University – Tisch Father Whitney Lee Savage Mother Karen Savage Siblings Kate Savage, two older brothers, two older sisters Kids Addison Savage, Riley Savage

Early Life and Education A creative atmosphere defined Adam Savage’s childhood, with his father, Whitney Lee Savage, a painter and animator known for work on Sesame Street, and his mother, Karen, a psychotherapist, nurturing his early interests. He was the second youngest of six children. He graduated from Sleepy Hollow High School in 1985 and later attended New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, developing a love for building things that foreshadowed his career in special effects.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Adam Savage’s life, with his current marriage to Julia Ward since September 11, 2004, being a prominent one. The couple reportedly met online. Savage is the father of twin sons, Addison and Riley Savage, from a previous relationship, with whom he co-parents; he and Ward share no children.

Career Highlights Adam Savage’s career took flight with his extensive special effects work for major films like Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and The Matrix Reloaded. He honed his craft on over one hundred television commercials and a dozen feature films. His most recognizable role came as the dynamic co-host of Discovery Channel’s MythBusters, which ran from 2003 to 2016, overseeing more than one thousand myths and nearly three thousand experiments. He later launched Savage Industries, offering tools and gear for makers. Savage has received an honorary doctorate from the University of Twente and numerous Emmy nominations for his role in popularizing science and technology.